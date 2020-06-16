All apartments in Lewiston
Last updated June 16 2020 at 8:37 PM

169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4

169 Oxford St · (207) 514-0129
Location

169 Oxford St, Lewiston, ME 04240

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 15

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1025 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Available July 15th is a 3 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Lewiston, ME that has been freshly renovated. From the refinished hardwood flooring to the fresh paint this unit has been thoroughly updated. Brand new kitchen cabinetry with large commercial faucet not featured in pictures. New toilet, newer tub and tub surround, updated energy efficient lighting to help keep the electric bill low, off street parking. New stainless steel stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Washer and dryer hookups in the unit. Great views of the river from the 40 ft long private porch. Secure storage area exclusively for this unit, new vinyl windows and a separate thermostat. Heat, hot water, water/sewer, and trash pickup are included. Rent is $1100 per month Deposit is minimum of $1100. In order to set up a showing each adult must fill out an application at FCREM.MANAGEBUILDING.COM and be pre-approved prior to showing. This apartment is convenient to most amenities including shopping, grocery stores, parks ( including recently updated Potvin park 600 ft away and Simard - Payne park where the annual balloon festival and many other events are held), bus lines, schools and colleges (including University of Southern Maine LA, Central Maine Community College, Maine College of Health Professionals, Bates), close to Central Maine Medical Center and St. Mary's, less than 2 miles to I-95 Exit 80. Any questions call 207-514-0129
Martel School District

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have any available units?
169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have?
Some of 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 currently offering any rent specials?
169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 pet-friendly?
No, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lewiston.
Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 offer parking?
Yes, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 does offer parking.
Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have a pool?
No, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 does not have a pool.
Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have accessible units?
No, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 has units with dishwashers.
Does 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 have units with air conditioning?
No, 169-171 Oxford St. - 169 # 4 does not have units with air conditioning.
