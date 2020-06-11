All apartments in Hillsdale
144 Oak Street - 1
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:46 AM

144 Oak Street - 1

144 Oak St · (517) 797-5528
Location

144 Oak St, Hillsdale, MI 49242

Price and availability

Amenities

NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL AUG 1, 2020. HILLSDALE COLLEGE STUDENT FRIENDLY. House rent $1200/monthly with 3 students. Tenants pay utilities. This is a 3 bedroom 1.5 full bath home within walking distance to Hillsdale College. Appliances include refrigerator, stove, washer and dryer. 1 car attached garage for tenants use. 10 month lease with security deposit equal to 1 month's rent. For more information or to set up a showing, contact our office at 517-797-5528. CALL OFFICE FOR APPLICATION. ONLINE APPLICATION NOT APPLICABLE.

For Virtual tour copy link into your browser.
https://mls.ricohtours.com/055a6bd1-1dd6-4b9c-97e3-c5611409cf1b/

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Oak Street - 1 have any available units?
144 Oak Street - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Hillsdale, MI.
What amenities does 144 Oak Street - 1 have?
Some of 144 Oak Street - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Oak Street - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
144 Oak Street - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Oak Street - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 144 Oak Street - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hillsdale.
Does 144 Oak Street - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 144 Oak Street - 1 does offer parking.
Does 144 Oak Street - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Oak Street - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Oak Street - 1 have a pool?
No, 144 Oak Street - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 144 Oak Street - 1 have accessible units?
No, 144 Oak Street - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Oak Street - 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Oak Street - 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Oak Street - 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
