135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD

In the shadow of old Annapolis, Generations wind forever, Seafood feasts, and iconic treats, Severna Park, a Maryland treasure." (-- Kevin Mooney, "Severna Park").

Named after the Severn River, this community in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area is home to people who work in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and other nearby cities. The community is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire United States. The town is split by the Ritchie Highway, which goes straight into Baltimore, so city workers have an easy time getting into the city. Over the years, several famous people have come out of Severna Park, including some politicians, writers, athletes, and, ahem, the porn star Tracy Adams, so it's definitely a place with character! See more