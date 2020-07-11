Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 1:56 AM

17 Studio Apartments for rent in Burton, MI

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2335 S CENTER Road
2335 South Center Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$4,712
4712 sqft
FOR LEASE - Asking $12/NNN for "as-is" condition. GREAT LOCATION & ENDLESS OPPORTUNITIES!! Spacious building zoned commercial. Located in front of the recently renovated Meijer's store on Center Rd. Building has approximately 4,712 sq. ft.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4349 Davison Rd
4349 Davison Road, Burton, MI
Studio
$675
1284 sqft
2 updated offices with access to shred receptionist area, full kitchen, deck in back, private parking lot, each office $675/month, owner responsible to pay all utilities.
Results within 1 mile of Burton

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5345 S Dort Highway
5345 S Dort Hwy, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$600
1000 sqft
Great lease opportunity on this vacant office. Located on very busy road with high visibility in Grand Blanc. Office has own bathroom and 2 access one in front and one in back. Monthly rent is $600. Call today to see the property! Easy showing.
Results within 5 miles of Burton

1 of 1

Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Eastside
1410 Indiana Ave #1
1410 Indiana Avenue, Flint, MI
Studio
$700
1410 Indiana - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5799459)

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
9468 S Saginaw
9468 South Saginaw Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$3,000
1488 sqft
Looking for Lessee, 3-5 Years. Possible Purchase. Excellent High Traffic area with spectacular growth coming in 2021 Grand Blanc Tech Village. Major development area coming soon.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4109 Holiday
4109 Holiday Drive, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$62,500
115000 sqft
Sub lease opportunity! 10 acres and approx. 92,000 sq. ft. of enclosed heated warehouse space and 4 - 5,000 sq. ft. suites. Elevators, shared bathrooms, lighted parking, 8 - 18 foot overhead doors, 2 suites with kitchenettes and more.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2406 Corunna Road
2406 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$800
1374 sqft
Very easy access. Located across from the new Powers High School and the Michigan School For The Deaf. Its located in an OPPORTUNITY ZONE! Its just a mile from Downtown Flint, Kettering University and 3 expressways!.

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
8145 S Saginaw Street
8145 S Saginaw St, Grand Blanc, MI
Studio
$4,000
8799 sqft
Location, Location, Location Urgent Medical Care Facility, Great Opportunity on this Wonderful Street Exposure, Property Features 8 Exam Rooms, 5 Bathrooms, Xray Room With Built Led, Lab Room & 2 Reception areas.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2202 Corunna Road
2202 Corunna Road, Flint, MI
Studio
$1,200
2120 sqft
2 spacious areas for lease as follows: Unit 2 East side is 2,120 s.f. Rent is $1,500 month plus utilities. 5 bays mechanics garage with 4 working pits. 3 year lease. $2,200 security deposit. Separate Consumers. Oil furnace. 1/2 bath.
Results within 10 miles of Burton

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4480 CORUNNA Road
4480 Corunna Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$5,500
AMAZING COMMERCIAL PROPERTY READY FOR YOU TO BUILD! LOCATED ON THE VERY BUSY CORUNNA ROAD. MINUTES FROM I-75 AND MAJOR RETAIL AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES! AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE. SALE PRICE IS $850,000. LAND LEASE IS $5,500/MONTH TRIPLE NET.

1 of 14

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
4474 CORUNNA Road
4474 Corunna Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$5,500
AMAZING COMMERCIAL PROPERTY READY FOR YOU TO BUILD! LOCATED ON THE VERY BUSY CORUNNA ROAD. MINUTES FROM I-75 AND MAJOR RETAIL AND SERVICE INDUSTRIES! AVAILABLE FOR SALE OR LEASE. SALE PRICE IS $850,000. LAND LEASE IS $5,500/MONTH TRIPLE NET.

1 of 9

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5084 VILLA LINDE Parkway
5084 Villa Linde Parkway, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$4,000
4026 sqft
PRIME LOCATION!! Exceptional medical office space located within popular Villa Linde Professional Center. This space is not just limited to medical, you could use it for a financial office, insurance office, etc.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
2222 S Linden Road
2222 Linden Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$1,950
1800 sqft
Excellent Visbility With Maximum Exposure for this Medical Building, Premier Location For Any Business. 1,800 SQFT Open Space with 2 Bathrooms that you could design it any way you want. Fantastic Area For Doctor's or General Office.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
1170 CHARTER Drive
1170 Charter Drive, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$6,300
5400 sqft
Spacious office building for LEASE/Month located in popular Charter Pointe. Building was previously used as a chiropractic and physical therapy office. Great for a physician's office or other medical uses. High quality and very well maintained.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Quality Way
100 Quality Way, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$22,000
29931 sqft
Well maintained building located within The Golden Corridor which encompasses I-75, I-69 and US-23 Highways. Building consists of 30,000 sq. ft. which includes 5 spacious offices which exceed 2,500 sq. ft. Two of the offices face the adjacent lake.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
5097 MILLER Road
5097 Miller Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$3,625
2195 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! Building consists of 3 units: unit #1 - 2,195 sq. ft., unit #2 - 763 & unit #3 - 6,465.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 09:58 AM
1 Unit Available
3280 N Elms Road
3280 North Elms Road, Genesee County, MI
Studio
$500
927 sqft
Suite I 1,240 s.f. $500 month plus utilities. Small office 80 s.f. $200 month. No CAM. High traffic count Flushing/Elms corner location with lots of parking. Zoned OS-1 office service. Landlord pays sewer and water. Minutes from US-23 and I-75.

