All apartments in Salisbury
Find more places like Runaway Bay Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Salisbury, MD
/
Runaway Bay Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:21 AM

Runaway Bay Apartments

103 Overlook Dr · (410) 457-3568
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Salisbury
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

2 Bedrooms

The Clipper-1

$1,048

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 992 sqft

3 Bedrooms

The Skipjack-1

$1,248

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1130 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Runaway Bay Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
hardwood floors
bathtub
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr gym
playground
pool
bbq/grill
media room
dogs allowed
cats allowed
parking
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
conference room
green community
hot tub
Welcome to Runaway Bay Apartments, where luxury, comfort, and convenience combine to give you the most prestigious apartment living in Salisbury!Located off of East Naylor Mill Road, you will have easy access to Route 13 and the Route 50 bypass for your commuting needs. You can be at the beach, the bay, or the city in no time and lots of dining and shopping are just around the corner!Enjoy a variety of community features, from a relaxing pool and picnic area, to a cozy clubhouse and fitness center with tanning bed! Get to know luxury with a full-sized washer and dryer, built-in microwave oven, walk-in closets, and plush wall-to-wall carpeting! Our courteous staff is also readily available to take care of all your needs!Call or stop by for more information on our Move-in Specials!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $165 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Surface lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Runaway Bay Apartments have any available units?
Runaway Bay Apartments offers two-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,048 and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $1,248. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
What amenities does Runaway Bay Apartments have?
Some of Runaway Bay Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Runaway Bay Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Runaway Bay Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Runaway Bay Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments offers parking.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments has a pool.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have accessible units?
No, Runaway Bay Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Runaway Bay Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Runaway Bay Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Runaway Bay Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln
Salisbury, MD 21804
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr
Salisbury, MD 21804
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane
Salisbury, MD 21804
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr
Salisbury, MD 21804
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave
Salisbury, MD 21801
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle
Salisbury, MD 21804
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court
Salisbury, MD 21804

Similar Pages

Salisbury 2 BedroomsSalisbury 3 Bedrooms
Salisbury Apartments with BalconySalisbury Apartments with Parking
Salisbury Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dover, DEBerlin, MD
Easton, MDMillsboro, DE
Cambridge, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

North Camden

Apartments Near Colleges

Salisbury University
Wesley College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity