Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:35 PM

7221 Leelanau Hills Dr

7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive · (231) 346-4102 ext. 1
Location

7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI 49684

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7221 Leelanau Hills Dr · Avail. Aug 5

$1,600

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2200 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
bocce court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pet friendly
bocce court
parking
garage
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley.

New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting. Some newer appliances. Lots and lots of room in this home. No use of the fireplace, as it is for decor. This home has a large basement area for entertaining. Spacious 2 car garage with opener. Hardwood flooring and new carpet, walkout lower level to yard. The lower level is partially furnished comfortable room to spend time.

This home is only 15 minutes or less to Munson.

Tenant pays ALL utilities with the exception of the Water softener is Tenant's responsibility to maintain with salt but owner will pay for the monthly maintenance charge for softener. Some furnishings left in the home.

This home is APPROX Available from August 2020 to end of May 2021. Please speak with property manager for more details.
(Home has existing tenants in place now until end of July 2020)
No Pets.

Application Required Per Adult
NO ONSITE TOBACCO/SMOKING/MAIRJUANA USE/NO VAPING
TO APPLY: www.NorthlandPropertyManagement.com
Call to schedule a showing 231-346-4102
*There is a waiting list on this property.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5181140)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

