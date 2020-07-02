/
/
/
studio apartments
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:20 PM
26 Studio Apartments for rent in Walled Lake, MI
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1881 N PONTIAC Trail
1881 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$3,455
4163 sqft
WELL MAINTAINED STAND ALONE 4 UNIT BUILDING IN A VERY CENTRAL AREA. CURRENTLY SET UP AS FOUR 1000 SQUARE FOOT UNITS, CAN BE RE CONFIGURED IF NEEDED. 1 UNIT IS SET UP FOR DENTAL AS IT IS ALREADY PLUMBED. THE OTHER 3 UNITS ARE MEDICAL / OFFICE SPACE.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Walled Lake
1038 E West Maple Road
1038 East West Maple Road, Walled Lake, MI
Studio
$1,600
1603 sqft
Current law office suitable for many uses. Reception area 12x12’; Open work area 12x17’; Office1 12x12’; Office2 12x12’; Office3 13x12’; Conference room 17x12’; Kitchen and bathroom 9x12’; Utility room 8x12’. All in nice condition.
Results within 5 miles of Walled Lake
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1990 UNION LAKE Road
1990 Union Lake Road, Commerce, MI
Studio
$1,200
7653 sqft
Prime commercial office space location on Union Lake Road in Commerce Twp! Beautifully remodeled suite located in the Union Lake Professional Center. Suite includes 4 offices, reception area with lobby, kitchen area, and 2 restrooms.
Results within 10 miles of Walled Lake
1 of 27
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
28423 Orchard Lake Road
28423 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$825
9399 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - in Farmington Hills.
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Highland
2675 S MILFORD Road
2675 South Milford Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$3,500
3200 sqft
4200 Sqft of Office / Flex Space for $3700.00 mo., On Busy Milford Rd .( about 15,000 cars per day ) Retail Zoning C-2 allows for on site Sales. Other Contiguous space avail. Overhead Loading Area Avail Also
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
670-1 Griswold Street
670 Griswold St, Northville, MI
Studio
$750
999 sqft
Private finished offices available..up to 10 available. All offices include access to conference room, reception area, kitchen, baths, private lakefront deck and meeting room. Top finishes.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2936 E Highland Road
2936 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,750
18769 sqft
Great visibility, high traffic counts, & frontage are just a few benefits of this great location on M-59 (Highland Road). A marquee sign provides flashing colors LED message for tenants. Occupied Center with long standing tenants and customers.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2734 E HIGHLAND Road E
2734 E Highland Rd, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,650
15766 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION OF PRIME RETAIL SPACE ZONED C4, THIS LOCATION PRESENTS RETAIL, OFFICE OR SERVICE. ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL/AUTOMOTIVE TWO AVAILABLE SPACE 1,480 SQ.FT UNIT AT GREAT RATE OF $1,650/mo + C.A.M. Charge. CONTACT AGENT FOR SHOWING.
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
7124 HIGHLAND Road
7124 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
RENTAL SPECIAL $8.00 PER SQ. FT. CALL FOR DETAILS!!! GREAT RETAIL OPPORTUNITY IN ATLAS PLAZA. ON M-59 COME AND JOIN VALUE CENTER SUPERMARKET SVS VISION.
1 of 24
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
7300 HIGHLAND ROAD
7300 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1600 sqft
SPECIAL RENTAL PRICE $8.00 PER SQ. FT.CALL FOR DETAILS!!! COME JOIN NEWLY OPENED VALUE CENTER SUPER MARKET( A 61,000 SQ. FT. SUPER STORE) IN ATLAS PLAZA. OVER 16,000 SQ. FT. AVAILABLE AT COMPETITIVE LEASE RATES.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
19265 GERALD Street
19265 Gerald Street, Wayne County, MI
Studio
$1,100
LARGE PRIVATE FENCED OUTDOOR SPACE. PERFECT FOR A LANDSCAPE, TREE, CEMENT BUSINESS OR ANYONE NEEDING OUTDOOR STORAGE. SECURED AREA WITH SECURITY CAMERAS ON SITE. TWO UNITS AVAILABLE. GREAT LOCATION IN THE HEART OF NORTHVILLE!
