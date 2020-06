Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities elevator parking pool

Beautiful renovated two level top floor pent house, direct water front! Two water front balconies, one in the master bedroom, granite counter tops,separate tub and glass enclosed shower in the master bath.Unit has it's own private elevator, finished bonus room, cherry hardwood floors and so much more! Finished with every amenity possible, and appointed with attention to detail throughout. Absolute must see! All bedrooms are extremely spacious. Building features community pool and dock.