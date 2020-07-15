151 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Glenn Dale, MD
"Got Game? Welcome to an Extraordinary Golf Experience!" Troy Beck Gold Academy on Glenn Dale's Golf Club
You'll find many things in Glenn Dale, Maryland, but super cheap places to rent is not likely going to be one of them. With a population of 13,466, a rich and colorful history, and a fairly high cost of living, this city is known for it's manicured lawns and expensive rental properties and its one-of-a-kind friendly community. Don't let the prices scare you off from this unique little town of Maryland. Once you see everything Glenn Dale has to offer, like beautiful scenery and privacy, as well as the maintained city areas, money won't even be an issue. And even though the average rental rate for an apartment home is fairly expensive, don't worry, we've got you covered Now lets see if we can find you the perfect Glenn Dale apartment rental. See more
Finding an apartment in Glenn Dale that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.