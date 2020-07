Amenities

Available 08/01/20 Porter Ave House - Property Id: 309945



Welcome home to this 3 bedroom ranch in East Lansing schools. House is located in a great neighborhood! Great deal for student or young couple. Completely renovated house with 3 bedroom and 1 full bath. Basically it is a brand new house in a bigger lot with mature trees. This home offers large living area, which leads to kitchen. Stunning updated offers quartz counters, gorgeous tiled back splash and stainless steel appliances. Peaceful large backyard with barn house to enjoy all summer long!! Call 573-821-4805 to schedule your private showing today. Application link https://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/309945



Minimum Qualification requirements: Your household income must be at least 2 times the amount of rent. Proof of income will be required. No evictions in the past 3 years. A credit and background check will be required. Credit check fee applies.



Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/6036-porter-ave-east-lansing-mi/309945

No Pets Allowed



