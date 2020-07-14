18903 ISLAND DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Elegant and impeccably kept large colonial home in cul-de-sac; 1st floor lovely master Bedroom suite with two walk in closets . Hardwood and tile throughtout entire first floor, Granite and stainless in huge gourmet eat in kitchen with walk in pantry and island, ! Trex Deck with access from sunroom and kitchen! Sunroom has see thru gas fireplace to Family room! Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill baths, a HUGE upstairs bonus room with hardwood floors and a walkway crossover to view family room below, upscale amenities go on and on!