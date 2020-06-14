74 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Oak Park, MI

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Oak Park
10 Units Available
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$845
685 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Results within 1 mile of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$680
560 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Huntington Woods
1 Unit Available
Keswick Manor Apartments
16099 W 11 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$949
835 sqft
Keswick Manor offers many advantages over the competition, by providing one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield. Our spacious one-bedroom homes provide the comfort, quality, and apartment amenities you deserve.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Southfield Downtown
1 Unit Available
16300 Nine Mile Rd., Southfield MI, 48075
16300 West 9 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$915
1025 sqft
Looking for a place to keep your lucky charms? March right in for your pot of gold savings! The 1st 6 people to apply, get approved, and move in by March 31, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Oak Park
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:54pm
$
Royal Oak
32 Units Available
Village Club of Royal Oak
1132 N Campbell Rd, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,070
798 sqft
Village Club of Royal Oak offers you a relaxing lifestyle with an excellent location just minutes from Detroit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Madison Heights
4 Units Available
Concord Towers
32600 Concord Dr, Madison Heights, MI
1 Bedroom
$785
825 sqft
Make your home at Concord Towers Apartments and enjoy peaceful living in a vibrant downtown setting. Our entire community was designed for your convenience and enjoyment.
Verified

1 of 69

Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Park Lane Apartments
23344 Park Place Dr, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,165
881 sqft
Seize your chance to live in one of the premier, luxury apartment communities in Southfield, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:26pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan Lafayette Apartments
201 North Lafayette Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,255
670 sqft
With a walk score of 90, living at Metropolitan Lafayette means you can enjoy the convenience of walking to downtown Royal Oak! Amongst Oakland County's prime hotspots, Metropolitan Lafayette provides a prestigious address and a hip neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
Royal Oak
12 Units Available
The Harrison
1210 Morse Ave, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,995
1309 sqft
Deluxe residence offers one- or two-story units with soaring 16- to 20-foot ceilings, private courtyards and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy concierge service, fitness center and rooftop lounge. Only blocks from nightlife and shopping.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2619 Rochester Rd
2619 Rochester Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Immaculate 1 Bed Royal Oak 700 Sq. Ft., 1 Bed, 1 bath Royal Oak duplex (Rochester Road between 12 and 13 Mile. Open floor plan with eat-in kitchen. Shared fenced, private yard with other half of duplex.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4417 Crooks Rd.
4417 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNIT IN ROYAL OAK! - THIS IS AS CLOSE TO NEW CONSTRUCTION AS IT GETS! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3314 Greenfield Rd
3314 Greenfield Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful well presented 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located on Greenfield Rd with minutes drive to the vibrant down town of Royal Oak.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
139 EDGEWOOD (upper)
139 Edgewood Pl, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$645
500 sqft
Available Friday July 3rd. Great price for this recently renovated Ferndale upper unit! Newer carpet, this home is zoned commercial and residential for multiple possibilities. Lowest priced lease on the market! Half basement included.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
707 W 13 Mile Road
707 East 13 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
650 sqft
FABULOUS FURNISHED UNIT. IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY. Water included. 1 year lease , 1.5 month security deposit. No pets. need employment letter & credit report.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
340 E TROY Street
340 East Troy Street, Ferndale, MI
1 Bedroom
$800
565 sqft
WALK DOWNTOWN FROM THIS FABULOUS UPPER STUDIO FLAT LOCATED JUST 1 BLK OFF OF 9 ML & WOODWARD, CHARMING LIVING RM, NEWER UPDATED FULL BATH WITH STALL SHOWER, KITCHEN WITH LIGHT CABINETS, GAS STOVE FOR THE TRUE COOK, HUGE PANTRY OFF OF KITCHEN,

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:50pm
Berg - Lasher
1 Unit Available
20551 Lahser Road - A19
20551 Lahser Rd, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$600
650 sqft
MOVE-IN READY! Section 8 applicants are welcome to apply! A 13+month lease is available. Enjoy this clean and spacious 1 bedroom/ 1 bathroom unit equipped with stove, refrigerator in a 2-story garden style building.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
808 ANN Street
808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
415 sqft
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities.

June 2020 Oak Park Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Oak Park Rent Report. Oak Park rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Oak Park rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Oak Park rents held steady over the past month

Oak Park rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up marginally by 0.9% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Oak Park stand at $989 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,287 for a two-bedroom. Oak Park's year-over-year rent growth leads the state and national averages, which both stand at 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Detroit Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Oak Park, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Detroit metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Warren has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,036, while one-bedrooms go for $796.
    • Over the past year, Troy is the only city in the metro that has seen rents fall, with a decline of 1.0%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,284, while one-bedrooms go for $986.
    • Dearborn has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,382; rents went down 0.1% over the past month but rose 1.2% over the past year.
    • Taylor has the least expensive rents in the Detroit metro, with a two-bedroom median of $897; rents rose 0.8% over the past year but remained flat month-over-month.

    Oak Park rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Oak Park, a few large cities nationwide have also seen rents grow modestly. Oak Park is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased in other cities across the state, with Michigan as a whole logging rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.4% in Grand Rapids and 0.4% in Lansing.
    • Oak Park's median two-bedroom rent of $1,287 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% rise in Oak Park.
    • While Oak Park's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide also saw increases, including El Paso (+2.1%), Fresno (+1.5%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Oak Park than most large cities. For example, Chicago has a median 2BR rent of $1,291.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Detroit
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Warren
    $800
    $1,040
    -0.1%
    3.3%
    Sterling Heights
    $840
    $1,090
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Dearborn
    $1,060
    $1,380
    -0.1%
    1.2%
    Livonia
    $940
    $1,220
    0.1%
    1.2%
    Westland
    $740
    $970
    -0.2%
    0.4%
    Troy
    $990
    $1,280
    -1.5%
    -1%
    Southfield
    $920
    $1,200
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Taylor
    $690
    $900
    0
    0.8%
    Pontiac
    $730
    $950
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Dearborn Heights
    $880
    $1,150
    -0.6%
    -4.2%
    Royal Oak
    $830
    $1,080
    0
    0.3%
    Novi
    $1,040
    $1,360
    0.2%
    -1.7%
    Roseville
    $760
    $980
    0
    0
    Lincoln Park
    $680
    $890
    0.3%
    -0.1%
    Eastpointe
    $790
    $1,030
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Port Huron
    $650
    $840
    0
    0.3%
    Southgate
    $780
    $1,020
    0.1%
    0
    Madison Heights
    $850
    $1,110
    0.1%
    0.8%
    Oak Park
    $990
    $1,290
    0
    0.9%
    Auburn Hills
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    1%
    Ferndale
    $720
    $940
    -0.2%
    -0.5%
    Mount Clemens
    $550
    $710
    0
    2.2%
    Rochester
    $990
    $1,290
    -0.4%
    -1.2%
    Highland Park
    $600
    $780
    0
    4.1%
    Howell
    $940
    $1,230
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Plymouth
    $810
    $1,010
    0.2%
    2.1%
    Brighton
    $930
    $1,210
    0
    3.5%
    Walled Lake
    $950
    $1,230
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Belleville
    $900
    $1,140
    1%
    3.4%
    Clinton
    $750
    $910
    0.6%
    1.8%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

