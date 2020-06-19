1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities 24hr maintenance

University Townhomes!

OFF CAMPUS STUDENT HOUSING- ONLY 2 LEFT



HURRY! THESE UNITS WON'T LAST LONG



Walking distance to SU, shopping, food and entertainment! Grab 4 Roomies- ONLY $475 Each. AFFORDABLE COLLEGE HOUSING!



Each unit is 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus sink tops in each room. All units have their own washer/dryer, and all appliances!! These townhomes make the perfect home away from home. 24-Hour Maintenance/Online payments, making your life easier.



Contact us today to set up your private tour with you and friends! Start off the new school year in your cozy and clean home!



Apply today at www.anchoredpropertyservices.com

