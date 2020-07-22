368 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Elkridge, MD
Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.
Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average. Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC. See more
Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Elkridge is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.
You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,400 in Elkridge in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.
Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,400 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.