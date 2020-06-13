96 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Moorhead, MN

Apartment List
Finding an apartment in Moorhead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Griffin Court
3002 18th St S #102, Moorhead, MN
Studio
$360
234 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$620
740 sqft
The Griffin Court Apartments feature two bedroom apartments in Moorhead, MN. When you combine affordable living with a convenient location near Interstate 94, you get the great apartments at Griffin Court. Bring your cat, and come home!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Townhomes at Mallard Creek
302 37th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1343 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
1468 sqft
The Townhomes at Mallard Creek offer unique one, two, and four bedroom townhomes in Moorhead, MN. Bring your pet and enjoy these spacious floorplans with convenient features like in home laundry and double stall garages all in a great location.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
7 Units Available
South Park
1021 32nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$560
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$635
868 sqft
The South Park Apartments offer efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Moorhead, MN. From the convenient location near 8th Street to the functional features, South Park is the perfect place for you and your cat to call home.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
5 Units Available
Carriage House
3412 Village Green Blvd, Moorhead, MN
1 Bedroom
$814
556 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
867 sqft
Retirement living in a friendly community with views of the Village Green Golf Course. Carpets, ceiling fans and dishwashers. Community garden, on-site laundry facilities, coffee bar and clubhouse. Just south of I-94.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2204 7th Street South
2204 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2204 7th Street South Available 07/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath w/ Detached Garage - Nice 4 bed/2 bath house with cute interior for rent. Nice hardwood floors, stainless appliances, washer/dryer included. AND bar or movie theater area in basement living area.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
922 3rd St S
922 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
922 3rd St S Available 10/01/20 - (RLNE4230459)

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1318 4th Ave S
1318 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
Address: 1318 4th ave S,Moorhead, MN 56560 $500 off with a 12 month lease!! Description: SPACIOUS 4 bedroom 2 bath Near MSUM/Concordia Campus All utilities are tenants responsibility Washer and Dryer Hook Ups Off street parking Pets Ok $100/M Per

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1934 20th Ave S
1934 20th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1934 20th Ave S Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Twinhome - Very nice 3 Bed, 1 1/2 bath twinhome in nice South Moorhead neighborhood.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
310 7th Street South
310 7th Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
4 Bed 3 Bath Near Concordia and MSUM! - Two story character home close to Concordia College, MSUM, and minutes from downtown Moorhead! This property boasts 4 bedrooms upstairs, a main floor master with character throughout, hardwood floors, and

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1520 3rd Street South
1520 3rd Street South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1520 3rd Street South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home with attached garage available September 1st *We do require a credit score of around 585, and total gross monthly income of 2.5 times the rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
524 5TH ST SO
524 5th Street South, Moorhead, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
524 5TH ST SO Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom South Moorhead - Check out this charming 3 bedroom! Home features wood floors, fireplace, large backyard deck, and a unique floor plan, attached garage and plenty of extra storage areas.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
911 4th Avenue South
911 4th Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
911 4th Avenue South Available 09/01/20 4 Bed 2 Bath House! - Nice 4 Bed/2 Bath house in Moorhead located near MSUM and Concordia. Central Air and forced heat! Light wood flooring throughout. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1317 32nd Street Cir S
1317 32nd Street Circle South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
4 bedroom home Available 08/01/20 Spacious 4 Bedroom 2.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
1319 2nd Avenue South
1319 2nd Avenue South, Moorhead, MN
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2156 sqft
Available IMMEDIATELY!!! Check out this 4 bed 1 bath home which is just minutes from colleges, shopping, restraunts and so much more. All 4 bedrooms, bathroom, and laundry are on main level and boasts a large fenced in yard.
Results within 1 mile of Moorhead
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Southpointe
7 Units Available
Southgate
3315 17th St S, Fargo, ND
Studio
$530
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$590
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$615
887 sqft
The Southgate Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in South Fargo, ND.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
4 Units Available
Cedar Square East & West
3037 10th St N, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$600
810 sqft
The Cedars Square East & West Apartments in North Fargo offer one and two bedroom apartments in a residential neighborhood just off of North University Drive.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Downtown Fargo
7 Units Available
Park Terrace
315 7th Street South, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$670
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$870
1125 sqft
Park Terrace Apartments offer one, two, and three bedroom apartments in Fargo. These cat friendly apartments are also budget friendly. From the paid heat and hot water to the community laundry room, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
3 Units Available
North Manor
2814 7th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$545
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$590
675 sqft
The North Manor Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartment homes. Combining value and comfort by offering great features even your wallet can appreciate make living at North Manor pleasant and comfortable.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
4 Units Available
Spring
2901 8th Street North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$610
820 sqft
The Spring Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly one and two bedroom apartment homes on the north end of town.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Roosevelt
3 Units Available
Luxford Court
823 10th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$640
750 sqft
The Luxford Court Apartments feature cat friendly, efficiency and one bedroom apartments in North Fargo.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Roosevelt
1 Unit Available
Crown Court 2
800 Kennedy Court, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$750
880 sqft
The Crown Court II Apartments offer two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND with open layouts and extra storage closets.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
2 Units Available
Betty Ann
320 30th Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$660
875 sqft
The Betty Ann Apartments in Fargo, ND offer cat friendly, one and two bedroom apartments. Located on the north side of town, near parks and more, there's so much to love.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Brunsdale
5 Units Available
Autumn Chase
1511 27th Avenue South, Fargo, ND
2 Bedrooms
$625
782 sqft
The Autumn Chase Apartments offer economical two bedroom apartments in Fargo, ND. Combining charm and function, this 18-plex community offers plenty of storage space in addition to your own garage.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Northport
1 Unit Available
Forest Avenue
510 Forest Avenue North, Fargo, ND
1 Bedroom
$565
600 sqft
The Forest Avenue Apartments in North Fargo, ND offer affordable and practical one bedroom apartment homes in the heart of the Northport neighborhood.
City Guide for Moorhead, MN

