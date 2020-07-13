/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Rockford, MI
239 Glencarin Dr Ne
239 Glencarin Drive Northeast, Rockford, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2400 sqft
Beautiful contemporary floor plan with pool and two private decks. Fireplace and best schools in the Area
Results within 5 miles of Rockford
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
959 sqft
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Rockford
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$873
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,573
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Creston
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$906
693 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,001
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Creston
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,089
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,374
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,614
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Creston
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,078
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Northeast Grand Rapids
Hidden Creek Apartments
1513 Hidden Creek Circle NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,535
1150 sqft
Enjoy on-site apartment amenities, including a heated pool and a fitness center. Close to Grand Rapids Art Museum with easy access to I-96. Experience comfort with central air and a balcony or patio in units.
Northeast Grand Rapids
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
Weekly rental furnished cottage on Bostwick Lake Available 08/09/20 Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer July is totally booked but August is looking decidedly hopeful with open dates from Sunday, the 9th on out.
Creston
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
410 Pioneer Drive
410 Pioneer Trl, Cedar Springs, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
1822 sqft
Enjoy the perks of a like new single-family home, in this newly completed neighborhood without the hassle of homeownership.
6881 Young Avenue Northeast
6881 Young Ave NE, Kent County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
Ready for IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN TODAY. This 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Rockford MI is nestled between Bostwick and Silver Lake. The home includes a huge yard and private drive. The property includes a main floor master suite as well as 2 other bedrooms.
8755 Belding Road Northeast
8755 Belding Road Northeast, Kent County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$999
900 sqft
This two bedroom main floor unit was renovated with new carpet, vinyl and grey paint throughout about a year ago. Nice sized family room with faux fireplace and built in shelves. Dining area with slider to back deck and back yard.