Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets hardwood floors bathtub fireplace garbage disposal ice maker oven range Property Amenities business center clubhouse 24hr gym playground pool bbq/grill media room dogs allowed cats allowed parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance coffee bar conference room green community hot tub

Welcome to Runaway Bay Apartments, where luxury, comfort, and convenience combine to give you the most prestigious apartment living in Salisbury!Located off of East Naylor Mill Road, you will have easy access to Route 13 and the Route 50 bypass for your commuting needs. You can be at the beach, the bay, or the city in no time and lots of dining and shopping are just around the corner!Enjoy a variety of community features, from a relaxing pool and picnic area, to a cozy clubhouse and fitness center with tanning bed! Get to know luxury with a full-sized washer and dryer, built-in microwave oven, walk-in closets, and plush wall-to-wall carpeting! Our courteous staff is also readily available to take care of all your needs!Call or stop by for more information on our Move-in Specials!