99 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Pontiac, MI
Pontiac is home to two of the most renowned haunted houses in all of the world. Visiting the Realm of Darkness will give you the heebie jeebies, and since it's been ranked as one of the most frightening in America, the city around you may not seem all that scary after all.
With about 60,000 inhabitants living within a 20 square mile radius, it may feel a little cluttered in Pontiac. Of course, this is much lower than in Detroit, so hey, it's definitely possible to deal with it. Of course, you'll also have to put up with the cold. During the summer, average temperatures top out around 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Just wait until January, though, when your average high will still be below freezing. If you can deal with this weather and... ahem... a few other things, you'll pay some of the lowest rent prices you'll come across this close to the Great Lakes. See more
Finding an apartment in Pontiac that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.