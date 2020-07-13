/
/
/
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 7:03 AM
136 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lochearn, MD
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
12 Units Available
The Brittany Apartments
4 Deauville Ct, Lochearn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,220
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,715
1375 sqft
Upmarket complex with a majestic entrance and expansive, tree-lined lawns. Elegant apartments feature French doors and a private patio/balcony. Located in the residential neighborhood of Pikesville, close to the Old Court Metro and I-695.
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
7413 Marston Road
7413 Marston Road, Lochearn, MD
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
Quiet location in the heart of the city. Large living room with lots of light. New flooring and fresh paint. Large eat in kitchen just waiting for all those great get together s.
Results within 1 mile of Lochearn
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
9 Units Available
Oak View
7226 Oak Haven Cir, Milford Mill, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,164
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
883 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living near Security Square Mall and I-695. Units feature hardwood floors and plush carpeting; kitchens have dishwasher and garbage disposal. Playground on site. Pets allowed.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 13 at 06:13am
12 Units Available
Clarke Manor
2008 Woodlawn Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,069
616 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
747 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1200 sqft
Nestled near Woodlawn's best shopping and dining. Units have a patio or balcony and include cable service. Tenants enjoy internet access and on-site laundry. Pets are allowed.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 13 at 06:06am
17 Units Available
Reisterstown Station
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$951
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,011
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location right near downtown and walking distance to shopping, dining and restaurants. Short walk to Metro station. Large apartments with walk-in closets and eat-in kitchens.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Volterra Apartments
1601 Hutzler Ln, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,475
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Volterra Apartments features an ideal blend of style, comfort, and convenience. Open-concept floor plans, granite countertops, and large windows are just a few of the fine details that make Volterra such an incredible place to live.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
Villas at 4607
4607 Old Court Rd, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,277
1088 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Villas at 4607 in Pikesville. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
36 Units Available
Cedar Gardens & Towers Apartments & Townhomes
8246 Church Ln, Milford Mill, MD
Studio
$940
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,020
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
999 sqft
Enjoy your own private patio and fully furnished apartment with air conditioning and walk-in closets in this ideally located community with close links to good local schools and the I-695. Lobby and internet cafe onsite.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
50 Units Available
St. Charles At Olde Court
7900 Brookford Cir, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,147
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,287
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,588
1188 sqft
St. Charles at Olde Court Apartments is located at 7900 Brookford Circle Pikesville, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe. St.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
3 Units Available
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,050
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
842 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A beautiful community just minutes from grocery stores, the library, and area parks. On-site amenities include free parking, a pool, and laundry in each building. Separate dining rooms and larger patios and balconies.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
2 Units Available
Glen
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$930
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Park Plaza Apartments is located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Grove Park
Seton Park
3601- B Parkview Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,064
849 sqft
Pet-friendly two-bedroom apartments are recently renovated with updated galley-style kitchens. Large dining and living areas, hardwood floors, carpeting. Enjoy parking, on-site laundry, playground and gym. Walk to Powder Mill Park. Near public transit, US-26.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Liberty Gardens
7005 Rudisill Ct, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$971
603 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
922 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,472
1012 sqft
Both townhomes and apartments available within community. Pool, playground and tennis courts on-site. Within walking distance of Hebbville Elementary School and a stone's throw from the Baltimore Beltway (I-695).
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
Milbrook Park Apartments
6808 Milbrook Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$935
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1010 sqft
Offering close proximity to schools, downtown, and shopping, this development offers an expansive pool, new windows in each unit, walk-in closets, and ample storage space.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 13 at 06:34am
6 Units Available
Milford Station Apartments
19 Warren Park Dr, Pikesville, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1043 sqft
Great Pikeswood location adjacent to Ralston with easy access to I-695 and the Milford Mill Metro Station. Spacious apartments feature private outdoor space and renovated kitchens.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
6 Units Available
Glen
Fordleigh Apartments
4008 Fordleigh Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$890
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
750 sqft
Fordleigh Apartments are located in Baltimore city just walking distance from local shops, and restaurants.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
7 Units Available
West Forest Park
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$945
518 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1062 sqft
Fairway Ridge is located in Baltimore Maryland overlooking Forest Park Golf Course. This apartment and townhome community was built to accommodate the growing needs of any individual or family.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Glen
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$965
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1001 sqft
Located in the upper Park Heights area, the center of Pikesville, our garden style apartment communities are a few blocks away from The Plaza & Suburban Club golf course.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Residences at Pomona Park
1 Pomona N, Pikesville, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1468 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lush landscaping surrounds this recently renovated community. Community amenities include luxury and large indoor pool in a pet-friendly setting. Interiors are freshly updated with granite countertops and brand-new appliances.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Harden Ln
1317 Harden Lane, Pikesville, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,235
2166 sqft
1317 Harden Ln Available 08/17/20 Single Family Home- Pikesville, MD Available August 17th, 2020 - Don't miss out on the spacious 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom single family home located in Pikesville, MD.
1 of 25
Last updated April 10 at 02:16am
1 Unit Available
11 IRVING PLACE
11 Irving Place, Pikesville, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1139 sqft
Available on April 1st, 2020. Currently occupied. Beautifully renovated in February 2019. This detached home located in Pikesville offers 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, spacious rooms, deck, nice backyard for your summer BBQ's/gatherings.
1 of 5
Last updated July 13 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Howard Park
5117 Gwynn Oak Avenue
5117 Gwynn Oak Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
800 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom house in Baltimore. Amenities included: balcony and yard. Utilities included: water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 15th 2020. $800/month rent. $1,600 security deposit required.
Results within 5 miles of Lochearn
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
10 Units Available
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,064
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
737 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable apartments boasting air conditioning, hardwood floors, and washers and dryers. Community allows cats and dogs. Pool and laundry room on site. 24-hour maintenance available. Close to Dead Run Park and I-70.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 13 at 06:38am
$
34 Units Available
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,170
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1694 sqft
Twin Ridge apartments in Baltimore feature spacious yet affordable 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes with amenities such as over-sized living rooms and closets, private patios or balconies, an Olympic-sized swimming pool and a 24/7 fitness center.
Similar Pages
Lochearn 2 BedroomsLochearn 3 BedroomsLochearn Apartments with BalconyLochearn Apartments with GarageLochearn Apartments with Gym
Lochearn Apartments with ParkingLochearn Apartments with PoolLochearn Apartments with Washer-DryerLochearn Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDAspen Hill, MDPasadena, MDMaryland City, MDArnold, MDWhite Marsh, MDNew Carrollton, MD