Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:28 AM

18903 ISLAND DRIVE

18903 Island Drive · (301) 745-1500
Location

18903 Island Drive, Fountainhead-Orchard Hills, MD 21742
Fountainhead - Orchard Hills

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3911 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Elegant and impeccably kept large colonial home in cul-de-sac; 1st floor lovely master Bedroom suite with two walk in closets . Hardwood and tile throughtout entire first floor, Granite and stainless in huge gourmet eat in kitchen with walk in pantry and island, ! Trex Deck with access from sunroom and kitchen! Sunroom has see thru gas fireplace to Family room! Upstairs has 3 bedrooms with Jack and Jill baths, a HUGE upstairs bonus room with hardwood floors and a walkway crossover to view family room below, upscale amenities go on and on!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

