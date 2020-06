Amenities

Downtown Corunna/Shiawassee County Seat. 1300 SF with handicap accessible 1/2 baths. City Center bldg and seller will do drywall and lighting to complete for tenant. Suites have seperate utilities. Newer furnace and central air. Municipal sewer/water. Fire suppression system. 3 year gross lease. $9 sq ft plus utilities. Suite B and C. Can be used as 1300 SF separate units with all separate utilities also. Newer roof, furnace and central air (ceiling units). Landlord build build out negotiable. Built in 1992 and remodeled in 2020.