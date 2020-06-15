6150 Cobblers Dr Apt 117

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 carport clubhouse gym on-site laundry parking pool internet access

Wonderful updated 1 bedroom condo in East Lansing . This condo is located on the 3rd floor in the back of the building so it is very quiet. Surrounded with lots mature pine trees. This condo features a newer kitchen with stainless steel appliances, newer cabinets, countertop, tile backsplash, double sink, newer laminate wood flooring and fresh paint throughout the unit. The living room has a slider to the private balcony. The spacious bedroom is 13.6 x 12.1 in size and features a large window for lots of natural sunlight and a large walk-in closet. The bathroom has newer vanity, sink, backsplash and flooring, Enjoy the clubhouse, fitness room, and pool access.

The unit has 2 storage units and 1 car port, laundry room in the building. Excellent location to MSU, shopping, & transportation. Close to MSU, shopping and the CATA bus line. Water, sewer, trash, and exterior maintenance are included in the rent. Carport and additional parking available. Accepts Section 8.



