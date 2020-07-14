Amenities
Welcome to Minnesota Heights! These spacious one- to three-bedroom apartment homes feature modern design, large living and dining space, and private master baths! Minnesota Heights has everything you are looking for in apartment living.Minnesota Heights is complete with maple cabinetry, vinyl plank flooring, and carpeted bedrooms! Each unit is equipped with a washer and dryer, making laundry day a breeze. Your apartment home will come with reserved off-street parking spaces, so you never have to worry about parking!