furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:31 AM
12 Furnished Apartments for rent in Inver Grove Heights, MN
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
4 Units Available
Greystone Heights
5220 Greystone Dr, Inver Grove Heights, MN
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1189 sqft
Nearly instant access to I-494 makes commuting to Minneapolis and St. Paul a snap. Upscale amenities include fireplaces, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community has a 24-hour gym, pool and clubhouse for socializing.
Results within 5 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Verified
1 of 66
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
47 Units Available
Ascend at Woodbury
4151 Benjamin Drive, Woodbury, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,554
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,751
1115 sqft
A brand-new apartment community that features a hot tub, outdoor grills and a yoga studio. The studio to three-bedroom homes boast stainless-steel appliances, wood-like floors and in-unit laundry. Close to green spaces and bike trails.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Downtown St. Paul
41 Units Available
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,050
366 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,420
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1158 sqft
With a 95 walk score, this downtown 16-story building provides historic charm and upscale living. Recently renovated with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Close to the Farmer's Market with 24-hour gym and maintenance.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
11 Units Available
The Riverwood
1015 Sibley Memorial Hwy, Mendota Heights, MN
Studio
$1,345
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,534
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1280 sqft
Live a stone's throw from the Mississippi River! Apartments have beautiful views and luxurious features. Community features 24-hour gym, fire pit and courtyard, tennis court and yoga for all residents.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
West Seventh
34 Units Available
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,406
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,813
1464 sqft
This development is a comfortable and modern place to live. Units include riverfront views, unique floor plans, full-sized washers and dryers, plank-style kitchen flooring, and gourmet kitchens complete with islands.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 09:04pm
$
West Seventh
31 Units Available
Oxbo
202 7th St W, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,290
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,425
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1094 sqft
Enjoy Irvine Park and other nearby St. Paul attractions. Stylish interiors with stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. Amenities are bountiful with choices like a hot tub, media room, coffee bar and more.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Downtown St. Paul
1 Unit Available
133 East 7th Street
133 7th Street East, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$3,250
785 sqft
$3250/month. Rates are for our 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom units furnished suite. 2 and 3 bedroom units are available as well, furnished or unfurnished in this....HISTORIC 1917 TURN OF THE CENTURY BUILDING BECOMES MODERN HIGH TECH SMART APARTMENTS.
Results within 10 miles of Inver Grove Heights
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
South Frogtown
12 Units Available
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN
Studio
$1,115
433 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
RAY is located at 2323 Charles Avenue St Paul, MN and is managed by Arcadia Management, LLC, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. RAY offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 372 to 955 sq.ft.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
$
Contact for Availability
Citywalk at Woodbury
10225 City Walk Dr, Woodbury, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,399
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
City Walk at Woodbury is situated in the northern part of Woodbury Minnesota, just outside of St. Paul. With the comfort of the suburbs and the tempo of the Twin Cities off in the distance, this location is sure to fit a dynamic lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 02:15am
Conway
6 Units Available
Sun Cliffe
400 Luella St N, St. Paul, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,110
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1126 sqft
Spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments within walking distance of Conway Park and Sun Ray Library. Walk-in closets and patio/balcony. Community has on-site laundry, car wash area, BBQ area and clubhouse. Close to I-94.
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Merriam Park West
1 Unit Available
215 Otis Avenue
215 Otis Avenue, St. Paul, MN
2 Bedrooms
$4,150
2512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2+Den fully furnished in the Merriam Park West neighborhood of St Paul, just off of Mississippi River Blvd. This Shadow Falls condo occupies the entire 2nd floor of the building with over 2,500 sq ft.
1 of 27
Last updated June 14 at 12:34am
Macalester - Groveland
1 Unit Available
1752 Berkeley Avenue
1752 West Berkeley Avenue, St. Paul, MN
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1388 sqft
Available August 1st. Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This cute, FURNISHED, classic home has great hardwood floors, old-style archways and large windows.
