Addison Court
Addison Court

416 E North Pointe Dr · (410) 892-1267
Location

416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 103-354 · Avail. Aug 4

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 808 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103-153 · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1088 sqft

Unit 104-466 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,370

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1281 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 103-444 · Avail. now

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Addison Court.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pet friendly
business center
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
Surround yourself with resort-inspired amenities in the heart of North Side, just a short drive from downtown Salisbury and mere minutes from a wide variety of restaurants, parks and groceries. This lifestyle is waiting for you at Addison Court. Come, Elevate your Lifestyle! Our three or four story apartment buildings boast a resort-like atmosphere with beautiful grounds, dozens of amenities like our state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and impeccably decorated interiors. Relax on your private patio or balcony at the end of a long day and take in the views of the MD sunset. Perhaps a work out is more your style? You'll be happy to find our fitness center caters to your every need. Whether it's gathering with friends on our backporch or enjoying a lazy day by the pool, Addison Court offers everything needed to make the most of each day. Addison Court's spacious one, two and three bedroom apartment homes combine elegant, upscale details with modern conveniences. Every home includes such high-end features as granite countertops, black appliances, full sized washer and dryers and private patios or balconies.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $25 per unit
Deposit: Security Deposit ranges from $199 - One month’s rent
Move-in Fees: Short term fee for 6 month lease: Extra $100/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 (first pet), $100 (additional pet)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: 2 spots included in lease; Detached Garage $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Addison Court have any available units?
Addison Court has 4 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
What amenities does Addison Court have?
Some of Addison Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Addison Court currently offering any rent specials?
Addison Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Addison Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Addison Court is pet friendly.
Does Addison Court offer parking?
Yes, Addison Court offers parking.
Does Addison Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Addison Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Addison Court have a pool?
Yes, Addison Court has a pool.
Does Addison Court have accessible units?
No, Addison Court does not have accessible units.
Does Addison Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Addison Court has units with dishwashers.
