Apartment List
/
MI
/
grandville
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:17 PM

61 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Grandville, MI

Verified

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Grand Castle
2655 Grand Castle Blvd, Grandville, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1231 sqft
The Grand Castle is a 522-unit apartment community under construction in Grandville, MI. Our community offers a range of living spaces, including studios, one bedrooms, two bedrooms, three bedrooms, and multi-level penthouses.
Results within 1 mile of Grandville
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
10 Units Available
Waterchase
3100 Waterchase Way SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
910 sqft
Furnished homes with hardwood floors and new updates. Community amenities include a basketball court, volleyball court and grilling pavilion. All units come with 24-hour maintenance. Near Prairie Park. Within minutes of I-96.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
26 Units Available
Ramblewood Apartments
4277 Stonebridge Rd SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$794
1039 sqft
Landscaped 185 wooded community with tennis courts, basketball, volleyball and walking trails. Giant fitness center. Apartments have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and private patio/balcony. Close to I-196 and US-131.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
8 Units Available
Woodlake Apartments
5001 Byron Center Avenue SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1231 sqft
Newly renovated studio to three-bedroom apartments in a great location, minutes from Grand Rapids. Fully equipped kitchens with wooded views available and private patios or balconies in most units.
Results within 5 miles of Grandville
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 12:13pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Venue Tower Apartments
15 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1069 sqft
Near the Van Andel Arena and the area's best in art and culture. Community amenities include a clubhouse, fitness studio and outdoor patio. Each apartment offers energy-efficient appliances, floor-to-ceiling windows and plank flooring.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 12 at 12:03pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
8 Units Available
Arena Place
55 Ottawa Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,691
869 sqft
This upscale, newer community offers a fitness studio, recycling program and rooftop resident clubhouse with an entertainment area. Each apartment offers energy efficient appliances, gourmet kitchens and balconies.
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 12 at 06:45am
5 Units Available
Deerview
1860 RW Berends Dr SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$975
986 sqft
This pet-friendly community provides residents with on-site garage parking. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and a full range of appliances. Close to dining and shopping along 44th Street.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
SWAN
16 Units Available
601 Lake Michigan Dr NW
601 Lake Michigan Drive Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
795 sqft
601 West Apartments in Grand Rapids is just steps away from all your lifestyle desires. Your neighborhood grocer, Bridge Street Market is your one-stop shop for all your everyday needs.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
$
88 Units Available
Springs at the Reserve
5700 Wilson Ave SW, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,582
1151 sqft
Springs at the Reserve is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Wyoming, MI.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 12:20pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
1 Unit Available
Lofts on Ionia
1 Ionia Avenue Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
942 sqft
1 Ionia, formerly known as 1 and 7 Ionia (two buildings now joined together), is home to a flourishing apartment community and brewery.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Heartside-Downtown Grand Rapids
12 Units Available
Studio Park Lofts
122 Oakes St SW, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
870 sqft
Studio Park is downtown living at its best-an accessible location, energetic environment,and modern amenities galore.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Westside Connection
1 Unit Available
1804 Richmond St. NW
1804 Richmond Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom with washer/dryer - Inside this two bedroom home you will find freshly painted walls and hard wood flooring. Enjoy the Four season sun porch that over looks the spacious back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Grand
1 Unit Available
846 3rd St NW 2
846 3rd Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$750
900 sqft
Gsd properties - Property Id: 286491 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286491 Property Id 286491 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5829829)

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
110 Indiana Ave. NW
110 Indiana Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
800 sqft
Grand Rapids N.W. Downtown 2 Bdrm Bungalow - Fully furnished or Unfurnished 2 Bedroom Cottage Bungalow for Rent. Recently remodeled with new appliances. Has large full kitchen with all items for meal preparation.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Grand
1 Unit Available
335 Bridge Street NW #1101
335 Bridge Street Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,575
1423 sqft
Condo that Offers the Best of Downtown GR! Two FREE Parking Garage Spaces Included! - Luxury River House Condominium!! This Kalamazoo floor plan is situated on the NE corner of the building on the 11th floor and offers magnificent views of downtown

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
107 Farnham st se
107 Farnham Street Southeast, Kentwood, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
2+ bedrooms 1 bath, full basement, remodeled, big fenced in yard, attached garage newer appliances, pets are welcome with $100 non refundable pet deposit, +$50 additional month rent.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Grand
1 Unit Available
544 Milwaukee Ave NW
544 Milwaukee Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$825
800 sqft
Large two bedroom lower apartment with living and dining room. Close to downtown campus. $40 application fee No Pets Allowed (RLNE384368)

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
257 Gold Ave NW Uppr # 2
257 Gold Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
800 sqft
Includes utilities! Have a look at this spacious and freshly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the casual SWAN neighborhood.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
3305 Burlingame Ave SW
3305 Burlingame Avenue Southwest, Wyoming, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
965 sqft
Fully remodeled, spacious 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit conveniently located in Wyoming. Just minutes from Rivertown, in a great area. Available immediately. 1 Year lease, $1,150 per month and $1,150 security deposit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
West Grand
1 Unit Available
801 Broadway Avenue NW
801 Broadway Avenue Northwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1704 sqft
Rent is $ 2,300.00 per month plus utilities with a security deposit of $3,000 plus a lease for 12 months. In 2014 the site was remodeled converting the top floor into exclusive Clark Place Condominiums sitting on top floor.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
SWAN
1 Unit Available
210 Mardell Pl SW
210 Mardell Place Southwest, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$900
900 sqft
Available 05/01/20 210 Mardell Pl. SW Available May 1, 2020 $900.00/month This property is in great condition and was just remodeled a couple years ago. It is worth a look! Walking distance to Downtown and Campus. Not far from the expressway.
Results within 10 miles of Grandville
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 01:07pm
Creston
5 Units Available
Wyndham Hill
1851 Knapp St NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1055 sqft
Luxurious apartments have private patios, walk-in closets, and in-home washer-dryers. Located minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment. Community has lounge chairs, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
Belknap Lookout
6 Units Available
Gateway at Belknap Apartments
513 Clancy Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,629
1020 sqft
Just a few minutes from the hospital and research center. Each home features updated kitchens, floor-to-ceiling tiling and private entrances. Community amenities include a cardio studio, gated underground parking and pet-friendly accommodations.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 12:35pm
Heritage Hill
9 Units Available
Waters House
500 Fulton St E, Grand Rapids, MI
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1192 sqft
Waters House Apartments are located in the historic Heritage Hill neighborhood in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Similar Pages

Grandville 1 BedroomsGrandville 2 BedroomsGrandville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGrandville 3 BedroomsGrandville Apartments with Balcony
Grandville Apartments with GarageGrandville Apartments with GymGrandville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGrandville Apartments with ParkingGrandville Apartments with Pool
Grandville Apartments with Washer-DryerGrandville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGrandville Furnished ApartmentsGrandville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Grand Rapids, MIKalamazoo, MIWyoming, MIBattle Creek, MIHolland, MIForest Hills, MI
Kentwood, MIMuskegon, MINorthview, MIGrand Haven, MIEast Grand Rapids, MIRockford, MI
Zeeland, MISpringfield, MISpring Lake, MIPortage, MIMuskegon Heights, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

Kalamazoo CollegeMuskegon Community College
Cornerstone UniversityGrand Rapids Community College
Hope College