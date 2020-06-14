/
/
/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
64 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bloomfield Hills, MI
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
8 Units Available
Bloomfield Place Apartments
1655 Bloomfield Place Dr, Bloomfield Hills, MI
1 Bedroom
$869
750 sqft
Located in the prestigious Bloomfield Hills area in a natural area. Nestled near a pond with fantastic views. On-site amenities include bike racks, picnic areas, and a pool. Apartments are spacious with newer appliances.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomfield Hills
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
4113 TELEGRAPH RD # G-209
4113 Telegraph Road, Oakland County, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
GREAT UPPER UNIT CONDO RIGHT NEXT TO SHOPPING WITH EASY COMMUTE TO ANYWHERE.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomfield Hills
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
13 Units Available
Three Oaks Apartments
4154 Three Oaks Boulevard, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,045
805 sqft
Live in one of the premier apartment communities in Troy, MI. Picture coming home every day to the warm embrace of meticulous landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities tailored to enhance your life.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 14 at 05:02pm
Downtown Troy
39 Units Available
Regent’s Club of Troy
2751 Melcombe Cir, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1063 sqft
Just minutes from Somerset Park Golf Course. Outstanding apartment upgrades including hardwood floors, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Available furnished. On-site game room, pool, playground and community garden. Guest suites available. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 69
Last updated June 14 at 02:31pm
50 Units Available
Somerset Park
1911 Golfview Dr, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,131
877 sqft
Located just minutes from I-75, I-696 and area parks. Just 30 minutes from downtown Detroit. On-site amenities include a walking trail, pools, park and nearby golf course. Granite countertops, designer cabinetry and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Royal Oak
5 Units Available
Amber Apartments of Royal Oak
3807 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$809
670 sqft
Amber Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our communities offer several home advantages over the competition. Amber Apartments provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Royal Oak and Troy.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
7 Units Available
Chatsford Manor Apartments
28851 Lahser Rd #106, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,040
825 sqft
Chatsford Manor invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community offers many advantages over the competition. Chatsford Manor provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Southfield.
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
Turnkey/Furnished Suites @ 42 West Apartments
18248 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,850
810 sqft
"Just Bring Your Suitcase" (TM). Fully Furnished - Completely Turn-key. Individual or corporate leases welcome. Flex-lease. No need to know your departure date. 30-day minimum to give notice to vacate. More options available at MotorCityRelocation.
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4417 Crooks Rd.
4417 Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
600 sqft
COMPLETELY UPDATED RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNIT IN ROYAL OAK! - THIS IS AS CLOSE TO NEW CONSTRUCTION AS IT GETS! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
1727 E. 14 Mile Unit B
1727 West 14 Mile Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,300
581 sqft
Great 1 bedroom unit in the heart of Birmingham! Heat and Water included in Rent! - Awesome Manors of Birmingham 1 bedroom condo walking distance to everything. This unit has been completely remodeled with high-end finishes throughout.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3314 Greenfield Rd
3314 Greenfield Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
850 sqft
Beautiful well presented 1 bedroom apartment conveniently located on Greenfield Rd with minutes drive to the vibrant down town of Royal Oak.
1 of 12
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
90 Pingree Ave
90 Pingree Avenue, Pontiac, MI
1 Bedroom
$625
881 sqft
DETAILED DESCRIPTION This 1/1 Upper Flat was recently renovated with upgraded doors and windows, fresh paint and plaster, fresh trim, new flooring in the kitchen and bathroom, and dozens of small touch-ups all around.
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
662 PURDY ST APT 208
662 Purdy Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,450
713 sqft
Spacious end unit condo on quiet Downtown Birmingham Street. Large living room with attached balcony, nice kitchen w/ full size appliances, Separate kitchen nook space. Stackable washer/ dryer in unit. Bedroom with cedar closet.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
808 ANN Street
808 Ann Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
415 sqft
Very unique and charming apartment in downtown Birmingham. Only 4 units in this lovely structure with shared courtyard with patio and hot tub and common basement featuring private storage unit and free laundry facilities.
