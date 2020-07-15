/
3 bedroom apartments
12 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Jackson, MI
Autumn Woods
3500 Commons Blvd, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$910
1152 sqft
We are proud to offer superior resident services in a conveniently located, relaxed and peaceful atmosphere.
1301 Greenwood Ave
1301 Greenwood Avenue, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$990
1000 sqft
Luxurious 3 bed 1 bath first floor apartment. No Pets. Comes with all appliances inside unit. Tenant Responsible for Trash pick up service. Gas, electric, water, sewer, lawn and snow removal included in rent. Tenant is not allowed to paint.
903 W Washington Ave
903 West Washington Avenue, Jackson, MI
PLEASE READ THIS DESCRIPTION IN ITS ENTIRETY. IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MOVE-IN COSTS AVAILABLE NOW, PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT UNTIL YOU DO. YOU MUST HAVE A CREDIT SCORE OF 625 OR HIGHER TO QUALIFY.
610 Backus St
610 Backus Street, Jackson, MI
3 Bedrooms
$800
Single family home with updates. Main level laundry room off the kitchen, fenced in yard, garage, office nook off the living room. Lots of charachter. Call The All-Pro Agents at 782-4809. www.allprorentsjackson.com No Pets Allowed (RLNE178733)
302 Seymour Ave
302 Seymour Avenue, Jackson, MI
BELOW MARKET RENT! - Available for twelve month renewable lease. HOME HAS RECENT UPDATES INCLUDING; Paint, Flooring, Appliances, Kitchen updates, Bathroom updates and more. Don't miss this one! (RLNE5668561)
709 4th St
709 4th Street, Jackson, MI
709 FOURTH ST. ~ Large 4BR, 1 Bath home. Freshly painted throughout. New gas stove/range. L-Shaped covered front porch. Full basement. Trash included. Smokers Need Not Apply. SK ABOUT PET POLICY.
609 Webb St
609 Webb Street, Jackson, MI
All new carpet and paint inside! Freshly remodeled and rent ready! Main level laundry room, garage, nice yard. Large kitchen. Spacious layout, two bedrooms upstairs and two down. Master bedroom has a walk in closet.
Results within 1 mile of Jackson
2609 Cobb Rd
2609 Cobb Rd, Jackson County, MI
This beautiful two-story, four-bedroom, one-bathroom home with central air won't last long! Located in a quiet neighborhood close to restaurants, shopping, and parks. This home features a spacious yard with a shed for storage.
2418 Dawn St
2418 Dawn St, Jackson County, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
COMING SOON!! Three bedroom, one bathroom home located near the beautiful Cascades Park! This home features a 1 car garage, spacious back yard, and a lovely eat-in kitchen area. Laundry hook up is conveniently located on the main floor.
Results within 5 miles of Jackson
7535 E Michigan Ave
7535 East Michigan Avenue, Jackson County, MI
Lovely spacious 4 bedroom 1 ½ bathroom home located west of Grass Lake.
Results within 10 miles of Jackson
117 Lakeside Dr
117 Lakeside Drive, Grass Lake, MI
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
COMING SOON: Gorgeous hard wood floors throughout this 3 bedroom, 1 and 1/2 bathroom home. Relax and enjoy the summer on the sun porch or in your fenced in back yard. Attached 2-car garage. Stove and fridge included.
4561 N Lake Road
4561 North Lake Road, Jackson County, MI
Back up for rental to no fault of the home; remember this is a Fully Furnished Historic Home. Escape from the hustle and bustle of the city and enjoy the fresh air of country living, at a historic and picturesque farmhouse on beautiful Clark Lake.