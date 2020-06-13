Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:35 PM

99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI

Finding an apartment in Pontiac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog alo... Read Guide >
Last updated June 12 at 02:23pm
$
26 Units Available
Waterford Square
950 Village Green Ln, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$791
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
909 sqft
MAKE WATERFORD SQUARE APARTMENTS YOUR HOME! Enjoy beautifully kept grounds, a great staff, and resort level amenities!

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
502 Wyoming Ave
502 Wyoming Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
650 sqft
SECTION 8: YES This efficient 2Bedroom and 1Bath Ranch is everything you need and nothing you don't - and it's within just a couple of miles of Pontiac's many lakeside parks and golf! In the up-to-date kitchen, a gas stove sits opposite the

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
130 Dresden Ave
130 Dresden Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1200 sqft
Large ranch style home with 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Open living with kitchen appliances included. Large unfinished basement with a walk out to the back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
Available 06/14/20 DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
458 Cesar E Chavez Ave
458 Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
2477 sqft
HANDYMAN SPECIAL $1500.00 MOVE IN TODAY - This single home features a spacious floor plan. It provides about 2477 square feet of living space with 3 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, and a basement 827 sqft.

Last updated May 12 at 09:25am
Seminole Hills
1 Unit Available
165 Chippewa Rd
165 Chippewa Road, Pontiac, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1408 sqft
Application is pending on this home Must see rental property located in Historic Seminole Hills. 3 bedrooms, 2 Full bath Colonial Style Home. Large living room features a decorative fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
159 CADILLAC Street
159 Cadillac Street, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
743 sqft
Cozy 2 bedroom ranch with a detached 1+ car garage (it is the size of a 2 car!). The house has new flooring throughout, new blinds and a fresh coat of paint. The yard is fenced with a separate dog run.

Last updated April 1 at 05:55am
1 Unit Available
30 E Sheffield
30 East Sheffield Avenue, Pontiac, MI
2 Bedrooms
$775
739 sqft
2 Bedroom home in Pontiac - Nice, ready to move in 2 bedroom 1 bath home with garage located in Pontiac. Fresh paint and ready to move in. $775 per month plus $800 security deposit. Must have proof of income and no eviction. $50 application fee.
Results within 1 mile of Pontiac
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$954
850 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Pontiac
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
3 Units Available
Glengarry Park Apartments
850 Williamsbury Dr, Waterford, MI
1 Bedroom
$740
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
925 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Centrally located in the heart of Oakland County, Glengarry Park offers one and two bedroom apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
21 Units Available
Auburn Gate Apartments
100 Lake Village Blvd, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,046
917 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,124
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,570
1532 sqft
Gorgeous luxury complex located near I-75. Pool, sauna, fitness center, and internet cafe available. Cathedral-style ceilings, granite counters, and fireplaces in units. Baldwin Commons Shopping Center and Great Lakes Crossing Outlets minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
20 Units Available
Five Points Apartments
3300 Five Points Drive, Auburn Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,243
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,463
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Built around you, Five Points offers more than spacious, luxurious apartment residences – it’s a way of life. With the bustling downtown districts of Auburn Hills, Rochester and Troy nearby, Five Points is at the center of high-end dining and retail.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood Lake Orion
3331 Towne Park Dr, Lake Orion, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,534
1311 sqft
Redwood® Lake Orion is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
25 Units Available
Westbury Village Townhouses
201 N Squirrel Rd, Auburn Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,506
1500 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1450 sqft
Westbury Village is conveniently located near the M-59 and I-75 interchange which makes work, play, and shopping just minutes away. We are nestled on the serene Clinton River and over the bridge from quaint downtown Auburn Hills.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Stratford Manor
1 Unit Available
2328 Hillendale Dr
2328 Hillendale Drive, Rochester Hills, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1506 sqft
Super Sharp, Remodeled Condo for Lease! Features 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, completely remodeled kitchen and baths, newer paint throughout, newer flooring and newer carpet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
970 Stratford Ln E
970 Stratford Lane West, Bloomfield Hills, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1458 sqft
Stunning, completely updated town home condo in the heart of Bloomfield Hills! Foyer meets you with an open flowing staircase, that leads to a spacious living room and dining room with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
2988 Aspen Lane
2988 Aspen Lane, Oakland County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1635 sqft
Location! Location! Location! Welcome to this open floor plan, spacious ranch with finished walk-out basement, attached garage, newer paint, flooring, lighting, granite counters in kitchen and so much more.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1059 N OLD WOODWARD Avenue
1059 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1129 sqft
Walk to town beautiful Bham Condo! UPDATED 2BED/2BATH/1LAV, HWF thruout, GRANITE CTRTOPS, MAPLE CABS, S/S APPLS, 2 refrigs(one in bsmt) GAS STOVE, MASTER BATH HAS 2 SINKS, PRIVATE ENTRANCE, PRIVATE DECK, BASEMENT WITH NEW WASHER/ DRYER.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Brookedale Woods
1 Unit Available
749 DUNEDIN Court
749 Dunedin Court, Rochester Hills, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
2372 sqft
ALL THE WORK HAS BEEN DONE!!!! Recently remodeled 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath colonial located on a private cul de sac in a great area of Rochester Hills with award winning Rochester schools. Newer updated kitchen with granite and all updated appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bloomfield Village
1 Unit Available
3467 SUTTON PL
3467 Sutton Place, Oakland County, MI
5 Bedrooms
$18,900
5000 sqft
Lease listing. Iconic architect Irv Tobocman's classic contemporary design radiates in this modern masterpiece. Masterfully blending architectural symmetry, clean lines and the use of custom textures and materials creates an awe inspiring result.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1420 DUNDEE Drive
1420 Dundee Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1170 sqft
WONDERFUL RANCH HOME WITH FLORIDA ROOM, COVERED REAR PORCH, PETS ALLOWED (MUST BE INDIVIDUALLY APPROVED BY LANDLORD ON CASE BASIS) HOME HAS 3 BEDROOMS, ATTACHED GARAGE & BASEMENT. 1.5 MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT PLUS 1ST MONTHS RENT.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
4477 Louella Dr
4477 Louella Drive, Waterford, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
Temporarily Paused while we work through current leads. Come see this clean, cute 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath bungalow home with a fenced backyard, Detached 2 car garage and unfinished basement. Wood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1810 GRAEFIELD Road
1810 Graefield Road, Birmingham, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
906 sqft
WALK TO DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM FROM THIS CLEAN AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN SOUGHT AFTER WILLIAMSBURG COMMUNITY ON GRAEFIELD. 2 BED, 1 BATH END UNIT WITH PRIVATE LAUNDRY IN BASEMENT.
City Guide for Pontiac, MI

Pontiac is home to two of the most renowned haunted houses in all of the world. Visiting the Realm of Darkness will give you the heebie jeebies, and since it's been ranked as one of the most frightening in America, the city around you may not seem all that scary after all.

With about 60,000 inhabitants living within a 20 square mile radius, it may feel a little cluttered in Pontiac. Of course, this is much lower than in Detroit, so hey, it's definitely possible to deal with it. Of course, you'll also have to put up with the cold. During the summer, average temperatures top out around 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Just wait until January, though, when your average high will still be below freezing. If you can deal with this weather and... ahem... a few other things, you'll pay some of the lowest rent prices you'll come across this close to the Great Lakes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Pontiac, MI

Finding an apartment in Pontiac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

