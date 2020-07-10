/
apartments with washer dryer
14 Apartments for rent in Perryville, MD with washer-dryer
South Havre de Grace
The Cove
1122 Chesapeake Drive, Apt 11A, Havre de Grace, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
840 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Cove at HdG, your bayside escape. Our contemporary waterfront apartment community is nestled upon a quiet hilltop overlooking the Chesapeake Bay, in the charming waterfront town of Havre de Grace, Maryland.
654 CLAIBORNE ROAD
654 Claiborne Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2152 sqft
Amazing Rental in Charlestown Crossing! Home offers 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with main floor master and laundry. Lots of natural light and open floor plan. Quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances in the kitchen.
Results within 10 miles of Perryville
Chesapeake Ridge
101 Chesapeake Ridge Ln, North East, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,239
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1449 sqft
This green community features one-, two- and three-bedroom recently renovated apartments equipped with furniture and fireplaces. It's a green community with an onsite pool, gym and clubhouse. Seconds from John F Kennedy Memorial Highway.
Aberdeen
The Osprey
1009 Warwick Dr, Apt #2D, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
820 sqft
Soar to new heights at our convenient, affordable, and newly-renovated Aberdeen apartment homes. Here at The Osprey, location is everything. Close enough to big cities like Baltimore, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.
Aberdeen
Cranberry Run
300 Stevens Cir, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,169
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1300 sqft
Located just off I-95, near Aberdeen Market Place Shopping Center and numerous restaurants. Two- and three-bedroom units in a quiet community, complete with pool and playground. Heat, water, and gas included in rent.
Aberdeen
The Yards at Fieldside Village
816 Long Dr, Aberdeen, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,458
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,840
1309 sqft
Rural charm in a complex situated on 25 acres of land. Pet friendly. Features valet, clubhouse, coffee bar, yoga classes and pool. Washers and dryers in units. Near I-95.
Aberdeen
187 Engle Avenue
187 Engle Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Full Bathroom single family home with basement located in Aberdeen, MD - Property offers a very large eat in kitchen with tons of counter and cabinet space, living room, 2 large bedrooms, new carpet throughout house, basement
Aberdeen
727 Edmund Street
727 Edmund Street, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
727 Edmund Street Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Town-home in Aberdeen. - This property offers an upgraded kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances to include built-in microwave and dishwasher.
Aberdeen
336 Center Deen Avenue
336 Center Deen Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
336 Center Deen Avenue Available 08/01/20 Lovely 3 bedroom, 1 bath townhouse in Aberdeen MD. - Property offers a large living room, dining room, kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, laundry area with full size washer and dryer.
Aberdeen
187 Farm Road
187 Farm Lane, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
187 Farm Road Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom townhome in Aberdeen.
71 SHADY BEACH ROAD W
71 West Shady Beach Road, Cecil County, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
600 sqft
Great water view apartment for rent. 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, large living room, dining area and kitchen. Washer and Dryer included. Some furniture included, but it can be removed. The best feature is the sun room facing the water.
Aberdeen
143 Allendale Ave
143 Allendale Avenue, Aberdeen, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
800 sqft
Large Single family home in Aberdeen!!! - Up for rent we have a large single family home in Aberdeen with some nice updates. Here are the features that make this house great: 1.) 3 Bedrooms with lots of closet storage and well kept carpet 2.
74 RANGE ROAD
74 Range Road, Cecil County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2588 sqft
Great 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home with hardwood floors on the main level, 2 car garage, granite kitchen counter tops, kitchen island, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and large deck. Close to downtown North East with easy access to Rt. 40 & I-95.
Aberdeen
715 Shirley Drive
715 Shirley Drive, Aberdeen, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bath single family home!! - 3 bedroom 2 bathroom in Aberdeen. This property offers a large living room, dining room, spacious eat-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and 3 large bedrooms with hardwood floors.
