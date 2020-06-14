135 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Severna Park, MD
1 of 5
1 of 48
1 of 19
1 of 17
1 of 45
1 of 22
1 of 22
1 of 25
1 of 23
1 of 12
1 of 37
1 of 36
1 of 9
1 of 18
1 of 10
1 of 15
1 of 16
1 of 11
1 of 16
1 of 18
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 16
1 of 16
In the shadow of old Annapolis, Generations wind forever, Seafood feasts, and iconic treats, Severna Park, a Maryland treasure." (-- Kevin Mooney, "Severna Park").
Named after the Severn River, this community in the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area is home to people who work in Baltimore, Washington D.C. and other nearby cities. The community is one of the most expensive places to live in the entire United States. The town is split by the Ritchie Highway, which goes straight into Baltimore, so city workers have an easy time getting into the city. Over the years, several famous people have come out of Severna Park, including some politicians, writers, athletes, and, ahem, the porn star Tracy Adams, so it's definitely a place with character! See more
Finding an apartment in Severna Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.