1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:32 PM
12 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Elk River, MN


Last updated June 14 at 03:33pm
7 Units Available
Granite Shores
633 Main St NW, Elk River, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,339
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite media room, clubhouse, pool table and 24-hour gym. Units are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Close to shopping along Highway 10 and adjacent to the Mississippi River.
Results within 5 miles of Elk River


Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
The Residence at The COR
7700 Sunwood Dr NW, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,175
768 sqft
Furnished one- and two- bedroom apartments featuring state-of-the-art kitchens with granite worktops. Minneapolis is a short drive on I-94, but the community is so packed with features, including gym, pool, and clubhouse, you may never leave.


Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
18 Units Available
The Preserve at Commerce
13600 Commerce Blvd, Rogers, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,395
907 sqft
Spacious, air-conditioned units with walk-in closets and washers and dryers. Round-the-clock maintenance and gym. Complex contains playground and pool. Right off Main Street and minutes to I-94. Shopping, entertainment and eating options within walking distance.


Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
4 Units Available
Greenway Terrace
7562 146th Avenue Northwest, Ramsey, MN
1 Bedroom
$807
724 sqft
New Home in a Newer community! 1-,2, 3- and 4-bedroom apartments available in Ramsey, MN. Blocks from shopping, daycare centers, health clinics, city offices and the Northstar Commuter Rail - Ramsey Station.
Results within 10 miles of Elk River


Last updated June 12 at 09:01pm
28 Units Available
Monticello Crossings
2205 Meadow Oak Ave, Monticello, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,285
786 sqft
New apartment community located off I-94 about 35 minutes from Downtown Minneapolis. Residents enjoy a game room, swimming pool, dog park and washing station, movie theater and yoga studio.


Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Mallard Ridge
13301 Maple Knoll Way, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,397
920 sqft
Relaxing community with a sparkling pool and sitting area. Located conveniently just off Fernbrook Lane. Comfortable apartments feature walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and 24-hour on-site maintenance.


Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
5 Units Available
Northernstar
19591 Station St, Big Lake, MN
1 Bedroom
$995
883 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Northernstar in Big Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!


Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Elm Creek Apartments
11719 Champlin Dr, Champlin, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,121
635 sqft
Great things are happening at Elm Creek Apartments! We offer spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes at affordable prices.


Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
3 Units Available
Meadowview
650 Garfield St E, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,055
660 sqft
Quaint, comfortable living in spacious apartments surrounded by nature. Relax inside with central air conditioning or enjoy the outdoors from your private patio or balcony. Community includes green courtyards and space to barbecue.


Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
11 Units Available
Birchwood Apartment Homes
16600 92nd Ave N, Maple Grove, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,646
851 sqft
Beautiful cabin-like apartments surrounded by hiking trails and forest. Units come with cozy fireplaces, full-size washer/dryer and elegant finishes. Lovely courtyard, fitness center and modern business center.


Last updated June 14 at 06:14pm
7 Units Available
Cutters Grove
2903 Cutters Grove Ave, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,400
875 sqft
Make your home on the bank of the Mississippi River. Friendly complex with basketball court and outdoor pool. Homes feature custom closets and natural light. Underground heated parking available. Free internet.

Last updated June 14 at 06:42pm
1 Unit Available
1721 Ferry Street - 2
1721 South Ferry Street, Anoka, MN
1 Bedroom
$825
690 sqft
Spacious 2 BR Property is has dishwasher, car parking, (garage space is available with additional cost), balcony, washer and dryer in the building. We DO NOT Allow Pets
