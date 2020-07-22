AL
/
MI
/
dearborn
/
apartments under 700
Last updated July 22 2020 at 4:59 PM

41 Apartments under $700 for rent in Dearborn, MI

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in Dearborn is worth the extra effort. Co... Read Guide >

1 of 2

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Duvall - Edison
1307 Monroe Street - 15
1307 Monroe Street, Dearborn, MI
Studio
$600
380 sqft
West Dearborn Studio now available walking distance to Downtown Dearborn restaurant and entertainment. You'll be a block or two away from one of the area's best restaurants and bars like L.A.
Results within 1 mile of Dearborn

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
9187 Mendota St
9187 Mendota Avenue, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 18

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
8637 Carlin St
8637 Carlin Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$699
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
8637 Carlin, Detroit - 8637 Carlin, Detroit 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom plus Den! Spacious, updated home now available for rent! CLICK HERE TO CHECK OUT OUR VIRTUAL TOUR: https://youtu.
Results within 5 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 22 at 04:05 PM
3 Units Available
Cerveny
Westfield Apartments
16501 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$629
528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your new home at Westfield Apartments today! Our apartment homes feature fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, and ceiling fans. They are a blank slate waiting for you to make them your own.

1 of 15

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Mcnichols
15395 Linwood 100
15395 Linwood Avenue, Detroit, MI
1 Bedroom
$675
15395 Linwood - Property Id: 172151 This apartment building has been lovingly restored to its original beauty. All units are large and spaceous. On the Lodge Freeway conveniently located 10 minutes from downtown Detroit.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Mackenzie
13909 Roselawn St Uppr
13909 Roselawn Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
SHOWING SCHEDULE: July 18 - Saturday - 12:30 pm to 1:00 pm. To view the property kindly call (313) 995 9027 until 5 pm of Friday to sign up A two bedroom, one bath multi family home.. $700.00 Rent + all utilities (gas, electric, water) + $700.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2433 La Belle St
2433 La Belle St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE BANKRUPTCIES AND NO

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
11644 Broadstreet Ave
11644 Broadstreet Ave, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$595
800 sqft
Nice upper flat located North of Joy, East of Livernois. This unit features a fireplace, updated kitchen, dining room, and fresh paint! Water is included in the rent. Section 8 is accepted. No pets allowed. No Pets Allowed (RLNE3712925)

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2945 Grand
2945 West Grand Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
900 sqft
4 family flat, 4 units available 2 bedroom, living room, dining room, Please call and email for showing.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Bagley
17321 Stoepel St
17321 Stoepel St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
2149 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath upper unit with a shared 2 car garage and basement. Rear balcony with a fireplace in the living room. Carpet througout. Click link to apply! https://app.propertyware.com/pw/portals/mutualpropertymanagement/tenantApplication.action

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Jeffries
1800 Brainard St Apt 202
1800 Brainard St, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
725 sqft
Appliances included, carpet throughout 2 bedrooms 1 bath Call or click to apply today! Age restrictions apply!

1 of 6

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Tireman
5085 Underwood St
5085 Underwood Street, Detroit, MI
3 Bedrooms
$700
1510 sqft
AFFORDABLE FAMILY HOME NEAR DOWNTOWN AND EXPRESSSWAY. GOOD CONDITION. LIVING ROOM WITH NATURAL FIREPLACE. FORMAL DINING RM PLUS BONUS ROOM COULD BE DEN. OAK KITCHEN HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. CERAMIC BATH UP.

1 of 8

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
11719 Syracuse St
11719 Syracuse Street, Taylor, MI
Studio
$600
550 sqft
Studio with 1 bath and eat in kitchen. New flooring throughout the unit. Stove and Fridge are included. Community Washer and Dryer. Utilities Included. Application Requirements -- Must Have Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $1500. (2.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Cerveny
16899 Hubbell Street
16899 Hubbell Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
804 sqft
Available for Lease Option / Rent to Own or Land Contract Purchase. Please contact (586)563-8053 to schedule a showing appointment. Cute two bedroom, one bath home with hardwood floors and fresh paint.

