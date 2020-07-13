/
apartments under 1000
32 Apartments under $1,000 for rent in Rochester, MI
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
333 WOODWARD APT. #3
333 Woodward Avenue, Rochester, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
350 sqft
BEST PRICE TO LIVE IN DOWNTOWN ROCHESTER! NICE ROCHESTER STUDIO APARTMENT FOR LEASE. LOWER UNIT. NEWER WINDOWS. STOVE AND REFRIGERATOR INCLUDED. COIN OPERATED LAUNDRY MACHINE ON SITE. ADDITIONAL SEPARATE STORAGE UNIT IN BASEMENT.
Results within 5 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:25pm
5 Units Available
Foxcroft Townhomes
1920 Orchard Crest St, Shelby, MI
1 Bedroom
$995
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
913 sqft
This Townhome community is centrally located at the corners of Troy, Rochester Hills, Utica and Shelby Township. Foxcroft of Shelby affords you the best of both worlds -- small town charm and progressive city life.
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
55714 Shelby Road
55714 Shelby Rd, Macomb County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1100 sqft
Adult Community Living – 2 Bedroom, 2-Baths Luxury Apartment near Stoney Creek Metro Park - Luxury 2 Bedroom 2 Bath, 1100 square feet Apartment in Adult Living Community at Shelby Park Manor North in Shelby Township within minutes of Stoney Creek
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
52010 Van Dyke
52010 Van Dyke Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$763
819 sqft
Retail or Office Use - Small Space in Active Shopping Center
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
8105 SMILEY
8105 Smiley Avenue, Macomb County, MI
Studio
$795
650 sqft
Outstanding office building with great curb appeal. Don't miss out on last space available. Great Landlord, clean space, open floor plan
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
1333 W SOUTH Boulevard
1333 West South Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$750
600 sqft
Cute one bedroom...part of a duplex. You will enjoy the horseshoe driveway...no backing out onto South Blvd! The home sits back from the road. Fenced in yard...shared with other duplex occupant. This is turn key... completely gutted 2020...
Results within 10 miles of Rochester
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
12 Units Available
Lakeside Village Apartments
15770 Lakeside Village Dr, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$865
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1075 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier apartment communities in Clinton Township, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
4 Units Available
Carlyle Place Apartments
43144 Carlyle Pl, Clinton, MI
1 Bedroom
$784
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$854
800 sqft
Just a few minutes from Hall Road restaurants and shopping. Near Macomb Community College. On-site pool, sundeck, and play area. Open interiors with ample living space and storage. Newer appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Maple Creek
8600 Beech Dr, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$910
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1000 sqft
Welcome to your next home, Maple Creek Apartments in beautiful Sterling Heights. We work hard to ensure every convenience and feature is covered so your only job is enjoying your new apartment.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 13 at 12:17pm
34 Units Available
The Gables of Troy
500 Coachman Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$992
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1034 sqft
Enjoy resort style living at the Gables of Troy! We have gorgeous apartment homes, ample amenities and spectacular service. The Gables in Troy, MI offer spacious one and two bedroom apartments with 6 interior layouts to suit your style.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Madison Heights
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$905
925 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42pm
3 Units Available
Maple Grove Apartments
8602 Beech Drive, Sterling Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$755
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$960
1000 sqft
Let Maple Grove Apartments be your gateway to the best Sterling Heights has to offer in apartment living! As soon as you walk the grounds of Maple Grove Apartments, you’ll understand why our current residents enjoy calling these apartments home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
615 Peacock Ave
615 Peacock Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Great north side family area, full basement, 2 1/2 car garage, sits deep on the lot, kitchen remodeled, spacious ranch home Accepts Section 8. (RLNE205831)
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
665 BLOOMFIELD Court
665 Bloomfield Court, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,000
600 sqft
Fabulous in town location! This character filled first-floor unit is located on a beautiful tree-lined street. It has lots of charm, central air, beautiful hardwood floors, neutral colors, plaster walls, and cove ceilings.
1 of 12
Last updated July 13 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
Clawson
629 Maple Rd
629 West Maple Road, Clawson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Z on Maple Apartments features a welcoming top-lit courtyard and ivy-covered brick, giving it a more classic and down-to- earth feel than most properties.
1 of 2
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
537 Judson Ct
537 Judson Court, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$795
850 sqft
Spacious ground level unit of duplex, lg yard, basement Accepts Section 8. (RLNE1994568)
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
694 E Beverly Ave
694 East Beverly Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1000 sqft
BEVERLY Available 08/02/20 This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is perfect for small family. It has a large fenced yard, 1 detached car garage and partially finished basement as well as newer windows. Kitchen appliances included.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
4810 BRIARWOOD-3 Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$850
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 1
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
80 Moreland Ave
80 Moreland Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$785
948 sqft
Nice family starter home close to downtown and bus routes Accepts Section 8. (RLNE451867)
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
15 Beechwoode Ln
15 Beechwoode Lane, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
15 Beechwoode Available 08/02/20 This two story townhome is perfect for College students or single parent or small family.
1 of 3
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
14070 Webster
14070 Webster Drive, Macomb County, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
1000 sqft
WELCOME TO THE TOWN CENTER APARTMENT COMMUNITY JUST SOUTH OF THE LIVE/WORK CONDO'S ON LAKESIDE BLVD. IN SHELBY TOWNSHIP...EVERYTHING IS JUST MINUTES AWAY, SHOPPING, EATING, CHURCHES, PARKS, BIKING, ETC.
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
833 BLOOMFIELD VILLAGE Boulevard
833 Bloomfield Village Boulevard, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$840
550 sqft
Cute upper level unit in auburn hills, minutes away from I-75. This unit offers a frosted modern sliding door that separates the main living area from the spacious master bedroom to give it a modern loft-like feel. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 02:51pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 02:50pm
1 Unit Available
46027 Vanker
46027 Vanker Ave, Utica, MI
1 Bedroom
$775
835 sqft
Charming and well maintained unit, located in nice residential area of homes, not a large apartment complex but a small 3 unit freestanding building, upstairs unit includes heat and water, large open living room w/dining area, galley style kitchen
