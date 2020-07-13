/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:18 AM
31 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Middletown, MD
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Middletown Valley
312 Broad St, Middletown, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,273
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,518
1100 sqft
Stylish homes in a community near Middletown Memorial Park and Middletown Cemetery. Large apartments have fully equipped kitchen, balcony/patio and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground and a basketball court. Pet-friendly.
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
503 Stone Springs Ln
503 Stone Springs Lane, Middletown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2640 sqft
Beautiful freshly painted and new carpets 3 BD, 2.5 BTH Townhome in Glenbrook, Middletown. With eat-in-kitchen, deck, large rec area in basement-rough in bath, storage area,tot lot directly in rear on common area, HOA mows grass.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 13 at 06:32am
10 Units Available
Woodlawn Village
1469 W Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
826 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
939 sqft
Dog-friendly community with beautiful courtyards and easy access to both DC and Baltimore. Recently renovated and modern apartments feature in-unit laundry and spacious walk-in closets. Enjoy a private patio or balcony in a tranquil setting.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:20am
29 Units Available
Willowdale Crossing
150 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,121
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1251 sqft
Minutes from Willowdale Rock Creek and Waterford Parks. Resort-style swimming pool, playground, bark park, and coffee bar. Fantastic apartment amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Recently renovated. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
8 Units Available
THE APARTMENTS AT ELMWOOD TERRACE
1420 Key Pkwy, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$968
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,243
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,416
1072 sqft
Enjoy fully-equipped kitchens and bedrooms with walk-in closets. Easy access to I-270, Route 40 and Route 15 make traveling to the Stonegate Park, Frederick Community College or the Frederick Town Mall a breeze.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
13 Units Available
The Residences at the Manor
141 Willowdale Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,235
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom furnished apartments with ranch-style kitchens, fireplace, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly. Pool, playground, gym and community garden. Easy access to parks, shopping and Frederick Freeway.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
4 Units Available
Commons of Avalon
Overlook at Avalon - an Income Restricted Community
1369 Hampshire Drive, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,743
1439 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$2,097
1717 sqft
Brand New Townhome Rentals in Frederick! At Overlook at Avalon you can live the life of luxury in our three-story townhomes.
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
2 Units Available
Waverley View
The Fred Apartment Homes
402 Harlan Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include clubhouse, fitness center and pool. Units feature granite countertops, washer/dryer, dishwasher, breakfast bar and patio/balcony.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 13 at 06:27am
8 Units Available
Prospect Hall Apartments
909 Mansion Dr, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,365
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,610
1160 sqft
The Festival-Frederick Shopping Center and Prospect Plaza are both convenient to this property. Units are furnished and feature hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Onsite amenities include a swimming pool, media room, trash valet, and 24-hour gym.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 13 at 06:25am
8 Units Available
Applegate and Potomac Commons Apartments and Townhomes
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,169
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1227 sqft
Near Highway 15, the hospital and Hood College in historic downtown Frederick. Updated apartments with hardwood floors. Residents have access to a pool, courtyard and playground. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
Century Clearbrook
6450 Mercantile Dr E, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,367
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Adjacent to I-70 and I-270, putting all of Maryland within reach of residents. Units include granite countertops, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Residents have access to an onsite valet, pool and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Kingscrest
6959 Castle Ct, Ballenger Creek, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,440
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
961 sqft
Come home to convenience and ease at Kingscrest Apartments in Frederick, Maryland! Enjoy easy access to nearby Washington D.C. or commute a little more simply with nearby major tech employers.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
The Apartments at Wellington Trace
4901 Meridian Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,502
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-270 and I-70. Recently renovated apartments with walk-in closets and a fireplace. Residents will enjoy a pool, playground area, 24-hour gym, car wash area and business center. Dogs and cats welcomed.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
6 Units Available
East of Market
100 Holling Drive, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,523
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,855
1085 sqft
Eco-friendly, smoke-free apartment community with a dog park, yoga room and pool. Units feature hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Just east of Market and East streets with parks nearby.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Frederick Greenes
1313 Motter Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
641 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes from Highway 15 and Governor Thomas Johnson High School. Near I-70 and I-270. A modern community with a courtyard, playground and fire pit. Pet-friendly. Modern layouts and updated appliances.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
6 Units Available
Walnut Ridge
The Park at Walnut Ridge
2001 Wood Hollow Pl, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,488
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,642
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,946
1175 sqft
Urban living in downtown Frederick, shouting distance from bars and restaurants. Contemporary units have ceiling fans and laundry facilities. Guest suite, state-of-the-art fitness center and swimming pool located on site. Close to Fort Detrick.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:17am
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Market Square
300 Cormorant Place, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,430
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,740
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living at its finest, located in Frederick, Maryland. Enjoy uptown living at Market Square with downtown convenience to historic Frederick. Centrally located less than an hour from Washington D.C.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
6 Units Available
Potomac Commons
1404 Taney Ave, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,249
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fort Detrick and the Frederick Shopping Center are both conveniently located near this community. Amenities include onsite parking, pool and playground. Apartments are pet-friendly and have hardwood flooring and walk-in closets.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
9 Units Available
Bainbridge Jefferson Place
5835 White Lake Lane, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,593
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,898
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1418 sqft
New community with 1-3 bedroom apartments. Close to historic Downtown Frederick. In-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, kitchen islands. Community offers games room, 24-hour maintenance, pool and outdoor social space.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated September 9 at 10:51pm
Contact for Availability
Princeton Court Apartments
5792 Brook Hill Ln, Frederick, MD
Studio
$950
1 Bedroom
$1,110
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
Comfort and Convenience - Come in today and make Princeton Court Apartments your new home! Nestled in a residential community and located in the heart of Frederick, we are convenient to Fort Detrick, Francis Scott Key Mall, Sugarloaf Mountain Park,
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
1 Unit Available
Ballenger Creek Center
Reserve at Ballenger Creek Apartments
607 Windview Way, Frederick, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
975 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful residential community in prime Frederick location. Complex features pool, gym, dog park, playground and business center. Apartments have private patio/balcony, walk-in closets and updated kitchens.
1 of 13
Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
6612 Duncan Place
6612 Duncan Place, Ballenger Creek, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2168 sqft
Over 2100 sq ft Tiled and Carpeted floorings. Spacious Townhome. 4 Great size Bedrooms. Beautiful Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. 3.5 Bathrooms. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances and kitchen island.
1 of 42
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Downtown Frederick
141 South Market Street
141 South Market Street, Frederick, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2576 sqft
Downtown Living @ It's Best - Live in the fantastic DOWNTOWN FREDERICK AREA. Short walk to all the shops, restaurants, Carroll Creek Promenade and the Marc train.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1313 Scheer St
1313 Scheer St, Brunswick, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2420 sqft
Coming Soon! Newer Construction 4 Bedroom 3.5 Bath two car detached garage townhouse in Brunswick Crossing.Spacious open floor plan on main level with living, dining room, & island kitchen.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCArlington, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VAFulton, MDGreenbriar, VASudley, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MD