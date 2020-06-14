Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:17 AM

13 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Rockford, MI

Finding an apartment in Rockford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Marcell Ridge
240 Marcell Dr NE, Rockford, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Close to North Rockford Middle School and Wolverine Boulevard NE. Large apartments have an oven, a refrigerator, in-unit laundry and air conditioning. Community offers parking and a garage. Pet friendly.
Results within 5 miles of Rockford
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
7 Units Available
Pine Ridge
4388 Pine Ridge Parkway Northeast, Northview, MI
1 Bedroom
$990
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled into a tree-lined neighborhood in Grand Rapid's northeastern corner, Pine Ridge provides a calm oasis while staying hear the city's main attractions. Dining, shopping, golfing, skiing, and major expressways are all mere minutes away.
Results within 10 miles of Rockford
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
24 Units Available
Springs at Knapp's Crossing
2550 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
Studio
$1,011
574 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,703
1118 sqft
Bordered by thick beautiful trees and rolling green lawns, Springs at Knapp's Crossing is ready to welcome you home.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:08am
Creston
5 Units Available
Aspen Lakes
1701 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Stunning community overlooking the water and near Huff Park. Recently renovated apartments with in-unit laundry, updated stainless steel appliances and a patio or balcony. On-site pool, 24-hour gym, hot tub and garage. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:29pm
Creston
13 Units Available
Central Park Place
2875 Central Park Way NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,101
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,194
942 sqft
Apartment amenities include washer and dryer, stainless steel appliances, and well-equipped kitchens. Community includes 24-hour fitness center, yoga room, and volleyball court. Great location for commuters off I-96.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,182
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1085 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:15pm
20 Units Available
The Valley
4100 Whispering Ln NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1165 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,593
1492 sqft
Community features lush landscaping, basketball courts, and a dog park. Units feature washer and dryer hookup, kitchen pantry, and ample storage. Great location just minutes from Woodland Mall.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:44am
Northeast Grand Rapids
3 Units Available
Greenfield Apartments
1640 S Greenfield Cir NE, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$885
711 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Allow us to captivate and spoil you in the relaxing, maintenance-free apartments at Greenfield Apartment Homes. Bask in a home filled with comforts and conveniences and an assortment of amenities that make it hard to ever leave.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated December 2 at 08:30pm
1 Unit Available
Northview Harbor Apartments
2625 Northvale Dr NE, Northview, MI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$980
858 sqft
Located in a convenient, centralized location, this complex offers vaulted ceilings, satellite TV, refrigerators, hardwood floors, and an onsite fitness center and laundry facility. Units also offer disposals and ranges.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
Silver Lakes Condo
7007 Pinehurst Lane Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
3100 sqft
This beautiful Rockford 3 bedroom, 3 full bath executive condo boasts a dramatic entry to a stunning two story great room and offers breathtaking views of the golf course and water features of Silver Lake Country Club from all three inside levels.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6875 Goldenrod Ave NE
6875 Goldenrod Drive Northeast, Kent County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1100 sqft
!!!!This is a fully furnished weekly vacation rental!!! Social Distancing and Shelter In Place Respite For This Summer Our winter guests have departed and our crew has spent countless hours cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting the cottage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1317 Herrick Ave
1317 Herrick Avenue Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1554 sqft
NE GR 3 Bed, 1 Bath Home - Nicely updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath home on Grand Rapids NE side. To view our virtual tour, please follow this link: https://my.matterport.

1 of 9

Last updated April 7 at 11:00am
Creston
1 Unit Available
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast
1542 Lamberton Lake Drive Northeast, Grand Rapids, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,099
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment on Lamberton Lake in Grand Rapids. 1) Large Living room 2) kitchen with bar area connecting to dinning room. 3) Large master suite bedroom. 4) 3 season porch overlooking Lake. 5) Laundry room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Rockford, MI

Finding an apartment in Rockford that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