1 of 4

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
13930 WOODROW WILSON
13930 Woodrow Wilson Street, Detroit, MI
Studio
$495
7800 sqft
FOR LEASE Only: Great location in Detroit Downtown near Davidson Fwy. Building needs updating. It can have multiple use with lots of potential. Considering all offers. Contact agent with any questions. Buyer/Agent to verify all info.

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Harmony Village
16571 Schaefer
16571 Schaefer Highway, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom, with water included. Near several bus routes, shopping areas & hospitals.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Westland
417 Cherry Hill Trail, Unit 301
417 Cherry Hill Trl, Inkster, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Cherry Hill Club, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a beautiful green landscape. Garden City and Kennedy Park exemplify the natural feel being just blocks away.

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Lincoln Park
1414 Electric Avenue - 233
1414 Electric Avenue, Lincoln Park, MI
1 Bedroom
$699
800 sqft
@beplace we have cool clubs. This is Lincoln Park, a beplace-managed property. We offer a picnic area, grills, a swimming pool, and a street-view of car-bustling Fort Street.

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 05:01 PM
1 Unit Available
Durfee
2925 W BUENA VISTA Street
2925 West Buena Vista Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$650
889 sqft
Located near the Historic Russell Woods area this beautifully renovated 2-bedroom, 1 full bath home features an updated kitchen with nice modern cabinets, backsplash and floors. Clean neutral tones and carpet throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated April 12 at 10:26 AM
1 Unit Available
Winterhalter
6405 Tuxedo St
6405 Tuxedo Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$625
700 sqft
Recently redone 2 bedroom apartment. New paint, floors, blinds, and lights. $625 first months rent $625 security deposit $1250 total move in cost Call Mike 248-974-9473 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5627022)
Results within 10 miles of Dearborn
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 04:04 PM
2 Units Available
Highland Towers - Senior Living 55+
25225 Greenfield Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$630
560 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$850
850 sqft
At Highland Towers, located in Southfield, Michigan, we offer one and two bedroom apartment homes to seniors aged 55 and up.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated March 30 at 06:13 PM
8 Units Available
University
Cathedral Tower
80 E Hancock St, Detroit, MI
Studio
$675
338 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Conveniently located in the heart of Midtown, Cathedral Tower offers spacious and affordable studio and one-bedroom apartments for rent.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 04:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Butzel
599 Concord
599 Concord Street, Detroit, MI
2 Bedrooms
$700
Upper Unit Avaliable REQUIREMENTS; $35 application fee for each applicant 18+ Security Deposit is one months rent Move in costs: Security Deposit and First months rent NO EVICTIONS, NO LANDLORD TENANT JUDGEMENTS, NO COLLECTION ACCOUNTS, NO ACTIVE

1 of 10

Last updated July 22 at 04:38 PM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $700 in Dearborn, MI

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $700 in Dearborn is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $700 in Dearborn in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $700 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

Similar Pages

Dearborn 1 Bedroom ApartmentsDearborn 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDearborn 2 Bedroom ApartmentsDearborn 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDearborn 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom ApartmentsDearborn 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDearborn 3 Bedroom ApartmentsDearborn Apartments under $1,000Dearborn Apartments under $700Dearborn Apartments under $800Dearborn Apartments under $900Dearborn Apartments with BalconiesDearborn Apartments with BalconiesDearborn Apartments with GaragesDearborn Apartments with GaragesDearborn Apartments with GymsDearborn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDearborn Apartments with Hardwood FloorsDearborn Apartments with ParkingDearborn Apartments with ParkingDearborn Apartments with PoolsDearborn Apartments with Washer-DryersDearborn Apartments with Washer-DryersDearborn Cheap ApartmentsDearborn Dog Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Dog Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Furnished ApartmentsDearborn Pet Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Pet Friendly ApartmentsDearborn Studio ApartmentsDearborn Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Detroit, MIToledo, OHAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MIWarren, MISouthfield, MIWestland, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MITroy, MIFlint, MINovi, MIRoseville, MIMadison Heights, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIOak Park, MIPlymouth, MIRomulus, MIMonroe, MIOregon, OHSylvania, OHBerkley, MIBrighton, MIHarper Woods, MIWoodhaven, MIRochester, MISouth Lyon, MIMelvindale, MIFarmington, MI

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Michigan-DearbornMott Community CollegeConcordia University-Ann ArborCollege for Creative StudiesLawrence Technological University