16 Apartments for rent in Chanhassen, MN with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chanhassen apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A fr... Read Guide >
7 Units Available
Lake Susan Apartments
8260 Market Blvd, Chanhassen, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,261
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1344 sqft
Modern kitchens, a patio or balcony and a full complement of furniture and furnishings. Close to both Highway 494 and Highway 212. Resident services include a pool, a clubhouse and a 24-hour gym.
Results within 5 miles of Chanhassen
11 Units Available
Renew Eden Prairie
13905 Chestnut Dr, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,260
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1071 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1287 sqft
This luxury community in Eden Prairie is just minutes from the Mall of America and downtown. Residents can enjoy a grilling pavilion, swimming pool, hot tub and racquetball court. Units have hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
73 Units Available
Elevate at Southwest Station
12900 Technology Drive, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,331
539 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,964
1220 sqft
Brand new studio, one and two bedroom featuring granite countertops, washer/dryer, balconies, built-in USB charging ports and walk-in closets! High end amenities include a rooftop deck with a plunge pool, bocce courts, grilling areas, high-tech
8 Units Available
Arrive Eden Prairie
13000 Garden Ln, Eden Prairie, MN
Studio
$1,126
794 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,295
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1068 sqft
Spacious, sun-drenched apartment homes with decked out kitchens and full-size W/D. Recently renovated. Residents have their own heated parking space! Gym, pool and tennis court and easy access to airport.
26 Units Available
Stratford Wood
18900 Stratford Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,046
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,103
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,283
1044 sqft
The epitome of luxury community living. Gorgeous wooded grounds. Apartments and townhouses offer deluxe amenities, including granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness fans will enjoy the pool, gym, and basketball and tennis courts.
29 Units Available
Fountain Place
8564 Magnolia Trl, Eden Prairie, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,180
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,521
1209 sqft
Convenient for shoppers and commuters, just minutes from the Mall of America and I-35W. Residents of luxury community enjoy a pond, heated outdoor/indoor pool and 24-hour gym. Units offer in-unit laundry, dishwasher and hardwood floors.
9 Units Available
Chaska Place
325 Engler Blvd, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,384
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1095 sqft
Our Virtual Leasing doors are OPEN! At Chaska Place you will find spacious upgraded apartments with exceptional amenities.
2 Units Available
Zen Chaska
110 E 1st St, Chaska, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1000 sqft
Zen Chaska offers boutique apartment homes nestled in the heart of charming downtown Chaska. Our community is conveniently located one block from the Minnesota Rivers scenic trails and walking distance from unique shopping and dining destinations.
Results within 10 miles of Chanhassen
38 Units Available
Minnetonka Hills Apts
2828 Jordan Ave S, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,229
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located less than 10 minutes from downtown Minnetonka. Beautiful park-like setting with landscaped entryway. Pet-friendly, furnished units feature patio/ balcony and air conditioning. Heated underground parking. Pool and gym on site.
27 Units Available
Westwind Apts
275 Shelard Pkwy, Plymouth, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,236
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
1011 sqft
Located close to I-394 for easy transportation, the disabled-friendly community has an impressive walking score of 75. Residents get access to heated parking lots, laundry and game room.
19 Units Available
Waterstone Place
9700 Waterstone Pl, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,495
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1178 sqft
Luxury units surrounded by parklands just minutes from downtown Minneapolis. Enjoy downtown city shopping and entertainment and retreat to your deluxe apartment. These luxury apartments feature stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace.
17 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
135 Nathan Ln N, Plymouth, MN
Studio
$1,085
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,193
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
900 sqft
An exceptional renting experience in a thriving community. Recently renovated, pet-friendly units feature walk-in closets, air conditioning and patio/balcony. Grounds feature pool, sauna, playground, business center, gym and much more.
3 Units Available
Ridgegate Apartments
1919 YMCA Ln, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,365
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Minnetonka's newest luxury pet-friendly apartment community. Stainless steel appliances, fireplace, patio/balcony. Near I-394, I-494 and Ridgedale Mall. Deluxe apartments feature 9' ceilings, central air, and huge bath suites.
15 Units Available
The Island Residences at Carlson Center
501 Carlson Pkwy, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
$1,538
604 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,565
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,418
1157 sqft
This stunning, 5-story Class A apartment community is situated in a woodland oasis surrounded on all sides by water. Spacious luxury units and first-class amenities, including club room, coffee lounge with Wi-Fi, sauna and spa.
19 Units Available
Claremont
10745 Smetana Rd, Minnetonka, MN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,220
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
These elegantly furnished luxury apartments feature walk-in closets, in-suite laundry and fireplace. Fully equipped community grounds offer pool, club house, media room and Wi-Fi. Close to downtown shopping and city amenities.
3 Units Available
Cedar Pointe Townhomes
11229 Cedar Pointe Dr N, Minnetonka, MN
1 Bedroom
$1,695
1162 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1620 sqft
Elegant, spacious town homes offer more than apartment living. In-unit laundry, granite counters and garage. Conveniently located near major highways, 10 minutes from downtown Minneapolis and 20 minutes from the Minneapolis/St. Paul International Airport.
City Guide for Chanhassen, MN

In Chanhassen you'll be hobnobing with the likes of Jared Allen (you’re in Minnesota, you should know who that is), Kris Humphries (former short lived spouse of Kim Kardashian) and you'll be hanging in Paisley Park Studios (where Prince records his music). Who needs the bright lights of the big city?

Chanhassen is southwest of Minneapolis and far enough away that it does feel like a small town. Many residents commute into the city, but Chanhassen is large enough (23,000 people covering almost 23 square miles) that many people work and live in town. There are four different lakes in town and those lakes have six public beaches. Like other Minnesotans people take full advantage of the outdoors when the weather permits because the winters can be so long. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Chanhassen, MN

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chanhassen apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Chanhassen apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

