32 Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD with move-in specials
1 of 20
1 of 66
1 of 21
1 of 25
1 of 12
1 of 13
1 of 72
1 of 23
1 of 63
1 of 23
1 of 22
1 of 43
1 of 14
1 of 15
1 of 20
1 of 27
1 of 34
1 of 45
1 of 48
1 of 40
1 of 24
1 of 16
1 of 23
1 of 27
Though small in size and area, Middle River, Maryland boasts a strong piece of U.S. military history. The Glenn L Martin Company, predecessor to giant Lockheed Martin, was headquartered there -- the same company that built the atomic bomb wielding Enola Gayand BoxcarB-29 bombers. Today the town's atmosphere is a lot more residential focused.
Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces. See more
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Middle River apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.
Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.
No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.
Middle River apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.