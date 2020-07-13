Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:28 AM

175 Apartments for rent in Romulus, MI with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Romulus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private ...
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Concorde Club
7080 Niagara St, Romulus, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Located just minutes from Downtown Detroit, shopping, major expressways and the airport. 1 and 2 bedroom apartment homes with large floor plans, walk-in closets and dishwashers. Community has pool, sundeck and laundry facilities.

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
7207 Coral
7207 Coral Dr, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1640 sqft
****Remarkable lease opportunity in highly sought after Romulus sub*** This 3 bed 2.5 bath home is completely move in ready. Pride of ownership throughout. Gas fireplace in spacious living room. Open concept perfect for entertaining.

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
8498 WAYNE Road
8498 Wayne Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$1,950
1590 sqft
Commercial Property with nice size parking lot. Owner will consider dividing the unit into 2 units. New street sign coming soon. The units have new furnace, windows, lot, bathrooms. Fully remodeled Units wont last !!! Suite A is 1590 sq ft $1950.00.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15432 ORCHARD Street
15432 Orchard Street, Romulus, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
816 sqft
NOTE: SECTION 8 INQUIRIES ONLY; (1)Apply only if application is Section 8 (2) Please provide details how much rent section 8 will cover (3)NO evictions, NO judgments (4)Copy of driver license (5)NO Pets, NO Smoking.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
6397 MIDDLEBELT Road
6397 Middlebelt Road, Romulus, MI
Studio
$2,500
7127 sqft
High Traffic Middlebelt Road as a Direct Route to Detroit Metropolitan Airport. Large 7,000+ Square Foot Building with Additional Storage Area. Zoned C-2 General Business with many Possibilities. Corner Location on 3 Lots and Large Parking Lot.
Results within 1 mile of Romulus

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westland
30150 MATTHEW Street
30150 Matthew Street, Westland, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
987 sqft
3 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN THE CITY OF WESTLAND. KITCHEN DINING NOOK. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. FULL BASEMENT. NO SECTION 8, EMPLOYMENT VERIFICATION AND BACKGROUND CHECK A MUST.
Results within 5 miles of Romulus
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Trilogy Apartments
10910 Independence Ln, Belleville, MI
1 Bedroom
$934
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,007
1000 sqft
Luxurious apartments include brushed nickel lighting, a washer and dryer, and central air and heat. Located near I-275, I-94 and Wayne County Community College. On-site amenities feature a gourmet coffee bar and a conference room.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 12:09am
3 Units Available
Bedford Square
42256 Addison Ave, Westland, MI
1 Bedroom
$919
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1000 sqft
Bedford Square is a secluded enclave of spacious apartments located in upscale, centralized Canton. This community provides the ultimate blend of nature and convenience nestled among a peaceful neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
Redwood Canton
2372 Monument Ln, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1294 sqft
Redwood™ Canton is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown Telegraph Road
22662 Oriole Dr, Woodhaven, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,566
1311 sqft
Redwood™ Brownstown Oriole Drive is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brownstown West Road South
24881 Redwood Boulevard, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1338 sqft
This newer community features energy efficient appliances and a quiet neighborhood. Pets welcomed. Each home is a single-story with a spacious kitchen, walk-in closet, and large patio for grilling. Private, attached garages.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Patersons Home
14462 Pine St
14462 Pine Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
3 bedroom house with one of the room upstairs and 1 baths. This house has hardwood floors in the living room, in the kitchen and upstairs. no basement. A large fenced in yard. 1.5 car garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Wayne
31682 Carlisle Pkwy
31682 Carlisle Parkway, Wayne, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1014 sqft
Nice little ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Stove is included. Nice tile floor. Huge bathroom. 1.5 car garage and a fenced in back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2500. (2.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
43806 CHERRY GROVE Court E
43806 Cherry Grove Ct E, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2290 sqft
POPULAR CANTON 3 LEVEL TOWNHOUSE, 3 BEDRM/2.5 BATH CONDO 2290 SQFT. WELL LOCATED IN QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD W/GREEN SPACE & PONDS. FINISHED WALKOUT LOWER LEVEL W/4TH BEDRM. BACKS TO SERENE TREE LINE W/PRIVACY.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4332 Pond Run
4332 Pond Run, Wayne County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1629 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath Brick Ranch - Virtual Tour on YouTube @ 855 Manager - 3 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Ranch with attached 2 car garage. Charming brick ranch for lease in great neighborhood of Canton. Open floor plan. Oak cabinets.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23370 Sunset Rd
23370 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1540 sqft
Beautiful 2 story condo located South of Superior Road and West of Pardee Road. This condo features nice kitchen with stainless steel appliances that include fridge, stove, microwave and dishwasher.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
11436 Syracuse St
11436 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1500 sqft
Gorgeous home with update features. New Flooring in the kitchen. Nice cabinets. 1 car garage. Central Air. Sliding door wall to the back yard. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $3500. (2.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9666 Sawgrass Court
9666 Sawgrass Ct, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1075 sqft
$1100 / 2br - 1075ft2 - Meadows of Van Buren (Belleville) Location: Tyler Rd. / Belleville Rd. (9666 Sawgrass Ct. Belleville MI 48111) Charming two bedroom, two bath condo in a convenient location! First Floor.

1 of 7

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
23217 Sunset Rd
23217 Sunset Rd, Taylor, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1200 sqft
Spacious second floor condo located North of Eureka Road and West of Pardee Road.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
8090 Robert St
8090 Robert Street, Taylor, MI
3 Bedrooms
$975
984 sqft
Gorgeous ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bath. Updated kitchen. Utility room off the kitchen. 2 car garage. No basement and no central air. Fridge included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2437.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24601 CHERRY ST
24601 Cherry Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
925 sqft
Check out this beautiful lease property in the city of Dearborn. Perfect single family home for any type of tenant. $200 non refundable cleaning fee. 12 month lease with the option to lease 24 months after negotiations.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:33am
1 Unit Available
46424 Killarney
46424 Killarney Cir, Wayne County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1702 sqft
GORGEOUS 1.5 STORY CONDO FOR LEASE! 2 BEDROOMS, 2.5 BATHROOMS. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. SPACIOUS KITCHEN W/LOTS OF COUNTER SPACE & CABINETS. ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED LIVING & FAMILY ROOM W/FIREPLACE & VAULTED CEILINGS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
24421 Princeton St
24421 Princeton Street, Dearborn, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,272
1050 sqft
DON'T LET BAD CREDIT STOP YOU FROM BEING A HOMEOWNER!! You can be a homeowner of this very home. This is NOT a rental home but a purchase. This home is approximately $5,000 down and monthly payment $1,272 which included taxes and insurance as well.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Westwood
2130 HOMEPLACE Street
2130 Homeplace Street, Dearborn, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
850 sqft
2 BEDROOM RANCH HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER WEST DEARBORN FOR LEASE. FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT. 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE. FRIDGE AND STOVE INCLUDED. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. SEPARATE DINING AREA AND BONUS MUD ROOM WITH SLIDING DOOR WALL. DECK. FENCED.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Romulus, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Romulus apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

