studio apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:51 AM
61 Studio Apartments for rent in Beverly Hills, MI
Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
Franklin
16291 W FOURTEEN MILE Road
16291 West 14 Mile Road, Beverly Hills, MI
Studio
$520
4206 sqft
For lease. Comfortable approx 400 sq. ft. office in a small quiet building with a great location. Offered office is suite 5. Great parking. You only pay rent and your phone/fax/internet. Smaller office space also available.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
9 Units Available
Oak Park
The Loop on Greenfield
25500 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$725
400 sqft
This property is managed by Beztak, awarded in 2020 for "US Best Managed Company" sponsored by Deloitte and The Wall Street Journal. Studio, One, and Two-Bedroom Apartments in Oak Park
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17333 10 MILE RD
17333 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,300
4020 sqft
Great location Office Space available for Lease! Suitable for Medical Clinic, MRI or CT Scan Center, Outpatient Surgical Clinic, Multi-Specialty Clinic, Cardiology Clinic, Urgent Care Center, Sleep Study Clinic, Child Care Center, and many similar
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35980 WOODWARD Avenue
35980 Woodward Avenue, Oakland County, MI
Studio
$7,900
22515 sqft
Office space available in amazing central location on Woodward Avenue in Bloomfield Hills. Very close proximity to downtown Birmingham. High traffic count and visibility.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Troy
50 W Big Beaver Road
50 West Big Beaver Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$850
111 sqft
Office space locates at 1st floor of Liberty Center on Big Beaver Road in Troy. One private office with window, plus one large conference room (share). Full service building.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
25255 SOUTHFIELD
25255 Southfield Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$1,705
1705 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29623 NORTHWESTERN Highway
29623 Northwestern Highway, Southfield, MI
Studio
$950
7348 sqft
Freshly renovated, 2nd floor two room office suite that feels like a mid-century modern loft with private bathroom, vaulted ceilings and windows overlooking Northwestern Hwy. Visible building in prime location.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
35975 WOODWARD Avenue
35975 Woodward Avenue, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$17,000
10500 sqft
See Photo remarks.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
40800 WOODWARD Avenue
40800 Woodward Avenue, Bloomfield Hills, MI
Studio
$10,000
3912 sqft
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION....THIS IS IT!!! Amazing opportunity to LEASE in the CITY OF BLOOMFIELD HILLS. Pristine office building in perfect location right in the heart of the city.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Clawson
1255 W 14 MILE Road
1255 West 14 Mile Road, Clawson, MI
Studio
$1,192
140 sqft
Welcome to the community! Join a powerful network of complementary businesses! Partners include dental (smile direct club), cosmetology, salons, skin care, medical spa, barbers, therapeutic massage, and more! We are a community of 27 high-volume
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
17200 10 MILE RD
17200 West 10 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$650
15728 sqft
4 OFFICE SPACES AVAILABLE FOR LEASE - Suite 106: 600 sqft $650/month, Suite 203: 750 sqft $800/month, Suite 207: 680 sqft $730/month, Suite 214: 950 sqft $1,000/month. When making showings, please specify which suites you want to see.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
29877 TELEGRAPH Road
29877 Telegraph Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$4,200
6915 sqft
Medical office condo for lease in prestigious Farmbrook Medical Complex. Office formerly used by a plastic surgeon. Other uses include: Dialysis, PT, Chiropractors, Pediatrician, Urgent Care, Dentist or any other medical specialization.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Maple Road
120 W Maple
120 West Maple Road, Troy, MI
Studio
$1,750
1833 sqft
Busy Shopping Center Located in Heart of Troy Strong Demographics Monument Signage Available Great Frontage on Maple Road 3 Months Free Rent - Move In Special!!
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Oak Park
20770 GREENFIELD
20770 Greenfield Road, Oak Park, MI
Studio
$12,000
10000 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ALL BRICK BUILDING, FACING WEST, GREAT LOCATION WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY, AFFORDABLE SPACE FOR LEASE, PRIME LOCATION IN HIGH TRAFFIC AREA ON GREENFIELD ROAD, BETWEEN 9 MILE & 8 MILE RD.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Birmingham
375 Hamilton Row
375 Hamilton Row, Birmingham, MI
Studio
$1,200
2100 sqft
Do NOT disturb or contact current tenant directly! No showings without agent present! This is a lower level lease with shared entries. 1 of 2 Lower Level spaces available, unique to Birmingham but for the right person this works.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Royal Oak
312 E 3RD Street
312 East 3rd Street, Royal Oak, MI
Studio
$2,800
1963 sqft
Over 1900 SF of PRIME DOWNTOWN ROYAL OAK office space available June 15th across from Farmers Market, new city hall, downtown park and upcoming Henry Ford outpatient center.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
25701 W. Twelve Mile Rd.
25701 West 12 Mile Road, Southfield, MI
Studio
$810
528 sqft
Studio apartment with a large walk in dressing closet.
Last updated July 15 at 03:48 AM
6 Units Available
Madison Heights
The Tremont
32500 Concord Drive, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,020
595 sqft
The Tremont offers brand new apartments in an urban mecca, perfectly located amidst shopping, restaurants and entertainment venues! Convenient living in a hustle-bustle setting, the community has two studio floor plans; perfect for those who need a
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
34764 DEQUINDRE RD
34764 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI
Studio
$3,000
5000 sqft
Exclusive Location available for lease. Zoned for commercial, medical and or office use. Approximately 2500 sqft. Move in Condition.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Heights
30443 JOHN R Road
30443 John R Road, Madison Heights, MI
Studio
$1,700
1581 sqft
VERY HIGH TRAFFIC IN MADISON HEIGHTS ON JOHN R ROAD WITH A LOT OF POTENTIAL.
Last updated July 15 at 05:39 AM
1 Unit Available
1771 N OPDYKE Road
1771 North Opdyke Road, Auburn Hills, MI
Studio
$9,999
LEASE PRICE TO BE NEGOTIATED!!!!! PRIME COMMERCIAL PROPERTY PERFECT FOR DEVELOPMENT! Front end is zoned B-1 according to City of Auburn Hills. Great exposure on N Opdyke Road. On the corner of N Opdyke Road and Joy Road, L shaped lot.
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
West Riverdale
16704 Lahser
16704 Lahser Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$500
500 sqft
16700 Lahser - Please click "Request a Tour" to schedule an appointment with one of our Leasing Agents to view the property. You will receive a text message to confirm your appointment an hour in advance.
Last updated July 14 at 07:39 AM
1 Unit Available
30405 W 12 Mile Rd
30405 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills, MI
Studio
$1,250
920 sqft
Great opportunity to lease space in Farmington Hills, right on busy Twelve Mile! 920 sq ft located on the lower level would be perfect for a professional office, medical, or similar. 4 rooms, reception/waiting area, plus lots of flex/storage space.
Last updated July 15 at 05:50 AM
1 Unit Available
Brooks
12040 Greenfield Road - 1
12040 Greenfield Road, Detroit, MI
Studio
$1,000
1700 sqft
Commercial Building on busy major street. Close to I 96 Freeway and Plymouth Road. Excellent location. All business adventures are welcome. Great location for start up business.
