Last updated May 18 2020 at 3:41 AM

1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C

1500 Iris Dr · (410) 202-0799
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 Iris Dr, Salisbury, MD 21804

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
University Townhomes!
OFF CAMPUS STUDENT HOUSING- ONLY 2 LEFT

HURRY! THESE UNITS WON'T LAST LONG

Walking distance to SU, shopping, food and entertainment! Grab 4 Roomies- ONLY $475 Each. AFFORDABLE COLLEGE HOUSING!

Each unit is 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, plus sink tops in each room. All units have their own washer/dryer, and all appliances!! These townhomes make the perfect home away from home. 24-Hour Maintenance/Online payments, making your life easier.

Contact us today to set up your private tour with you and friends! Start off the new school year in your cozy and clean home!

Apply today at www.anchoredpropertyservices.com
Click Contact US--- Application

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C have any available units?
1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Salisbury, MD.
How much is rent in Salisbury, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Salisbury Rent Report.
Is 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C pet-friendly?
No, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Salisbury.
Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C offer parking?
No, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C does not offer parking.
Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C have a pool?
No, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C does not have a pool.
Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C have accessible units?
No, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C have units with air conditioning?
No, 1500 Iris Drive- UNIT C - 1, UNIT C does not have units with air conditioning.
