in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage bocce court

7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley.



New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting. Some newer appliances. Lots and lots of room in this home. No use of the fireplace, as it is for decor. This home has a large basement area for entertaining. Spacious 2 car garage with opener. Hardwood flooring and new carpet, walkout lower level to yard. The lower level is partially furnished comfortable room to spend time.



This home is only 15 minutes or less to Munson.



Tenant pays ALL utilities with the exception of the Water softener is Tenant's responsibility to maintain with salt but owner will pay for the monthly maintenance charge for softener. Some furnishings left in the home.



This home is APPROX Available from August 2020 to end of May 2021. Please speak with property manager for more details.

(Home has existing tenants in place now until end of July 2020)

No Pets.



Application Required Per Adult

NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING

TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com

Call to schedule a showing 231-346-4102

*There is a waiting list on this property.



No Cats Allowed



