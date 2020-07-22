Apartment List
368 Apartments under $1,400 for rent in Elkridge, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Elkridge is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask ... Read Guide >
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
26 Units Available
Sherwood Crossing
6731 Old Waterloo Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,330
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1226 sqft
Recently renovated property with convenient Baltimore access via I-95 and Hwy 175. Residences include balcony/patio, stainless steel appliances, granite counters and fireplace. Desirable community features include a pool, tennis court and volleyball court.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Lawyers Hill
7234 Montgomery Rd, Elkridge, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,219
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
953 sqft
Large, carpeted apartments featuring private balconies and real oak kitchen cabinetry. Complex includes laundry facilities and a playground for children. Only half an hour to downtown Baltimore via nearby I-95 for dining, shopping and entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
14 Units Available
The Residences at Arundel Preserve
7789 Arundel Mills Blvd, Severn, MD
Studio
$1,370
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,582
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,916
1115 sqft
Discover posh appointments in a glamorous pet-friendly community 20 miles south of Baltimore. Units contain granite counters and stainless-steel appliances. Pool and gym on site. Close to I-97 and the Severn River Sanctuary.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
7 Units Available
Orchards At Severn
8317 Severn Orchard Cir, Severn, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,224
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,403
1105 sqft
Wood floors, in-unit laundry, alarm systems, and eat-in dining rooms create home-like two-bedroom units. Playground on-site for residents' enjoyment. In a suburban area close to elementary school, parks, and family-friendly amenities.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,115
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,505
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
3 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$973
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
6 Units Available
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$998
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,334
910 sqft
We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only. Or, you can schedule a virtual tour and connect with a Leasing Specialist virtually via video, phone, or email. Live apartment video walk through tours available.
Last updated July 22 at 06:12 PM
8 Units Available
Oaklee
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
715 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
8 Units Available
Westgate
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$875
513 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1062 sqft
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes are located in Baltimore City surrounded by scenic wooded views. This community features studio apartments and 2-3 Bedroom Townhomes. Don't hesitate! Check out what Jamestowne has to offer today!
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Kings Contrivance
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,400
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,565
1100 sqft
Conveniently located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, this apartment community features a dog park, fitness trails and a grilling area. The garden-style homes boast upgraded kitchens, intrusion alarms and closets with built-in organizers.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
38 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Columbia Pointe Apartment Homes
5764 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1040 sqft
Recently renovated units with an elegant kitchen including all appliances and in-unit laundry. Patio or balcony. Swimming pool, playground, 24-hour gym, 24-hour maintenance, parking and elevator. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 22 at 12:12 PM
17 Units Available
Linthicum
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
Studio
$1,348
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,481
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1211 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
Last updated July 22 at 06:07 PM
6 Units Available
Caton House
417 Wheaton Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living minutes from Baltimore City and Inner Harbor; close to BWI Airport. Community has a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Premium hardwood flooring, modern appliances and air conditioning in every unit.
Last updated July 22 at 06:28 PM
6 Units Available
Pumphrey
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,269
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
8 Units Available
Lakeland
Arbuta Arms
2600 W Patapsco Ave, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$920
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
791 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with spacious rooms and plenty of storage. Minutes to I-695 and I-95, with Baltimore less than five miles away. Laundry service and maintenance available on site.
Last updated July 22 at 06:11 PM
9 Units Available
Westgate
Rock Glen Apartments
109 N Rock Glen Rd, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$885
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
776 sqft
Elegantly landscaped property located near schools. Air-conditioned units feature patio/balcony and kitchen appliances including dishwasher and garbage disposal. Business center, on-site laundry facilities, and 24-hour maintenance.
Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
11 Units Available
Mount Ridge Apartments
201 S Symington Ave, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,075
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
853 sqft
This community is convenient to the Short Line Trail, South Paradise Avenue and I-695. Units are recently renovated and feature either a patio or balcony. Community features include volleyball court and on-site laundry.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
5 Units Available
Yale Heights
Caral Gardens
402 Colleen Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Caral Gardens is a garden-style community offering a residential environment, and excellent customer service. We offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments as well as 2 bedroom townhomes to fit your growing needs.
Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
2 Units Available
Irvington
Woodington West
402 Colleen Rd., Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
856 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Woodington West Apartments are located in the heart of Baltimore City. Our versatile floorplans were built to accommodate your needs. We are proud to offer 1-3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 22 at 06:17 PM
7 Units Available
Oakland Mills
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd, Columbia, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,255
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1041 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1250 sqft
Apartment community near to Talbot Spring Elementary School and Highway 29. Recently renovated one- to three-bedroom units feature air conditioning, ceiling fan, garbage disposal and in-residence laundry. Pet-friendly, with playground. Wheelchair accessible.
Last updated July 22 at 06:39 PM
1 Unit Available
Oaklee
Leeds Avenue Apartments
1003 Arion Park Road, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$990
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Historic Loudon Park. Easy access to I-95 and I-695. These recently renovated apartments feature private balconies, updated kitchens, and door-to-door trash removal. Solid brick construction building.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Cedar Run Apartments
407 Cedar Run Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,035
547 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
742 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nWelcome Home. We offer studio, one, one bedroom with den, and two bedroom apartments for rent.
Last updated February 26 at 07:37 PM
2 Units Available
Shade Tree Trace
408 Shade Tree Pl, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,160
726 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three oversized floor plans, Shade Tree Trace Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
Last updated February 26 at 07:36 PM
2 Units Available
White Oaks
9 Rambling Oaks Way, Catonsville, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
741 sqft
Pricing and availability subject to change\n\nFeaturing three roomy floor plans, White Oaks Apartments at The Timbers is located in the Catonsville area of Western Baltimore County, just west of Baltimore City.
City Guide for Elkridge, MD

Famous artist couple Leonard Marion Bahr and Florence Riefle Bahr call Elkridge, MD home.

Elkridge is a suburb of Baltimore that has grown by 37 percent since the year 2000. It’s easy to see why: unlike the city of Baltimore itself, Elkridge has a great economy and reasonably low crime rate. The unemployment rate in Elkridge is about half of the national average.  Elkridge is a place where young, educated, upwardly mobile professionals choose to settle down to raise a family. Elkridge is also only 32 miles away from Washington, DC, which can be a long commute, but many people choose to make it since Elkridge is more affordable compared to suburbs of DC. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments under $1,400 in Elkridge, MD

Finding a deal on affordable apartments under $1,400 in Elkridge is worth the extra effort. Come ready to pounce on the best deals. Call the property management in advance to ask what paperwork they need and come prepared. Bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation from an employer or landlord are usually standard. It’s better to come to an apartment tour over-prepared and ready to sign.

You probably won’t find affordable apartments under $1,400 in Elkridge in the heart of the action, but you can still land in a neighborhood you love. Look for locations on the outskirts of your dream location or reconsider how much space you really need. A studio apartment may offer plenty of space in your ideal neighborhood at a cheaper price point.

Some property managers will also know about apartments under $1,400 in other buildings they manage, or through word-of-mouth from industry contacts. Ask about any leads if you can’t find the space you need. Touring the first floor for affordable apartments that need some updating can also yield a great deal.

