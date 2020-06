Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly walk in closets fireplace

**AUGUST MOVE IN**



This home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths.



On the first floor you walk right into a stunning formal living room with huge vaulted ceilings, nice kitchen with new granite counter tops open to the dining area and a large family room with a beautiful gas fireplace. Master bedroom is also on the first floor with a large walk-in closet and on-suite master bathroom with double vanities. Upstairs has a very nice open catwalk that overlooks the first floor. This home sits on a corner lot, nice side/back deck and a gorgeous neighborhood for the perfect family.



Home is currently occupied and requires 24 notice to show.Contact our office at 410.202.0799



More pictures to come **



** This property does not allow pets **



Applications can be found at www.anchoredpropertyservices.com