Salisbury, MD
Island Club
Last updated June 21 2020 at 9:13 AM

Island Club

1500 Sharen Drive · (410) 860-0095
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD 21804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1.5 baths, $1100 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 930 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
24hr gym
pool
Available 08/31/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177

Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet space.Select Apartment homes include stainless steel kitchen appliances and wood burning fireplaces.

Residents often enjoy relaxing in our gazebo on our near by pond. Island Club's swimming pool , 24 hour health club, and a dog park are a few features we offer for our resident's convenience.

Make your new home your paradise today at Island Club Apartment's
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/141177
Property Id 141177

(RLNE5847703)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Island Club have any available units?
Island Club has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
What amenities does Island Club have?
Some of Island Club's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Island Club currently offering any rent specials?
Island Club isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Island Club pet-friendly?
Yes, Island Club is pet friendly.
Does Island Club offer parking?
No, Island Club does not offer parking.
Does Island Club have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Island Club offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Island Club have a pool?
Yes, Island Club has a pool.
Does Island Club have accessible units?
No, Island Club does not have accessible units.
Does Island Club have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Island Club has units with dishwashers.
