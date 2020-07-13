/
pet friendly apartments
39 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Cape St. Claire, MD
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Cape St. Claire
888 STONEHURST COURT
888 Stonehurst Drive, Cape St. Claire, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1778 sqft
Welcome to 888 Stonehurst. This 3 level, stunning townhome is a corner unit, offering 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms.
Results within 1 mile of Cape St. Claire
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:09am
7 Units Available
Arnold
Oakland Hills
614 Oakland Hills Dr, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,629
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,749
1037 sqft
Spacious units include luxurious details like a fireplace, dishwasher and patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community is located near attractions like The Bay Hills golf course and the Naval Academy.
Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1103 Riverboat Court
1103 Riverboat Court, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1750 sqft
3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome in Whispering Woods. Kitchen with large picture window. Separate Dining Room. Living Room with wooded view. Master Bedroom with walk-in closet. Unfinished lower level with walkout.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
570 FOX PAW TRAIL
570 Foxpaw Trail, Anne Arundel County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1844 sqft
Lovely wooded Community. Townhouse recently totally repainted. Sunken LR with no workable FP. Deck off LR which backs to woods. Berber carpeting throughout. Deck off MBR with walk-in closet and dressing area.
Results within 5 miles of Cape St. Claire
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:12am
4 Units Available
West Woods
114 Hearne Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1174 sqft
Homes include granite countertops, new cabinets, and black appliances. Luxurious community has beautiful landscaping and recent renovations. Located close to historic downtown Annapolis and shopping.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:07am
13 Units Available
Arnold
Bay Hills
451 Shore Acres Rd, Arnold, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,568
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,711
1032 sqft
Bay Hills Apartments is a beautiful apartment home community in Arnold, Maryland with fantastic views overlooking the Bay Hills golf course! Nestled in an established and peaceful residential area close to the highly coveted Broadneck school
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
279 TERNWING DRIVE
279 Ternwing Drive, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1075 sqft
This recently renovated duplex perfect for entertaining is located in the Broadneck school district! As a split level floor plan, the living and dining space is on the lower level which leads to a screened-in porch with attached storage.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
80 1/2 Maryland Avenue A
80 1/2 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,575
655 sqft
Maryland Avenue - 80 1/2 Maryland Avenue, Unit A Annapolis, MD 21401 Charming second floor apartment on Historic Maryland Avenue. 1 bedroom 1 bath, 10' ceilings, wood floors, updated kitchen, Very bright and open.
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
937 KINHART COURT
937 Kinhart Court, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2092 sqft
Look at this lovely Severna park colonial with updated kitchen, corian counters, recent appliances, energy-star windows, carrier HVAC, neutral colors w/ wood blinds.
Last updated July 12 at 11:35pm
1 Unit Available
649 Saltzman Road
649 Saltzman Road, Severna Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1300 sqft
Clean 3 Bedroom 2 Bath duplex, unfinished basement in Severna Park. Large fenced yard with a deck . Available June 20. Dog considered with reference and pet fee. TEXT Tom 410.703.2221 to schedule your showing
Last updated July 13 at 05:50am
1 Unit Available
112 SIMMS DR
112 Simms Drive, Annapolis, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Wonderful Admiral Heights home - conveniently located to Annapolis amenities! Hardwood floors, 3full baths - baths are "retro", screened porch, one car garage. Pets are case by case with an additional deposit of$500. LB Lease.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Arnold
1911 Fohner Place
1911 Fohner Place, Arnold, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1988 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Natural Setting Arnold-Broadneck - 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car/Gar Split Entry Arnold, MD.
Results within 10 miles of Cape St. Claire
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:40am
8 Units Available
Creekstone Village Apartments
8115 Evening Star Dr, Pasadena, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,425
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,928
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Contemporary homes feature stunning kitchens with granite counters and high-end appliances. Convenient living with in-unit laundry, bathtubs and ample natural light. Enjoy the pool, fire pit, 24-hour gym and much more.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
21 Units Available
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Center
1903 Towne Centre Boulevard, Parole, MD
Studio
$1,646
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,297
992 sqft
Crosswinds at Annapolis Towne Centre is an apartment community with upscale apartment finishes and exquisite amenity spaces you won't find anywhere else.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
2 Units Available
Annapolis Roads Apartments
1 Eaglewood Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,456
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated near I-695, I-495, 1-97 and U.S. Route 50. Recently renovated units offer modern style kitchens, ceramic style baths and walk-in closets. Residents have access to pool, playground, clubhouse and 24-hour gym.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:32am
17 Units Available
Mariner Bay at Annapolis Towne Centre
1910 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,533
1284 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,205
1505 sqft
Dual apartment communities in one location feature contemporary units with hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Doorman. Tenants have access to courtyard, clubhouse and BBQ/Grill. Bocce ball, yoga and 24-hour gym. Rooftop and courtyard pools.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
Regatta Bay
70 Regatta Bay Ct, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,559
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,129
1075 sqft
A luxurious apartment complex located Annapolis, MD. Offering spacious one- and two-bedroom apartments with private patios and balconies, gourmet kitchens, nine-foot ceilings and ceramic countertops.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
Westwinds
1029 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
961 sqft
Just a short drive away from the United States Naval Academy and nearby dining, shopping and entertainment. Recently renovated units feature extra storage and patio/balcony. Tenants can enjoy picnic area, clubhouse and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Bayshore Landing
988 Spa Rd, Annapolis, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,510
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
870 sqft
Units with fireplaces, high ceilings, individual air conditioning, tile backsplashes, and designer finishes. Close to dining and shopping in Owings Mills. Fitness center, pool, and tennis court for active residents.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
30 Units Available
Maris
2445 Holly Ave, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,471
562 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,691
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,951
1143 sqft
Brand new apartments set in a fashionable coastal location. Residents will enjoy high-end amenities including custom kitchen design, pendant lighting and 10-foot ceilings. Complex features a rooftop pool and movie theater.
Verified
Last updated July 10 at 08:30pm
21 Units Available
Harbour Gates Apartments
2001 Harbour Gates Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,310
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,372
530 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,767
932 sqft
Pet-friendly building with 516 units. Residents enjoy walk-in closets, sunrooms, fireplaces and high-speed internet access. Access to clubhouse, fitness center, pool, sauna, spa, racquetball court and walking trails.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
19 Units Available
Bell Annapolis on West
1901 West St, Annapolis, MD
Studio
$1,538
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,141
1222 sqft
New development features units with fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Short distance to dining, shopping and nightlife. Residents have access to pool, media room, courtyard and clubhouse. Game room. Dog- and cat-friendly.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
11 Units Available
Watergate Pointe
655 Americana Dr, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,305
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the water with direct access. Picturesque views from luxury properties. Features include hardwood floors, updated appliances and granite countertops. 24-hour gym and playground. Pets are welcome.
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
18 Units Available
The James
251 Admiral Cochrane Drive, Annapolis, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1172 sqft
Sophistication and elegance make every apartment home at The James worth remembering. Each apartment home is expertly designed with custom home style finishes and spacious floorplans.
