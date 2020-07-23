/
leelanau county
22 Apartments for rent in Leelanau County, MI📍
1 Unit Available
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr
7221 East Leelanau Hills Drive, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2200 sqft
7221 Leelanau Hills Dr Available 08/05/20 Spectacular Views - Large Home in Leelanau Hills - This is a 4 bedroom 3 bath home with lots of storage, large yard, amazing back deck with beautiful views of the valley. New Paint, Trim, and Carpeting.
1 Unit Available
8597 E. Donner Rd
8597 East Donner Road, Leelanau County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
2453 sqft
8597 E. Donner Rd Available 08/24/20 Beautiful Farmhouse Style Home - Recently updated farmhouse style home with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
13662 S. Thorncreek Dr #11
13662 S Thorn Creek Dr, Leelanau County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1190 sqft
13662 S. Thorncreek Dr #11 Available 08/26/20 Beautiful Fully Furnished Condo! - Tastefully decorated and fully furnished condo just minutes from downtown and close to the TART trail for walking and biking.
1 Unit Available
12935 SW Bay Shore Drive
12935 S West Bay Shore Dr, Greilickville, MI
Studio
$1,200
Available by the Month, can do 2- 20' boats or one 40' boat. Charging $30.00 per foot with a minimum rental for a 20'. Licensed agent is leasing.
Results within 1 mile of Leelanau County
1 Unit Available
Kids Creek
4418 Manhattan West
4418 Manhattan W, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$925
Over-sized garage and clean roomy duplex unit with 2 bedrooms. Full unfinished walk-out basement clean and dry with w/d hook-ups. Application Fee $35, no smoking on premise, no pets.
1 Unit Available
10790 E Traverse Hwy
10790 East Traverse Highway, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1306 sqft
Sept - May Rental - 4 Beds 1 Bath, Attached Garage - Furnished - Available for school year! TEXT William @ Social Realty with questions at 231-715-1758. Test is by far the fastest way to reach me.
1 Unit Available
Slab Town
105 North Elmwood Avenue
105 North Elmwood Avenue, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2192 sqft
105 North Elmwood Avenue Available 08/06/20 Slabtown 3 BR 2 BA Wonderful Home! - This 2 Story Home in Slabtown has great historic charm. 3 bedroom 2 bath.
Results within 5 miles of Leelanau County
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
100 Hope Street #16
100 Hope Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1170 sqft
100 Hope Street #16 Available 11/01/20 Location! Location! 2bdrm/2.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
806 E. State St
806 East State Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1568 sqft
3BD 2BA Well Maintained Home in Great Downtown Location! Available Now! - Cute as can be on a lovely large lot in the heart of TC. Arched doorways between Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen. Beautiful oak floors.
1 Unit Available
501 Georgetown Dr #20
501 Georgetown Drive, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$995
917 sqft
501 Georgetown Dr #20 Available 07/28/20 501 Georgetown Dr Apt 20 - Two bedroom/1.5 bathroom condo located in Georgetown Square near the intersection of Veterans Drive and 14th Street in Traverse City.
1 Unit Available
4025 Cedar Lake Road
4025 Cedar Lake Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1700 sqft
4025 Cedar Lake Road Available 09/01/20 3BD 2BA Great Home on Cedar Lake Road - Rare opportunity to live in this unique home! This private wooded residence sits back from the road and abuts to State Land.
1 Unit Available
1505 Kent #2
1505 Kent Street, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1600 sqft
1505 Kent #2 Available 08/01/20 Premier Place 2 Bedroom Condo-Available Aug 1 - This is a lovely 2 level condo located in Premier Place Offers 2 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, plus spacious lower level.
1 Unit Available
3893 Franke Rd
3893 Franke Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
900 sqft
2 BR, 1 BA Home Close-In Location - Cute Cottage Style Home Near Downtown Traverse City, Located Between Meijer and TC West Middle School And Offers A 1 Car Attached Garage, Wood Floors in Primary Rooms And A Private, Level, Fenced Yard.
1 Unit Available
Boardman
312 Railroad Avenue
312 Railroad Avenue, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1123 sqft
312 Railroad Avenue Available 08/14/20 In Town Living, Excellent Location - Available single Family, 2 Story, Older Home.
1 Unit Available
Boardman
602 Webster Street
602 Webster Street, Traverse City, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1500 sqft
602 Webster Street Available 09/04/20 3 BR, 2-1/2 BA Home In Town - Lovely, Furnished, Off-Season Rental Property Located In The Heart Of Traverse City.
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
1065 Washington Street
1065 Washington Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
1065 Washington Street Available 08/05/20 2BD/2BA Traverse City Two Bedroom Home - Charming 1,200 SF Two Story Home located in Traverse City. Great Location and Value.
1 Unit Available
301 Cochlin Street
301 Cochlin Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1544 sqft
301 Cochlin Street Available 06/15/20 Convenient Location 2BD Bungalow - Available in June 2020. This bungalow is a 2BD/2BA and approximately 1,500 sqft.
1 Unit Available
1301 Cass Street
1301 South Cass Street, Traverse City, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
Rental available October 1st, in SOFO. $1,375/month, plus utilities, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, remodeled kitchen, new hand hewn finished laminate floors, fresh paint, full basement, washer and dryer. No pets, no smoking. 1+ year lease available.
Results within 10 miles of Leelanau County
1 Unit Available
5179 Silver Shores Lane
5179 Silver Shores Lane, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
864 sqft
5179 Silver Shores Lane Available 10/01/20 Wonderful Cottage Fully Furnished -Silver Shores OFF Season Home - 3 bedroom 1 bath furnished cottage, great setting, clean, quiet area, great deck to sit outside and enjoy the lake views, lake access.
1 Unit Available
1469 US-31 N
1469 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
East Bay area seasonal 4 bedroom, 2 bath apartment for lease from June to November. $2000.00 monthy, Lease includes all Utilities and Internet access. Assigned parking and off-site parking available.
1 Unit Available
5223 US-31 N
5223 US-31 North, Grand Traverse County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Luxurious on-the-Bay condo: beautiful views of east bay from most rooms. This 2300SF unit is on the first floor of the Surfside Condominium building in downtown Acme.
1 Unit Available
2785 Hammond
2785 East Hammond Road, Grand Traverse County, MI
Studio
$3,995
Looking for Hunting/Camping/Recreational Lease? A place to spend in the outdoors but super close to TC. This 80 acres may just be the place for you. $3995 for a One Year Lease.
