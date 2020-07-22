Apartment List
MI
springfield
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

8 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Springfield, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Springfield should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:33 PM
7 Units Available
Wyndtree Townhomes
10 Wyndtree Dr, Springfield, MI
2 Bedrooms
$810
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$835
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy first class living at Wyndtree Townhomes located in Springfield, Battle Creek's finest suburb. Our community has plenty of grassy area for picnics and play.
Results within 1 mile of Springfield

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Battle Creek Ave
313 Battle Creek Avenue, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$680
978 sqft
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath house. Hardwood floors throughout. 1 car detached garage. Unfinished basement. Central heating and a/c. Pets okay with pet fee. Tenant is responsible for all utilities/lawn care/snow removal. Section 8 Accepted.
Results within 5 miles of Springfield
Last updated July 22 at 02:43 PM
9 Units Available
The Landings At The Preserve Apartments
100 Minges Creek Pl, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$885
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
974 sqft
The Landings at the Preserve in Battle Creek, Michigan feature updated kitchens with breakfast bars. Spacious floor plans and patios or balconies. In-unit washers and dryers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Forest Hills Apartments
907 Capital Avenue SW, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$705
1000 sqft
Forest Hills is the ultimate answer to quality living in a haven of serene beauty and comfort.& around the clock attention to you.
Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
1 Unit Available
Tree Top Ridge
120 Riverside Dr, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$667
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to our Community. Tree Top Ridge offers affordable housing in a convenient location. Located in the heart of Battle Creek we are just away from downtown Battle Creek, Firekeepers Casino, and shopping centers.
Last updated July 21 at 08:07 PM
Contact for Availability
Arbors of Battlecreek I & II
10 Rambling Ln, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$475
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$518
1063 sqft
From the very first day...you're at home. The beautifully landscaped Arbors of Battle Creek is located in a central location in Battle Creek.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Fountain St W Apt 4
75 Fountain St W, Battle Creek, MI
1 Bedroom
$650
600 sqft
Updated one bedroom, one bath apartment. Range, refrigerator and dishwasher included. Landlord pays, water/sewer, trash, lawn and snow care. Tenant pays electric. Battle Creek schools. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. (RLNE5503000)

Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
11 Stayman
11 Stayman Street, Battle Creek, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
1092 sqft
Two Bedroom Home in Pennfield - SPRING RENT SPECIAL $795! Great two bedroom, one bathroom home with several recent updates - new flooring, paint, kitchen cabinets & appliances.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Springfield, MI

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Springfield should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Springfield may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Springfield. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

