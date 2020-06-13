16 Apartments for rent in Salisbury, MD with balcony

Welcome to Salisbury, a nice, historic, and walkable waterside city just over 100 short miles (sarcasm alert!) from Washington D.C., Philly, and Baltimore. It's a fine place to call home, so hop on board and we'll guide you through the renter's life in the biggest little city in Maryland.

A major hub for shopping, dining, and nightlife, and home to a large population of university students attending Salisbury University, Sojourner Douglass College, and Wor-Wic, this little city is often referred to as the "Crossroads of Delmarva". It is the center of business for the Delmarva Peninsula and sees far more faces than just the 30,000 people who live there. The rental market here is primarily made up of small apartment buildings and single-family homes built around the middle of the century.

Inexpensive apartments can be found throughout the city for about $600, with some nicer yet still affordable places in the $800 - $1,000 range. Of course, if you are looking for opulence you can spend anywhere between $1,000 and $2,000 on some ridiculously extravagant apartment complexes and condos. Or, you can check out the rental homes near the Wicomico River.

So, what kind of amenities do renters get to enjoy around here? Well, in most apartment communities there is a gym, swimming pool, playground, picnic areas, and clubhouse. Some properties come with tennis and volleyball courts, as well as some very happy surprises, such as cultural events, health and wellness programs, game rooms, libraries, and lush, elaborate landscaping. As far as unit amenities go, it is hard to find a property rental in town that doesn't come with its own washer and dryer, which is one of the best conveniences a renter could ever hope for. There are also lots of apartments and houses for rent that include a fireplace, yard, water views, and every once in a while a little bit of waterfront.

Sometimes it seems that cats get all the love when it comes to apartments. However, in this city there are many places that are both cat friendly and dog friendly. Even big dogs are accepted at a few rental properties around town. So, bring your furry contingent along because odds are they’ll meet a warm welcome.

With such a large population of those wild college kids, families should pay a visit to their potential neighborhood before picking a new place to live. If you’re one of those people who sees a gorgeous old Georgian or Victorian home and thinks "Now, that's my new place", well you had better take a drive down there and check it out first.

So, now you're ready to get into the rental market of Salisbury, Maryland. Enjoy.

-By Katy Comal See more