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2482 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2482 Orchard Lake Rd, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$1,500
2200 sqft
GREAT LOCATION FOR MULTIPLE BUSINESSES ANYTHING FROM RETAIL BUSINESS, WHOLESALE BUSINESS OR COMMERCIAL. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA WITH EXCELLENT SIGNAGE EXPOSURE. 16' OVERHEAD DOOR AT THE REAR.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
30018 ORCHARD LAKE Road
30018 Orchard Lake Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$2,200
1356 sqft
Building includes 7 offices. a lobby, receptionist area, kitchen, handicap bathroom and handicap accessibility 11 parking spaces. Full basement will allow for plenty of storage space. Perfect location on orchard lake with plenty of traffic.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4904 HIGHLAND Road
4904 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Office space available for lease with high visibility, high traffic location. Many options in this well maintained building from office to medical are possible. Signage available. Rent includes taxes, water, lot maintenance and garbage pick up.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
6756 HIGHLAND Road
6756 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$2,200
2200 sqft
LEASE THIS BEAUTIFUL SPOT RIGHT ON M59. HIGH TRAFFIC AREA, BUSY BUSINESSES NEXT DOOR. GREAT FRONTAGE, BE SEEN BY EVERYONE THAT TRAVELS EAST AND WEST ON M59. BUILDING WON AN AWARD FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF WATERFORD. LOTS OF SPACE FOR A GREAT PRICE!
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1047 S Cass Lake Road
1047 S Cass Lake Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,300
1460 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall near lakes and state park. Includes work area and bathroom.
1 of 20
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2336 Highland Road
2336 East Highland Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$6,250
5889 sqft
Great M59 location for lease. Building contains large, open areas. Several configurations available at rate of $15/square foot per year. Front suite presently leased. Building also available for sale.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1003 S Cass Lake Road
1003 South Cass Lake Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,200
1200 sqft
Space for lease in strip mall next to "Time Out" near lakes and state park. Includes office room, work area and bathroom. Formerly dog grooming salon. Immediate occupancy. First month; Security deposit and $295 application fee to move in.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1370 N Oakland Boulevard
1370 North Oakland Boulevard, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,266
600 sqft
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 1900 SF OF IMMACULATE OFFICE SPACE. HIGH TRAFFIC LOCATION JUST SOUTH OF M-59 (HIGHLAND RD) ACROSS FROM OAKLAND COUNTY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT. VERY CLEAN & ATTRACTIVE BUILDING. IMMEDIATE POSSESSION.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4515 HIGHLAND Road
4515 Highland Road, Waterford, MI
Studio
$900
7088 sqft
HIGH TRAFFIC OFFICE LOCATED ON M-59 ZONED C-4 COMMERCIAL. 2,500 SQ. FEET READY TO FINISH FOR YOUR NEEDS. GROSS LEASE PLUS UTILITIES AND 20% OF OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
7088 HIGHLAND Road
7088 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI
Studio
$1,000
1200 sqft
GREAT OFFICE SPACE ALREADY BUILT OUT. TERRIFIC LOCATION. EASY TERMS. RENT INCLUDES WATER, GARBAGE AND ALL OUTSIDE MAINTENANCE.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
9669 Highland Road
9669 Highland Road, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$1,500
1800 sqft
ZONED INDUSTRIAL BUILD HAS NEW PAINT AND CARPET. SHOWS VERY NICELY. IMMED POSS. ALSO FOR SALE. 5 OFFICE W/2 BATHROOMS AND SHOWER. ALL NEW TILE. LIKE NEW INSIDE. MUST SEE! 60,000 Cars a day!
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
Keego Harbor
2476 ORCHARD LAKE Road
2476 Orchard Lake Road, Sylvan Lake, MI
Studio
$800
800 sqft
OUTSTANDING LOCATION IN SMALL STRIP CENTER WITH LOTS OF TRAFFIC. UNIT IS APPROX 800 SF. INCLUDES YOUR OWN METER FOR WATER, ELECTRICITY AND NATURAL GAS. YOUR OWN FURNACE AND A/C. LAVATORY AT REAR OF UNIT. FRONT DOOR FOR CLIENTS.
Similar Pages
Walled Lake 1 BedroomsWalled Lake 2 BedroomsWalled Lake 3 BedroomsWalled Lake Apartments with BalconyWalled Lake Apartments with Garage
Walled Lake Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWalled Lake Apartments with ParkingWalled Lake Apartments with PoolWalled Lake Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MI
Flint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MI