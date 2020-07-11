32 Apartments for rent in Middle River, MD with move-in specials

Apartment List
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
24 Units Available
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,915
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Upscale apartments near I-95 and Baltimore County waterfront. Come with granite counter tops, hardwood floors, walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances. Pet-friendly, green, live/work/play community with dog park, clubhouse, community garden, fire pits, playground, and pool.
Results within 5 miles of Middle River
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
307 Units Available
Avenue Grand
8085 Sandpiper Circle, White Marsh, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,625
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,945
1075 sqft
Smart, Stylish & Exclusively Grand. We are proud to welcome you to Avenue Grand; the first and only truly walkable apartment community to entertainment and nightlife in White Marsh, Maryland.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
5 Units Available
Spring Hill Apartments And Townhomes
11 Springtowne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,088
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,297
963 sqft
Nice complex in Baltimore offering tennis court and swimming pool. Apartments feature large living and dining spaces, as well as in-unit laundry. Accessible to I-95 and I-695. Close to malls and restaurants, including Mission BBQ.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Dunfield Apartments & Townhomes
55 Insley Way, White Marsh, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
630 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location near the Baltimore Beltway, Towson University, IDEA, and the U.S. Army National Guard Base. Interior features include plush carpeting, upgraded window coverings, and well-equipped kitchens.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Key Landing
8499 Lynch Rd, Dundalk, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,474
1150 sqft
With spacious floor plans and superior views, these apartments offer quality and comfort. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, balconies and central air conditioning. The community has access to an Olympic-size pool and a waterfront picnic area.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Cub Hill Apartments
11 Spring Towne Cir, Perry Hall, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,030
612 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
815 sqft
Community offers swimming access, fitness access, and maintenance-free lifestyle. Apartments have sunny eat-in kitchen, ample storage, and many closets. Located off Highway 1 and close to Perry Hall High School.
Results within 10 miles of Middle River
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,656
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,815
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,234
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
59 Units Available
Little Italy
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,591
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,179
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
61 Units Available
Upper Fells Point
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,520
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,392
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,352
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
Ridgely's Delight
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,189
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,422
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,009
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,019
548 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,302
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,431
1099 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
22 Units Available
Fells Point
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,720
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Atrium
118 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,211
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,370
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
965 sqft
Downtown Baltimore location with fantastic views. Upscale living in the Bromo Tower Arts & Entertainment District. Walk-in closets, on-site gym and fully furnished units. Community garden and coffee bar.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
1 Unit Available
Downtown Baltimore
Standard at Preston Gardens
501 St Paul St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,998
933 sqft
Luxury apartment homes and lofts with towering ceilings, views of Inner Harbor and premium details. Community amenities include fitness center, private parking garage and business center. Utilities included.
Last updated July 11 at 01:00am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,136
521 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,099
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1086 sqft
Located in the heart of Downtown, The Centerpoint Apartments features fantastic pet-friendly apartments to fit the modern, urban lifestyle.
Last updated July 11 at 12:21am
$
4 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
500 Park
500 Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,310
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 Park in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 11 at 12:10am
$
16 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
520 Park
520 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,249
447 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,437
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
889 sqft
Next to upscale food court at Mount Vernon Marketplace and close to public transportation. Apartments include original architectural features and spacious walk-in closets. Community amenities include a dog wash station and garage parking.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Cromwell Valley
15 Treeway Ct, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,198
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,357
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1500 sqft
Spacious, modern apartments with den options available. This pet-friendly community offers great community amenities like a swimming pool and tennis court. Oversized rooms and closets make living comfortable.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
29 Units Available
Mid-Town Belvedere
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,403
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,498
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,858
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
22 Units Available
The Winthrop
913 Southerly Rd, Towson, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,679
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,838
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Green apartment community near Goucher College. Apartments feature flowing layouts with designer bathrooms and sleek kitchens. Multiple communal amenities, including a culinary lounge, game room, music practice studio, and health and fitness center.
Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
77 Units Available
Otterbein
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,869
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Last updated July 11 at 03:37am
$
23 Units Available
Little Italy
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,701
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,590
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,971
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
Downtown Baltimore
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,123
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,498
982 sqft
Close to University Center. Units have a patio or balcony, and state-of-the-art appliances. Pets allowed. Residents have use of a community garden, gym and package receiving services.
Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
8 Units Available
The Palisades of Towson
212 Washington Ave, Towson, MD
Studio
$1,439
401 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1201 sqft
Upscale high-rise living in the middle of Towson. Units feature bamboo flooring, sound-resistant construction, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Just minutes from Towson University and Trader Joe's.
City Guide for Middle River, MD

Though small in size and area, Middle River, Maryland boasts a strong piece of U.S. military history. The Glenn L Martin Company, predecessor to giant Lockheed Martin, was headquartered there -- the same company that built the atomic bomb wielding Enola Gayand BoxcarB-29 bombers. Today the town's atmosphere is a lot more residential focused.

Situated about 10 miles northeast of Baltimore, Middle River (no it's not in the middle of a river) has a toe-hold on Maryland's beloved Chesapeake Bay coastline. While most of that cragged coast is dominated by the Glenn L Martin Airport, the rest is filled with owned homes and rental spaces. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Middle River, MD

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Middle River apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Middle River apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

