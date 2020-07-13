Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed elevator garage parking pet friendly business center internet access lobby online portal package receiving

Surround yourself with resort-inspired amenities in the heart of North Side, just a short drive from downtown Salisbury and mere minutes from a wide variety of restaurants, parks and groceries. This lifestyle is waiting for you at Addison Court. Come, Elevate your Lifestyle! Our three or four story apartment buildings boast a resort-like atmosphere with beautiful grounds, dozens of amenities like our state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and impeccably decorated interiors. Relax on your private patio or balcony at the end of a long day and take in the views of the MD sunset. Perhaps a work out is more your style? You'll be happy to find our fitness center caters to your every need. Whether it's gathering with friends on our backporch or enjoying a lazy day by the pool, Addison Court offers everything needed to make the most of each day. Addison Court's spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes combine elegant, upscale details with modern conveniences. Every home includes such high-end features as granite countertops, black appliances, full sized washer and dryers and private patios or balconies.