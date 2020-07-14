Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub oven smoke-free units Property Amenities accessible elevator parking package receiving cc payments e-payments smoke-free community

Welcome to Minnesota Heights! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Minnesota Heights has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Minnesota Heights is complete with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!