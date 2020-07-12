Neighborhood Guide: Lansing
Check out the top neighborhoods in Lansing for renting an apartment: The Stadium District, Downtown Lansing, Old Town and more
- 1. The Stadium DistrictSee all 76 apartments in The Stadium DistrictVerified
1 of 6Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm12 Units AvailableThe Stadium DistrictMarketplace313 N Cedar St, Lansing, MIStudioAsk1 Bedroom$859600 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,225881 sqftVerified
1 of 1Last updated July 12 at 12:28pm15 Units AvailableThe Stadium DistrictThe Outfield Ball Park Lofts310 N Cedar St, Lansing, MIStudio$950548 sqft1 Bedroom$995583 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,300654 sqft
- 2. Downtown LansingSee all 76 apartments in Downtown LansingVerified
1 of 13Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm$2 Units AvailableDowntown LansingCapital Manor Apartments515 S Chestnut St, Lansing, MIStudio$610392 sqft1 Bedroom$610483 sqft2 BedroomsAsk
1 of 11Last updated July 12 at 02:59pm1 Unit AvailableDowntown Lansing515 Cherry Street - 4515 Cherry St, Lansing, MI1 Bedroom$650500 sqft
- 3. Old TownSee all 73 apartments in Old TownVerified
1 of 9Last updated July 12 at 12:01pm4 Units AvailableOld TownPrudden Place620 May St. Suite 1, Lansing, MI1 Bedroom$1,051954 sqft2 Bedrooms$1,1991216 sqft
1 of 10Last updated July 12 at 10:05am1 Unit AvailableOld Town1115 N Capitol Ave1115 North Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI3 Bedrooms$1,0001500 sqft