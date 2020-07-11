16 Apartments for rent in Chanhassen, MN with move-in specials
In Chanhassen you'll be hobnobing with the likes of Jared Allen (you’re in Minnesota, you should know who that is), Kris Humphries (former short lived spouse of Kim Kardashian) and you'll be hanging in Paisley Park Studios (where Prince records his music). Who needs the bright lights of the big city?
Chanhassen is southwest of Minneapolis and far enough away that it does feel like a small town. Many residents commute into the city, but Chanhassen is large enough (23,000 people covering almost 23 square miles) that many people work and live in town. There are four different lakes in town and those lakes have six public beaches. Like other Minnesotans people take full advantage of the outdoors when the weather permits because the winters can be so long. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Chanhassen apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Chanhassen apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.