If you’re seeking some valuable local tips about the rental scene in Moorhead, you’ve come to the right place, amigo. We've got all the info you need right here, so stick around to learn all about the renter's life in Moorhead, Minnesota.

Moorhead is situated straight across the river from downtown Fargo. In fact, there are lots of property rentals conveniently located right on the city limits, putting downtown Fargo and downtown Moorhead both within an easy walking distance of home. Yep, Fargo is just a hop and a skip away, but this little city on the Minnesota side has its own mojo going on, and it's getting better all the time.

There are tons of college students, miles of riverside bike trails, a large mall, a bit of the Fargo-Moorhead music scene, as well as some artsy indulgences, such as museums, art galleries, classical concerts, and campy broadway-ish musicals. Hockey moms will be happy to know that Moorhead is a breeding ground for future hockey pro's, with a handful of professional hockey players that have grown up playing for the Moorhead Senior High team. And, if you want to get outdoors, there are tons of hiking and biking trails around the area, as well as a few scenic and challenging golf courses.

So you see, it's a good life over here in Moorhead. Now all you need to know exactly how much it will all cost. Well, you have lots of options, from low cost apartments and inexpensive studios to spacious townhomes and duplexes (locally known as twinhomes), to luxury riverside rentals, you’re sure to find a place that fits your budget and lifestyle. Students looking for a good bargain can find one and two bedroom apartments in the $300 - $500 range, though some of these can be very, very small. In the $500 - $700 range, you see more upscale apartments and townhomes, with larger floor plans and better amenities. And, if can fork out over $700 a month, then you are looking at some very nice two, three, and four-bedroom townhomes and duplexes with the look, feel, and floor space of a real house. These are great for people who need more room and convenient extras, such as a backyard, attached garage, or washer and dryer. Then, there's the extremely large 3+ bedroom house and duplex rentals that go for $900 - $1,200. These are a great option for both students looking to split rent between roommates, or families looking for a place big enough for the kids to run around in.

One of the most important things to look for in the Moorhead rental market is free heating. Winters are really, really cold and last a good 5 months out of the year. Keeping warm can cost over a hundred dollars a month in just a small studio apartment, and much, much more in bigger homes. So, while you won't be seeing any all-bills-paid listings, you might find some places advertising utilities included, such as heating, gas, and hot water. There are also plenty of apartments for rent with a fireplace, and a couple of apartment complexes that come with heated underground parking to keep your car nice and toasty. As far as other amenities go, the lists are short but sweet. There are some places with fantastic views, BBQ and picnic areas, a gym, and even some apartments that come with a free tanning bed!

Whatever you're looking for, you are bound to find it right here in Moorhead, Minnesota. Good luck out there!

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Moorhead, MN

Finding an apartment in Moorhead that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

