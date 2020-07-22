Apartment List
408 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ilchester should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and you... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
6329 Arbor Way
6329 Arbor Way, Ilchester, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
Beautiful 3 Bedroom / 3.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Elkridge! Step inside this gorgeous home's inviting living area with hardwood floors, beautifully painted walls, and great natural light.

Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
8378 Montgomery Run Rd Apt E
8378 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
938 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. 2 bedroom 2 bath middle level condo.Assigned parking,Community pool,hardwood floors,blinds.No smoking. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Ilchester
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Long Reach
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,536
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,892
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
6 Units Available
Long Reach
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,846
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,014
1250 sqft
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
190 Units Available
The Refinery
7000 Barrett Lane, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,685
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,445
1396 sqft
Lease Now & Move in Today! In crafting The Refinery, we emphasized the details so our residents can emphasize theirs. Our shared spaces reveal a nod to industrial simplicity accentuated with subtle flair and comforting hues and textures.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
31 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,542
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,778
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,021
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,674
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
Last updated July 22 at 06:02 PM
13 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,484
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,704
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Long Reach
6134 Little Foxes Run
6134 Little Foxes Run, Columbia, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2300 sqft
6134 Little Foxes Run Available 08/29/20 Beautiful 4 Bedroom Townhouse in Columbia! - Beautiful 4 bedroom and 3.5 bath townhome located in Columbia! This three level townhome features hardwood flooring throughout the main level.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
4932 EASTWOOD PLACE
4932 Eastwood Place, Ellicott City, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1256 sqft
Cape Cod in Worthington. Top of Culdesac - 3br 2 bath home. Why fight with parking or sharing a party wall when you can have a Single Family house.
Results within 5 miles of Ilchester
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,566
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,561
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,548
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
19 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,416
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,870
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
19 Units Available
Downtown Columbia
Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,500
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,755
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1403 sqft
The Symphony Woods park and The Mall in Columbia are both just minutes from this property. The green community offers a clubhouse and 24-hour gym for residents to enjoy. Units feature stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
14 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
20 Units Available
The Elms at Stoney Run Village
7581 Stoney Run Dr, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,596
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,773
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1520 sqft
Near I-95 and I-195. Luxury apartments with fully equipped kitchen. Loft ceilings, patio or balcony and personal garages. Amenities include a pool, a sundeck and a fitness center.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Security Park
7507 Fairbrook Rd, Woodlawn, MD
1 Bedroom
$902
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,071
894 sqft
Enjoy an apartment community that offers a pool, playground and landscaped outdoor spaces. Apartments are spacious and feature contemporary design. Located near I-70 and I-695 and just a short drive from shopping at Security Square.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
6 Units Available
Palisades at Arundel Preserve
7694 Dorchester Road, Jessup, MD
Studio
$1,493
456 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,568
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,314
1235 sqft
While others may claim luxury, the level of living and customer service experienced at The Palisades is unrivaled and can only be described as ultra-luxury.
Last updated July 22 at 06:27 PM
6 Units Available
Strawberry Hill
1546 Ingleside Ave, Woodlawn, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
896 sqft
Prime location in private Woodlawn neighborhood close to I-70, I-695 and Route 40. Spacious apartments with large, open floor plans. Complex features playground, BBQ/picnic area and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 06:24 PM
$
17 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,466
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,688
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
Last updated July 22 at 06:14 PM
$
16 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,520
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,589
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
City Guide for Ilchester, MD

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Ilchester, MD

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Ilchester should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Ilchester may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Ilchester. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

