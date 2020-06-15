All apartments in Haslett
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117

6150 Cobblers Drive · (517) 930-3195
Location

6150 Cobblers Drive, Haslett, MI 48823

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $975 · Avail. now

$975

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 744 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
carport
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
internet access
Wonderful updated 1 bedroom condo in East Lansing . This condo is located on the 3rd floor in the back of the building so it is very quiet. Surrounded with lots mature pine trees. This condo features a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, countertop, tile backsplash, double sink, newer laminate wood flooring and fresh paint throughout the unit. The living room has a slider to the private balcony. The spacious bedroom is 13.6 x 12.1 in size and features a large window for lots of natural sunlight and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has newer vanity, sink, backsplash and flooring, Enjoy the clubhouse, fitness room, and pool access.
The unit has 2 storage units and 1 car port, laundry room in the building. Excellent location to MSU, shopping, & transportation. Close to MSU, shopping and the CATA bus line. Water, sewer, trash, and exterior maintenance are included in the rent. Carport and additional parking available. Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE5830922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have any available units?
6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 has a unit available for $975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have?
Some of 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 currently offering any rent specials?
6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 pet-friendly?
No, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Haslett.
Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 offer parking?
Yes, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 does offer parking.
Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have a pool?
Yes, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 has a pool.
Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have accessible units?
No, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 does not have accessible units.
Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117 has units with air conditioning.
