402 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Ilchester, MD
Rochester gained its name from the English village also known as Rochester in Somerset County, United Kingdom. The season four finale of "Supernatural," a popular television show, was shot in a fictional church at Rochester.
Rochester is a census-designated yet unincorporated community in Howard County, Maryland. According to the 2010 census, the population was 23,476. The mill community of Rochester is situated along the Patapsco River. However, the current census-designated place (CDP) includes the suburban terrain of Howard County, which lies outside the Patapsco River Valley. The main local road that runs through the CDP is Maryland Route 103, Montgomery Road. Through the southern part of Rochester, Maryland Route 100 intersects with Interstate 95. While the average Rochester temperature is 55.1 degrees, the area enjoys a July average high of 87.4 degrees and a January low of 23.5 degrees. See more
Finding an apartment in Ilchester that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.