402 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD

Finding an apartment in Ilchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

1 Unit Available
8378 Montgomery Run Rd Apt E
8378 Montgomery Run Road, Ilchester, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
938 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW. 2 bedroom 2 bath middle level condo.Assigned parking,Community pool,hardwood floors,blinds.No smoking. No pets.
Results within 1 mile of Ilchester
14 Units Available
Penniman Park
6211 Greenfield Rd, Elkridge, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1284 sqft
Nestled between Rockburn Commons and West Elkridge. Contemporary units with private laundry and walk-in closets. Tenants have access to a dog grooming area, gym and swimming pool.
3 Units Available
Long Reach
The Timbers at Long Reach Apartments
8782 Cloudleap Ct, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,402
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,752
1196 sqft
Close to Rouse Parkway. Patio or balcony overlooking a beautifully landscaped courtyard. Units include all appliances, granite countertops and laundry facilities. Community amenities include a playground, volleyball court, BBQ area and dog park.
17 Units Available
Belmont Station
6900 Tasker Fls, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,564
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,754
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1468 sqft
Surrounded by parks, lakes and wooded areas, these recently renovated units feature full kitchens with all appliances and in-unit laundry facilities. Large in-ground pool, community garden, dog park and playground.
34 Units Available
Brompton House
7691 Mandrake Ct, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,581
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1271 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,010
1613 sqft
Smoke-free community offers 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, granite counters, wine rooms, fireplaces, hardwoods, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly community with pool, playground, gym and conference room. Easy access to public transit.
6 Units Available
Long Reach
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,493
858 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,564
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sophisticated colonial style in a complex next to Long Reach High School and Long Reach Park. Recently renovated units have washers and dryers, as well as fireplaces and extra storage. Pool and 24-hour gym.
6 Units Available
Long Reach
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,860
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This stunning community sits in a tree-lined street area near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and lighted tennis court. Updated interiors feature lots of functional space and a patio or balcony.
10 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.

1 Unit Available
Long Reach
8865 ROLL RIGHT COURT
8865 Rollright Ct, Columbia, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
938 sqft
Beautifully renovated 2BR/1BTH apartment in the sought after community of Long Reach.
Results within 5 miles of Ilchester
32 Units Available
Arbors at Arundel Preserve
2109 Piney Branch Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,574
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,351
1294 sqft
Pet-friendly homes near airport, commuter routes and more, designed in mixture of garden-style and mid-rise. Featuring a pool, gas fireplaces, spacious floor plans and upscale design touches.
37 Units Available
The Elms at Shannon's Glen
7811 Shannon's Glen, Jessup, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,673
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1351 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,924
1509 sqft
Modern apartments at Shannon's Glen with sleek kitchens, new cabinetry and counters, and spacious living area. Balconies for entertaining. Bright and updated bathrooms. In-unit laundry for convenience. Easy access to 1-95 and the Baltimore-Washington Parkway.
32 Units Available
The Elms at Montjoy
4900 Walking Stick Rd, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,584
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,738
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,541
1520 sqft
Modern living within minutes of Highway 100. Planned community with a pool, fitness center and clubhouse. Pet-friendly property. In-unit amenities include fireplace, walk-in closets and laundry. Garages available.
15 Units Available
Ellicott Grove Apartments
3005 Oak Green Cir, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,390
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
967 sqft
Near downtown Baltimore, these apartment homes boast spacious layouts, in-home laundry and plentiful closet space. Community amenities include a pool, a gym and a fire pit. Just off Baltimore National Pike, minutes from Columbia Pike.
17 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,442
510 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,616
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,934
1245 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
17 Units Available
Orchard Meadows Apartment Homes
3421 Sonia Trail, Ellicott City, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,710
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
957 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in Ellicott City with easy access to Baltimore and Washington, DC, via major thoroughfares. Pet-friendly community with pool, fitness center, fire pit and yoga studio. Access to Columbia Pike and Kaiser Park.
11 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,315
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1017 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
39 Units Available
Wilde Lake
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
$1,697
582 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,684
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1130 sqft
Modern apartments located right in the heart of Downtown Columbia close to shops and dining. Choose from a variety of floor plans and enjoy the large swimming pool and business cyber center.
39 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,315
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
8 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
12 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,085
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
865 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
15 Units Available
Wilde Lake
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,640
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1162 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1439 sqft
1-3 bedroom luxury apartments with open kitchens, granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with pool, bbq/grill area, car charging and fitness center. Wilde Lake near US-29 and Howard Community College.
16 Units Available
Wilde Lake
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,371
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,644
943 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,697
1423 sqft
Homes with high ceilings, walk-in closets, wood cabinetry and modern cooking appliances in the kitchen. A gated community with landscaped gardens, a children's play area and outdoor grilling stations, located close to I-95.
20 Units Available
Fairway Hills
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,491
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,771
995 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,194
1107 sqft
The Mall in Columbia and Town Center Village are easily accessible from this property. Residents can play a round at Fairway Hills Golf Course. Units have fireplaces and walk-in closets. Onsite clubhouse and gym provided.
19 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,515
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
939 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury features abound: recently renovated with quartz counters, unique wood flooring, elegant lighting and cozy fireplaces. Minutes from I-95 and exclusive resident access to 24-hour gym, refreshing pool, clubhouse and car wash.
City Guide for Ilchester, MD

Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.

Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Ilchester, MD

Finding an apartment in Ilchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

