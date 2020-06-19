All apartments in Salisbury
206 South Haven Avenue
206 South Haven Avenue

206 South Haven Avenue · (410) 202-0799
Location

206 South Haven Avenue, Salisbury, MD 21804
Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1286 sqft

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
ANCHORED PROPERTY SERVICES Presents this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in walking distance from the University!! -

This home sits on a spacious corner lot. New heating & air system. New flooring in both full baths, kitchen and utility room. This quaint home offers a large living room, 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Garage door is currently inoperable, but great for storage! Call us today for your tour 410.202.0799

Home is currently occupied and requires 24 notice to show.

COLLEGE WELCOME

Applications can be found at---> www.AnchoredPropertyServices.com
---> Click CONTACT US ---->Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 206 South Haven Avenue have any available units?
206 South Haven Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
Is 206 South Haven Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
206 South Haven Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 206 South Haven Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 206 South Haven Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 206 South Haven Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 206 South Haven Avenue does offer parking.
Does 206 South Haven Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 206 South Haven Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 206 South Haven Avenue have a pool?
No, 206 South Haven Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 206 South Haven Avenue have accessible units?
No, 206 South Haven Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 206 South Haven Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 206 South Haven Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 206 South Haven Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 206 South Haven Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
