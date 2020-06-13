16 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MD with balcony

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
91 Units Available
Coventry Square
504 Coventry Lane, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1272 sqft
OUR MODEL APARTMENTS ARE STILL OPEN AND AVAILABLE FOR SELF-GUIDED TOURS! Call today to schedule an appointment! Style, substance and superior living are the pillars of quality living at Coventry Square.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
26 Units Available
Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes
1000 Marley Manor Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1318 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Marley Manor Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
24 Units Available
Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes
130 Ocean Aisle Circle, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,279
1225 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1366 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Ocean Aisle Luxury Apartment Homes in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
23 Units Available
Parkside & Parkwood Apartments
514 Emory Court, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$949
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$893
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,309
1308 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Parkside & Parkwood Apartments in Salisbury. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 6 at 05:41pm
4 Units Available
Addison Court
416 E North Pointe Dr, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,095
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1365 sqft
Located close to a wide variety of parks, shops, and restaurants. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, walk-in closets, granite counters, and more. Community includes gym, clubhouse, pool, and package receiving.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated March 25 at 02:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Mill Pond Village
303 Mill Pond Ln, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$970
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
1048 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1325 sqft
Luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and patios. The verdant community features park, pool, gym, and tennis court. The Centre at Salisbury mall is nearby, and Highway 13 links to downtown Salisbury.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
North Camden
3 Units Available
Oak Hill Townhomes
518 Alabama Ave, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,033
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We're distancing, but still listening! All tours are currently being conducted virtually at this time. Please call, email or message us on social media for additional information! OAK HILL TOWNHOMES.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 12:46am
Contact for Availability
Runaway Bay Apartments
103 Overlook Dr, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,048
992 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,248
1130 sqft
Convenient to Routes 13 and 50. Thoughtfully designed two- and three-bedroom apartments with warm paint colors, wide plank floors and multiple closets. Community with a tranquility garden, open recreational area and several walking paths.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
Island Club
1500 Sharen Drive, Salisbury, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
930 sqft
Available 08/31/20 Island Club Apartment's - Property Id: 141177 Our open -Concept one, two and three bedroom floor plans come in several unique styles, all including full size in unit, washers and dryers, private terraces and plenty of closet

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
North Camden
1 Unit Available
312 MARYLAND AVENUE
312 Maryland Avenue, Salisbury, MD
1 Bedroom
$700
650 sqft
Updated apartment on the second floor of a quiet apartment building off Camden Avenue, near Downtown Salisbury and PRMC. The apartment has one bedroom, a living room, kitchen, and a full bathroom. Shared rear deck.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
1523 Anchors Way
1523 Anchors Way, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2568 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Look no further, this place will by far meet all of your families needs! 4 bed, 2 full bath, 2 half bath fully remodeled home located in the highly demanded Harbor Point neighborhood.

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
North Camden
1 Unit Available
530 RIVERSIDE DR #601
530 Riverside Drive, Salisbury, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
Beautiful renovated two level top floor pent house, direct water front! Two water front balconies, one in the master bedroom, granite counter tops,separate tub and glass enclosed shower in the master bath.
Results within 1 mile of Salisbury

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
1 Unit Available
1104 RESDEN RUN
1104 Resden Run, Wicomico County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
Elegant 4BR 2.5BA Colonial in Subdivision of Nevin's Mill. Ground level rear deck & fenced back yard. Marble surround/wood-burning fireplace in Family room. Newer roof only 4 yrs. old.
Results within 5 miles of Salisbury

1 of 88

Last updated June 13 at 08:39am
Fruitland
1 Unit Available
129 PADDOCK DR
129 Paddock Drive, Fruitland, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
Check out this 4BR 3BA home features spacious rooms,1st floor master Bed & Bath, Hardwood floors though out, Gas Fire Place, large loft upstairs,Dual Zone Heating & Air, And a huge rear deck with retractable Awning.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
6827 Lois Avenue
6827 Lois Avenue, Wicomico County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1344 sqft
Welcome home to this adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home located on the East side of Salisbury. This home has been well cared for and offers loads of space.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
Delmar
1 Unit Available
9130 Footbridge Lane
9130 Foot Bridge Ln, Delmar, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1720 sqft
Bridgewood Estates in DELMAR MD! Built in 2007. This home features 3 Bedrooms, and 2.5 Bathrooms. Attached two car garage. Concrete patio and stone fire pit for entertaining! Gas Fireplace is also a great heating source.
City Guide for Salisbury, MD

Welcome to Salisbury, a nice, historic, and walkable waterside city just over 100 short miles (sarcasm alert!) from Washington D.C., Philly, and Baltimore. It's a fine place to call home, so hop on board and we'll guide you through the renter's life in the biggest little city in Maryland.

A major hub for shopping, dining, and nightlife, and home to a large population of university students attending Salisbury University, Sojourner Douglass College, and Wor-Wic, this little city is often referred to as the "Crossroads of Delmarva". It is the center of business for the Delmarva Peninsula and sees far more faces than just the 30,000 people who live there. The rental market here is primarily made up of small apartment buildings and single-family homes built around the middle of the century.

Inexpensive apartments can be found throughout the city for about $600, with some nicer yet still affordable places in the $800 - $1,000 range. Of course, if you are looking for opulence you can spend anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000 on some ridiculously extravagant apartment complexes and condos. Or, you can check out the rental homes near the Wicomico River.

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, in most apartment communities there is a gym, swimming pool, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse. Some properties come with tennis and volleyball courts, as well as some very happy surprises, such as cultural events, health and wellness programs, game rooms, libraries, and lush, elaborate landscaping. As far as unit amenities go, it is hard to find a property rental in town that doesn't come with its own washer and dryer, which is one of the best conveniences a renter could ever hope for. There are also lots of apartments and houses for rent that include a fireplace, yard, water views, and every once in a while a little bit of waterfront.

Sometimes it seems that cats get all the love when it comes to apartments. However, in this city there are many places that are both cat friendly and dog friendly. Even big dogs are accepted at a few rental properties around town. So, bring your furry contingent along because odds are they’ll meet a warm welcome.

With such a large population of those wild college kids, families should pay a visit to their potential neighborhood before picking a new place to live. If you’re one of those people who sees a gorgeous old Georgian or Victorian home and thinks "Now, that's my new place", well you had better take a drive down there and check it out first.

So, now you're ready to get into the rental market of Salisbury, Maryland. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Salisbury, MD

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Salisbury renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

