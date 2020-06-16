169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Available July 15th is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Lewiston, ME that has been freshly renovated. From the refinished hardwood flooring to the fresh paint this unit has been thoroughly updated. Brand new kitchen cabinetry with large commercial faucet not featured in pictures. New toilet, newer tub and tub surround, updated energy efficient lighting to help keep the electric bill low, off street parking. New stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Great views of the river from the 40 ft long private porch. Secure storage area exclusively for this unit, new vinyl windows and a separate thermostat. Heat, hot water, water/sewer, and trash pickup are included. Rent is $1100 per month Deposit is minimum of $1100. In order to set up a showing each adult must fill out an application at FCREM.MANAGEBUILDING.COM and be pre-approved prior to showing. This apartment is convenient to most amenities including shopping, grocery stores, parks ( including recently updated Potvin park 600 ft away and Simard - Payne park where the annual balloon festival and many other events are held), bus lines, schools and colleges (including University of Southern Maine LA, Central Maine Community College, Maine College of Health Professionals, Bates), close to Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary's, less than 2 miles to I-95 Exit 80. Any questions call 207-514-0129

Martel School District