144 Oak Street - 1

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUG 1, 2020. HILLSDALE COLLEGE STUDENT FRIENDLY. House rent $1200/monthly with 3 students. Tenants pay utilities. This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 full bath home within walking distance to Hillsdale College. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. 1 car attached garage for tenants use. 10 month lease with security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. For more information or to set up a showing, contact our office at 517-797-5528. CALL OFFICE FOR APPLICATION. ONLINE APPLICATION NOT APPLICABLE.



For Virtual tour copy link into your browser.

https://mls.ricohtours.com/055a6bd1-1dd6-4b9c-97e3-c5611409cf1b/