Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious Private-Entry Duplex - Property Id: 313128



Spacious, single-level duplex in quiet SE Austin neighborhood near schools. Clean and well-maintained. Partially fenced yard. Single car garage with off-street parking. Large basement with washer/dryer hook-ups and room for storage. Tenant pays all utilities and takes care of yard and sidewalk. Must have 600+ credit score and pass background check. Pet deposit required - cats and small dogs ok. No smoking. Call or text Marcus at 507-438-5351.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/702-13th-ave-se-austin-mn/313128

Property Id 313128



(RLNE5942091)