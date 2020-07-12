Neighborhood Guide: Lansing

Check out the top neighborhoods in Lansing for renting an apartment: The Stadium District, Downtown Lansing, Old Town and more

Last updated July 12 2020 at 3:33 PM
  1. 1. The Stadium District
    12 Units Available
    The Stadium District
    Marketplace
    313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
    Studio
    Ask
    1 Bedroom
    $859
    600 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,225
    881 sqft
    15 Units Available
    The Stadium District
    The Outfield Ball Park Lofts
    310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MI
    Studio
    $950
    548 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $995
    583 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,300
    654 sqft
  2. 2. Downtown Lansing
    $
    2 Units Available
    Downtown Lansing
    Capital Manor Apartments
    515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MI
    Studio
    $610
    392 sqft
    1 Bedroom
    $610
    483 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    Ask

    1 Unit Available
    Downtown Lansing
    515 Cherry Street - 4
    515 Cherry St, Lansing, MI
    1 Bedroom
    $650
    500 sqft
  3. 3. Old Town
    4 Units Available
    Old Town
    Prudden Place
    620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI
    1 Bedroom
    $1,051
    954 sqft
    2 Bedrooms
    $1,199
    1216 sqft

    1 Unit Available
    Old Town
    1115 N Capitol Ave
    1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
    3 Bedrooms
    $1,000
    1500 sqft
