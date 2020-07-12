15 Apartments for rent in Jackson, MI with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd, Jackson, MI
1 Bedroom
$589
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$707
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$910
1152 sqft
We are proud to offer superior resident services in a conveniently located, relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1301 Greenwood Ave
1301 Greenwood Avenue, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Luxurious 3 bed 1 bath first floor apartment. No Pets. Comes with all appliances inside unit. Tenant Responsible for Trash pick up service. Gas, electric, water, sewer, lawn and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is not allowed to paint.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
903 W Washington Ave
903 West Washington Avenue, Jackson, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
1718 sqft
PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO. YOU MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER TO QUALIFY.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
610 Backus St
610 Backus Street, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Single family home with updates. Main level laundry room off the kitchen, fenced in yard, garage, office nook off the living room. Lots of charachter. Call The All-Pro Agents at 782-4809. www.allprorentsjackson.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE178733)

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
1500 W MORRELL ST
1500 West Morrell Street, Jackson, MI
Studio
$900
1400 sqft
1500 W. Morrell ~ COMMERCIAL ~ The lower level, previously used as a dental office, with a kitchenette, half bath, former reception area, many other rooms all plumbed, with counters, cabinets, and wired for internet.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
402 3rd St Uppr
402 3rd Street, Jackson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$865
1400 sqft
402 THIRD, UPPER ~ 2018 City Certified Duplex, Upper Apartment. Large, nearly 1400 SF, 2, BR with Bonus FP (decorative) Rm, possible Den, Study, 3rd BR, 1 Bath. Featuring: good size living room, dining room, and enclosed porch off the back.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
322 N Gorham St
322 North Gorham Street, Jackson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
750 sqft
PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO. YOU MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER TO QUALIFY.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1420 Chapin St
1420 Chapin Street, Jackson, MI
2 Bedrooms
$990
1360 sqft
Very nice Two bedroom with 9 foot ceilings on main level Main level and formal dining room.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2510 E Michigan Ave Apt A
2510 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson County, MI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
1100 sqft
first floor and includes All Utilities, : Heat, water ,sewer ,trash pickup, hot water, lawn mowing, ..... accept a small electric bill; only what you plug in. normally about 30- 40/month.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
304 Meyers Ave
304 Meyers Avenue, Vandercook Lake, MI
2 Bedrooms
$850
Very nice house in great condition. Mostly fenced in yard including a privacy fence. Garage with attached workshop.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2609 Cobb Rd
2609 Cobb Rd, Jackson County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$995
This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with central air won't last long! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home features a spacious yard with a shed for storage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2418 Dawn St
2418 Dawn St, Jackson County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
COMING SOON!! Three bedroom, one bathroom home located near the beautiful Cascades Park! This home features a 1 car garage, spacious back yard, and a lovely eat-in kitchen area. Laundry hook up is conveniently located on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7535 E Michigan Ave
7535 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson County, MI
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom home located west of Grass Lake.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4950 N Lake rd
4950 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
1 Bedroom
$550
400 sqft
LAST AVAILABLE UNIT! Spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath apartment. This unit has lake living without lake pricing. These apartments have had many updates from new windows and new exterior doors to fresh paint and new eves.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 Lakeside Dr
117 Lakeside Drive, Grass Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
COMING SOON: Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home. Relax and enjoy the summer on the sun porch or in your fenced in back yard. Attached 2-car garage. Stove and fridge included.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Jackson, MI

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Jackson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

