Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

Minnesota Heights

316 North 4th Street · (701) 401-1472
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

316 North 4th Street, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Price and availability

VERIFIED 11 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Minnesota Heights.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
oven
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
parking
package receiving
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Welcome to Minnesota Heights! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Minnesota Heights has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Minnesota Heights is complete with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $30
Deposit: One Month's Rent up to $800
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Assigned Outdoor Spaces. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Minnesota Heights have any available units?
Minnesota Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in East Grand Forks, MN.
What amenities does Minnesota Heights have?
Some of Minnesota Heights's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Minnesota Heights currently offering any rent specials?
Minnesota Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Minnesota Heights pet-friendly?
No, Minnesota Heights is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in East Grand Forks.
Does Minnesota Heights offer parking?
Yes, Minnesota Heights offers parking.
Does Minnesota Heights have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Minnesota Heights offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Minnesota Heights have a pool?
No, Minnesota Heights does not have a pool.
Does Minnesota Heights have accessible units?
Yes, Minnesota Heights has accessible units.
Does Minnesota Heights have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Minnesota Heights has units with dishwashers.
Does Minnesota Heights have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Minnesota Heights has units with air conditioning.
