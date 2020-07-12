/
north camden
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:36 PM
30 Apartments for rent in North Camden, Salisbury, MD
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
1 Unit Available
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
312 MARYLAND AVENUE
312 Maryland Avenue, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Updated apartment on the second floor of a quiet apartment building off Camden Avenue, near Downtown Salisbury and PRMC. The apartment has one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, and a full bathroom. Shared rear deck.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
706 SMITH ST #1
706 Smith St, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$675
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
723 CAMDEN AVE
723 Camden Avenue, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
(This Home is subjected to the 4-2 Law in the City of Salisbury) Home Is Occupied
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
530 RIVERSIDE DR #601
530 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful renovated two level top floor pent house, direct water front! Two water front balconies, one in the master bedroom, granite counter tops,separate tub and glass enclosed shower in the master bath.
Results within 1 mile of North Camden
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1505 Iris Drive
1505 Iris Drive, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1478 sqft
**OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING-AVAILABLE IN AUG** ONLY $550 A STUDENT!! Newly renovated, 3 bedroom, two full bathroom home available in August. This home is Fresh and Clean. Several upgrades. Central heating and air.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
708 Shiloh Street
708 Shiloh Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1096 sqft
OFF CAMPUS COLLEGE HOUSING This college rental will be available for a June 1st move in! 4 Bedrooms!! 2 Full Bathrooms. Large Kitchen, two living Rooms!! Plenty of space for you and your roommates. Nice large bedrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
405 Poplar Street
405 Poplar Street, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,095
1274 sqft
**AUGUST MOVE IN** Completely Remodeled! All new paint, and carpet! Beautiful Grey floating plank flooring. Super Clean, and Fresh! Plenty of parking. Brand New heating and air, making utility bills affordable. 4 Bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1115 Fairview Lane - 1
1115 Fairview Lane, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1776 sqft
AVAILABLE JUNE 1ST! Gorgeous house located in Heritage Subdivision. 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms- All large and spacious rooms with Walk-In Closets.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
919 ELLEGOOD ST
919 Ellegood Street, Wicomico County, MD
Studio
$3,000
Former broadcasting studio. Space set up for broadcasting and office space. Kitchenette. Reception area. Very private. Plenty of parking.
Results within 5 miles of North Camden
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
91 Units Available
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,080
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1272 sqft
OUR MODEL APARTMENTS ARE OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Call today to schedule an appointment! Style, substance and superior living are the pillars of quality living at Coventry Square.
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
21 Units Available
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1318 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
20 Units Available
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1366 sqft
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
24 Units Available
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,003
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Last updated June 20 at 05:11pm
4 Units Available
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1365 sqft
Located close to a wide variety of parks, shops, and restaurants. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, walk-in closets, granite counters, and more. Community includes gym, clubhouse, pool, and package receiving.
Last updated March 25 at 02:44pm
3 Units Available
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1325 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios. The verdant community features park, pool, gym, and tennis court. The Centre at Salisbury mall is nearby, and Highway 13 links to downtown Salisbury.
Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1130 sqft
Convenient to Routes 13 and 50. Thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom apartments with warm paint colors, wide plank floors and multiple closets. Community with a tranquility garden, open recreational area and several walking paths.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1003 Meadow View Drive - 1
1003 Meadow View Drive, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1280 sqft
Trendy and Spacious 3 bedroom and 2 full bath townhouse in the sought after "Merritt Mill" Community. Home was built in 2006 and features 1280 sq. ft. of living area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
1 Unit Available
1011 Caroline Street - 1
1011 Caroline Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1280 sqft
**COMPLETELY RENOVATED** This townhouse will be available in mid-July It is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath duplexes on Salisbury's east side. Features open flowing floor plan with large living room, kitchen and dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
604 LIBERTY ST
604 Liberty Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
****Available August 1st****
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Island Club
1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$975
930 sqft
Available 08/15/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177 Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
208 S SARATOGA ST
208 South Saratoga Street, Salisbury, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
30526 OLDE FRUITLAND RD
30526 Old Fruitland Road, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
Last updated July 12 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
608 HOMER ST
608 Homer Street, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$950