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 09:00pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
2421 Normandy Rd
2421 Normandy Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
650 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION EXCEPT FOR THE EXTERIOR BRICK! Z ON CROOKS IS COMPRISED OF RANCH STYLE PRIVATE ENTRY UNITS & WITHIN STUMBLING DISTANCE TO DOZENS OF PUBS & CLUBS, & A VARIETY OF RETAIL SHOPS & SALONS IN DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK.
1 of 21
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
101 Saint Andrews Street
101 Saint Andrews Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,100
749 sqft
COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN 2019 WITH NEW KITCHEN CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND APPLIANCES, FRESHLY PAINTED THRU-OUT, UPDATED BATHROOM WITH NEW VANITY & CERAMIC FLOORING AND SHOWER.
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
327 SOUTHFIELD Road
327 Southfield Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,700
697 sqft
Restoration Hardware inspired condo steps away from downtown Birmingham.
1 of 10
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
5005 CROOKS RD APT 33
5005 North Crooks Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,200
786 sqft
Great location for this 1 bedroom, 1.5 bath loft style condo. Private entrance, hardwood floors through-out. Double doors face the pool. Master bedroom with attached bath and extra storage area upstairs. Laundry and family room in finished basement.
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
444 CHESTER Street
444 Chester Street, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,499
584 sqft
LOCATED IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN BIRMINGHAM IN THE MIDDLE OF THE CITY'S BEST AREA FOR ENTERTAINMENT, NIGHT LIFE, RESTAURANTS, PARKS & SHOPPING.
1 of 9
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
555 S OLD WOODWARD
555 South Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$2,276
822 sqft
555 is now accepting applications for unit # 1405 and a April 1st move-in. (Please be advised these apartment go very quickly.) 555 IS THE LANDMARK RESIDENTIAL BUILDING AND THE GATEWAY TO THE CITY'S CULTURE, SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS AND BISTROS ...
1 of 8
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
4810 BRIARWOOD Avenue
4810 Briarwood Avenue, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$900
589 sqft
Updated 1 Bedroom condominium with Heat and Water included. Granite Countertop with all appliances including European style washer dryer in Kitchen. Great Location near 14 & Coolidge and the new Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Meijer, Target, and Kohls.
1 of 14
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Birmingham
1 Unit Available
475 S ADAMS Road
475 South Adams Road, Birmingham, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,350
629 sqft
Lovely condo located within walking distance to downtown Birmingham restaurants, shopping, festivals, parks & night life. Hardwood floors and neutral tones throughout. Common basement with storage unit and laundry area.
1 of 1
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
Royal Oak
1 Unit Available
3905 DEVON Road
3905 Devon Road, Royal Oak, MI
1 Bedroom
$950
600 sqft
Welcome to 3905 Devon Road! This private building is tucked away just minutes from all the action! Don't miss all of the upgrades to this unit, including granite counters, upgraded bathroom and hardwood floors.
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 08:35pm
1 Unit Available
1918 Axtell
1918 Axtell Drive, Troy, MI
1 Bedroom
$1,050
868 sqft
Gorgeous One Bedroom Condo For Lease: Recently painted Condo cleaned and ready to move in and enjoy the up coming spring and summer with swimming pool. Clean Kitchen with New Fridge and New A/C. All appliance Stay.
Similar Pages
Bloomfield Hills 1 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 BedroomsBloomfield Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBloomfield Hills 3 BedroomsBloomfield Hills Accessible ApartmentsBloomfield Hills Apartments with Balcony
Bloomfield Hills Apartments with GarageBloomfield Hills Apartments with GymBloomfield Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Hills Apartments with ParkingBloomfield Hills Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Detroit, MIAnn Arbor, MIFarmington Hills, MISouthfield, MIWarren, MISterling Heights, MIRoyal Oak, MIWestland, MITroy, MIFlint, MIDearborn, MINovi, MI
Roseville, MIYpsilanti, MIRochester Hills, MIAuburn Hills, MIPontiac, MIMadison Heights, MIMount Morris, MILake Orion, MIClawson, MIHazel Park, MIWayne, MIBirmingham, MI