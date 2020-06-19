206 South Haven Avenue

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

ANCHORED PROPERTY SERVICES Presents this 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in walking distance from the University!! -



This home sits on a spacious corner lot. New heating & air system. New flooring in both full baths, kitchen and utility room. This quaint home offers a large living room, 2 bedrooms upstairs and 2 bedrooms downstairs. Garage door is currently inoperable, but great for storage! Call us today for your tour 410.202.0799



Home is currently occupied and requires 24 notice to show.



COLLEGE WELCOME



Applications can be found at---> www.AnchoredPropertyServices.com

---> Click CONTACT US ---->Application