237 Apartments for rent in Mount Rainier, MD with gym
1 of 26
1 of 19
1 of 16
1 of 21
1 of 22
1 of 26
1 of 43
1 of 13
1 of 11
1 of 12
1 of 17
1 of 56
1 of 30
1 of 11
1 of 19
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 54
1 of 42
1 of 23
1 of 15
1 of 22
1 of 68
1 of 6
Mount Rainier has one of the foremost artistically-tuned communities in America. So much so that it has provided inspiration for arguably one of the most successful horror films of all time: Mount Rainier and its neighboring town Cottage City boast stories and myths about children possessed by the devil, which have become the basis for the 1973 classic "The Exorcist."
Located about four miles outside of Washington, D.C., the town of Mount Rainier is well known and respected for its arts district and community of original thinkers. It is home to the Gateway Arts District, which is a community-based effort to provide affordable housing for artists and fostering an environment for them to develop and showcase their artistic work. It is a town that not only encourages folks to tap into their creative and greener side, but works to educate and support those who are interested in learning and expanding their knowledge. The population in Mount Rainier is dense and urban, and the residents are used to short stays in the community. See more
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Mount Rainier renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.